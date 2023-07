Jacob Hartl, CFA, serves a portfolio manager for the Horizon Advisers , takes part in the research and analysis for the Hancock Horizon Family of Funds and has co-managed the Quantitative Long/ Short Fund since its inception. Prior to joining the Horizon in 2008, Mr. Hartl served as a portfolio manager for SunTrust Bank in their Private Wealth Management Group. In addition to portfolio management responsibilities involving equities, bonds and alternative investments, he was a member of the investment group’s fixed income strategy committee. His experience also includes analytic and asset allocation responsibilities in Morgan Keegan’s Investment Management Consulting Group. Mr. Hartl has been working in the investment industry since 1999.