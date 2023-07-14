The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in investment grade and non-investment grade municipal securities (known as “junk bonds”) that the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), considers to be attractive from a yield perspective while considering total return. At least 80% of the Fund’s net assets must be invested in municipal securities, and up to 35% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in non-investment grade municipal securities. The Fund may invest in securities that produce income subject to income tax, including the Alternative Minimum Tax. The Fund will generally hold a diversified portfolio of investments across states and sectors, although the Fund is not required to invest in all states and sectors at all times. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. Wellington Management’s portfolio construction process combines a top-down strategy, bottom-up fundamental research and comprehensive risk management. Bottom-up, internally generated, fundamental research attempts to identify relative value among sectors, within sectors, and between individual securities. Wellington Management considers financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics during its research process. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of an issuer’s risk and return potential.