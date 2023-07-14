Home
HHMYX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.21 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (HHMIX) Primary C (HHMCX) A (HHMAX) Other (HHMFX) Inst (HHMYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund

HHMYX | Fund

$8.21

$1.77 B

2.88%

$0.24

0.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$1.77 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HHMYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Haney

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in investment grade and non-investment grade municipal securities (known as “junk bonds”) that the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), considers to be attractive from a yield perspective while considering total return. At least 80% of the Fund’s net assets must be invested in municipal securities, and up to 35% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in non-investment grade municipal securities. The Fund may invest in securities that produce income subject to income tax, including the Alternative Minimum Tax. The Fund will generally hold a diversified portfolio of investments across states and sectors, although the Fund is not required to invest in all states and sectors at all times. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration.Wellington Management’s portfolio construction process combines a top-down strategy, bottom-up fundamental research and comprehensive risk management. Bottom-up, internally generated, fundamental research attempts to identify relative value among sectors, within sectors, and between individual securities. Wellington Management considers financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics during its research process. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of an issuer’s risk and return potential.
Read More

HHMYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -60.4% 31.9% 25.17%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.3% 37.50%
3 Yr -2.8%* -20.5% 51.7% 33.60%
5 Yr -0.8%* -11.5% 29.2% 29.68%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 26.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -76.8% 4.7% 48.82%
2021 0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 28.32%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 23.19%
2019 1.2% -57.4% 18.9% 20.52%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -60.4% 31.9% 24.77%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.1% 33.45%
3 Yr -2.8%* -20.5% 51.7% 34.49%
5 Yr -0.7%* -11.5% 29.3% 30.42%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 26.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -76.8% 4.7% 48.58%
2021 0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 28.38%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 23.25%
2019 1.2% -57.4% 18.9% 20.77%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HHMYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HHMYX Category Low Category High HHMYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.77 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 22.45%
Number of Holdings 823 1 14000 14.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 182 M -317 M 8.64 B 21.79%
Weighting of Top 10 9.88% 2.4% 101.7% 82.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 1.37%
  2. NEW YORK ST URBAN DEV CORP REV 3% 1.30%
  3. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH ST PERS INCOME TAX REV 3% 1.29%
  4. LOS ANGELES CALIF UNI SCH DIST 5% 1.20%
  5. TEXAS ST 0.47% 1.17%
  6. LOS ANGELES CALIF UNI SCH DIST 5% 1.08%
  7. NORTH EAST INDPT SCH DIST TEX 2% 1.05%
  8. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 1.01%
  9. CALIFORNIA ST 0.01% 1.00%
  10. BUCKEYE OHIO TOB SETTLEMENT FING AUTH 5% 0.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HHMYX % Rank
Bonds 		98.11% 65.51% 150.86% 60.65%
Cash 		1.89% -50.86% 33.96% 38.41%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 83.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 82.68%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 82.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 82.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHMYX % Rank
Municipal 		98.11% 44.39% 100.00% 57.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.89% 0.00% 33.95% 40.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 82.34%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 82.68%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 83.79%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 82.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHMYX % Rank
US 		97.25% 37.86% 142.23% 44.16%
Non US 		0.86% 0.00% 62.14% 52.88%

HHMYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HHMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.02% 6.50% 81.93%
Management Fee 0.31% 0.00% 1.10% 19.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

HHMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HHMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HHMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 283.00% 15.36%

HHMYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HHMYX Category Low Category High HHMYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.88% 0.00% 4.45% 42.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HHMYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HHMYX Category Low Category High HHMYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.90% -0.53% 5.33% 53.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HHMYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HHMYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Haney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2012

10.24

10.2%

Timothy D. Haney, CFA, Senior Managing Director, Senior Vice President and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management，has served as portfolio manager since 2015. Mr. Haney joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2005. Tim is a fixed income portfolio manager. He leads the Municipal Bond Strategy Group and is responsible for the development of municipal bond strategies that are utilized in Municipal Bond and Crossover portfolios. He is a member of the Financial Reserves Management Team, which is responsible for managing US Broad Market portfolios for clients with customized risk and return objectives often related to accounting and/or regulatory constraints, such as insurance clients. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2005, Tim managed mutual funds at the Van Kampen Investments unit of Morgan Stanley (1995 — 2005). During that time, he served as a senior member of the Portfolio Strategy team, focusing on derivative instruments, quantitative analysis, and yield curve strategy. He also served on the Credit team, working closely with the firm's analysts to coordinate credit research with portfolio strategy. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, Tim served as a buyer for Van Kampen's unit trust product line (1992 —1995) and as a research analyst focusing on the high yield and corporate-backed sectors (1988 —1992). Tim earned his masters of management with a concentration in finance from Northwestern University (Kellogg, 1995) and his BS in business administration and BA in French from Washington University (1988). He is a member of the Investment Analysts Society and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Brad Libby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2012

10.24

10.2%

Brad W. Libby, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager/Credit Analyst of Wellington Management. Mr. Libby joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2010. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Mr. Libby is Senior Vice President and Tax Exempt Specialist on the Tax Exempt Fixed Income team. He is a Portfolio Member of Putnam's tax-exempt fixed income funds. He originally joined Putnam in 1996 as an Investment Associate in the Tax Exempt Fixed Income Group before leaving to pursue an M.B.A.; he returned as a Tax Exempt Bond Analyst in 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

