Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and Louisiana income tax. This investment policy may not be changed without shareholder approval. While the Fund intends to invest primarily in municipal bonds of Louisiana issuers, securities of issuers located outside of Louisiana that are exempt from both federal and Louisiana income tax are included for purposes of the 80% test. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in municipal securities issued by U.S. territories.

The types of municipal securities that the Fund may invest in include, without limitation, state and local general obligation bonds (bonds whose payments are typically backed by the taxing power of the municipal issuer) and revenue bonds (bonds whose payments are backed by revenue from a particular source). The Fund may also invest in other municipal securities including, without limitation, industrial development bonds, bond anticipation notes, tax anticipation notes, municipal lease obligations, certificates of participation and tax exempt commercial paper. In addition, the Fund may invest in securities of investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), pending direct investment in municipal securities. The Fund intends to invest in investment grade municipal bonds (rated in one of the four highest rating categories by at least one rating agency), but also may invest up to 15% of its net assets in municipal bonds rated below investment grade (high yield or “junk” bonds). Although the Fund intends to invest substantially all of its assets in tax-free securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax applicable to non-corporate taxpayers and in securities that pay taxable interest. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it may invest a large percentage of its assets in a single issuer or a relatively small number of issuers. The Fund, however, intends to satisfy the asset diversification requirements under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, to be treated as a regulated investment company.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser employs a value-oriented strategy to identify higher yielding bonds that offer a greater potential for above average returns. When making investment decisions, the Adviser seeks to leverage its knowledge of Louisiana issues and issuers to gain a competitive advantage in the selection of undervalued bonds. Although the Adviser intends to invest Fund assets across a variety of municipal securities, the Fund may have significant positions in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, revenue bonds and industrial development bonds) and in one or more economic sectors (such as housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities or utilities). The Adviser may sell a bond it deems to have deteriorating credit quality or limited upside potential as compared to other investments.