The Fund seeks to maximize current income and, secondarily, achieve long-term capital appreciation, by investing in a broad range of income-producing securities, including, but not limited to, common and preferred stocks, corporate bonds, government securities, municipal bonds, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, and bank loans.

For the equity portion of the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may invest in common and preferred stock. In addition to stocks, MLPs and REITs, the Fund may also invest in convertible securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent securities issued by a foreign or domestic company. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Adviser may, from time to time, focus the Fund’s investments on dividend-paying equity securities.

For the fixed income portion of the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity or credit quality, including instruments rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds). There is no limit on the amount of Fund assets that may be invested in high yield bonds. The Fund may invest in government securities, including securities issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities, U.S. agencies and instrumentalities, foreign governments and supranational entities, and municipal bonds. In addition, the Fund may invest in asset-backed securities, including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Adviser may, from time to time, focus the Fund’s investments on corporate debt.

Securities in the Fund’s portfolio may be issued by domestic or foreign public or private entities, and may include securities of emerging markets issuers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of emerging markets issuers. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds and closed-end funds in seeking to achieve its investment objective.

The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among asset classes based on, among other things, its evaluation of market conditions, asset class and/or security values, correlation among asset classes, and the level of income production of a particular asset class or security. Allocations may vary from time to time. There is no limit on how or the percentage of Fund assets the Adviser may allocate to different asset classes.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser considers the level of income that an investment can provide to achieve the Fund’s objective. In addition, a potential investment will be evaluated in terms of its level of risk, its relative value to similar types of investments, and its correlation to other assets within the Fund’s portfolio.

The Adviser may sell a security if its relative contribution to the Fund’s portfolio has diminished compared to other investment alternatives or if its risk has increased relative to other investment alternatives.