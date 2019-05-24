Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$34.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.2%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to maximize current income and, secondarily, achieve long-term capital appreciation, by investing in a broad range of income-producing securities, including, but not limited to, common and preferred stocks, corporate bonds, government securities, municipal bonds, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, and bank loans.
For the equity portion of the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may invest in common and preferred stock. In addition to stocks, MLPs and REITs, the Fund may also invest in convertible securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent securities issued by a foreign or domestic company. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Adviser may, from time to time, focus the Fund’s investments on dividend-paying equity securities.
For the fixed income portion of the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity or credit quality, including instruments rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds). There is no limit on the amount of Fund assets that may be invested in high yield bonds. The Fund may invest in government securities, including securities issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities, U.S. agencies and instrumentalities, foreign governments and supranational entities, and municipal bonds. In addition, the Fund may invest in asset-backed securities, including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Adviser may, from time to time, focus the Fund’s investments on corporate debt.
Securities in the Fund’s portfolio may be issued by domestic or foreign public or private entities, and may include securities of emerging markets issuers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of emerging markets issuers. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds and closed-end funds in seeking to achieve its investment objective.
The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among asset classes based on, among other things, its evaluation of market conditions, asset class and/or security values, correlation among asset classes, and the level of income production of a particular asset class or security. Allocations may vary from time to time. There is no limit on how or the percentage of Fund assets the Adviser may allocate to different asset classes.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser considers the level of income that an investment can provide to achieve the Fund’s objective. In addition, a potential investment will be evaluated in terms of its level of risk, its relative value to similar types of investments, and its correlation to other assets within the Fund’s portfolio.
The Adviser may sell a security if its relative contribution to the Fund’s portfolio has diminished compared to other investment alternatives or if its risk has increased relative to other investment alternatives.
|Period
|HHICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-52.8%
|20.9%
|63.60%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-62.9%
|11.7%
|34.92%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.1%
|13.5%
|81.31%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-24.9%
|7.6%
|95.24%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-15.3%
|9.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HHICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.6%
|1.6%
|37.76%
|2021
|N/A
|-12.4%
|33.2%
|94.50%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.8%
|23.3%
|49.29%
|2019
|1.9%
|-64.9%
|4.8%
|96.53%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-29.5%
|68.3%
|77.69%
|Period
|HHICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-52.8%
|20.9%
|58.02%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.7%
|12.4%
|41.84%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.5%
|14.3%
|71.68%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-22.2%
|47.3%
|84.36%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-12.5%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HHICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-32.7%
|1.6%
|45.39%
|2021
|N/A
|-8.4%
|33.2%
|89.96%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.2%
|23.3%
|30.85%
|2019
|2.0%
|-62.9%
|9.2%
|93.19%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-28.5%
|76.9%
|71.81%
|HHICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.7 M
|608 K
|147 B
|89.47%
|Number of Holdings
|176
|2
|13352
|40.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.87 M
|-120 M
|26.4 B
|96.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.15%
|5.6%
|3196.0%
|95.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHICX % Rank
|Stocks
|49.53%
|-37.73%
|135.47%
|61.38%
|Bonds
|42.71%
|-47.15%
|261.66%
|35.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|6.39%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|2.47%
|Cash
|1.37%
|-283.85%
|353.31%
|65.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-253.31%
|53.08%
|68.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.92%
|12.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHICX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|23.50%
|6.17%
|Technology
|0.00%
|-3.22%
|31.95%
|83.40%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|-3.85%
|76.20%
|3.18%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|-0.28%
|27.17%
|99.55%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|-1.99%
|45.45%
|86.01%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|-0.38%
|47.66%
|75.64%
|Energy
|0.00%
|-2.23%
|34.31%
|75.83%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|-0.92%
|7.14%
|34.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|-4.62%
|18.58%
|60.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|-10.37%
|42.25%
|44.40%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|-1.52%
|22.33%
|27.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHICX % Rank
|US
|49.53%
|-39.12%
|134.61%
|36.72%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-85.22%
|74.42%
|91.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHICX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.86%
|-277.47%
|353.31%
|42.93%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-234.33%
|27.17%
|69.82%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.20%
|84.02%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.09%
|3.36%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.76%
|92.07%
|Government
|0.00%
|-57.27%
|316.66%
|97.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHICX % Rank
|US
|42.71%
|-47.15%
|201.54%
|29.68%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-71.37%
|144.19%
|66.33%
|HHICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.00%
|11.64%
|8.31%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.50%
|80.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|74.62%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.83%
|61.64%
|HHICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.14%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|HHICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.11%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HHICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|6067.00%
|69.25%
|HHICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|22.95%
|HHICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HHICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-4.09%
|6.99%
|7.17%
|HHICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2012
6.59
6.6%
Greg Hodlewsky, CFA, investment director for Horizon Advisors. Prior to working for Horizon, Greg served as a partner at CFW Capital, a Kansas City-based investment firm, where he managed portfolios for high net worth clients. Greg has been working in investment industry since 1987.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|31.98
|8.31
|2.33
