Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$34.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HHICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 26, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Greg Hodlewsky

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to maximize current income and, secondarily, achieve long-term capital appreciation, by investing in a broad range of income-producing securities, including, but not limited to, common and preferred stocks, corporate bonds, government securities, municipal bonds, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, and bank loans.

For the equity portion of the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may invest in common and preferred stock. In addition to stocks, MLPs and REITs, the Fund may also invest in convertible securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent securities issued by a foreign or domestic company. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Adviser may, from time to time, focus the Fund’s investments on dividend-paying equity securities.

For the fixed income portion of the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity or credit quality, including instruments rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds). There is no limit on the amount of Fund assets that may be invested in high yield bonds. The Fund may invest in government securities, including securities issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities, U.S. agencies and instrumentalities, foreign governments and supranational entities, and municipal bonds. In addition, the Fund may invest in asset-backed securities, including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Adviser may, from time to time, focus the Fund’s investments on corporate debt.

Securities in the Fund’s portfolio may be issued by domestic or foreign public or private entities, and may include securities of emerging markets issuers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of emerging markets issuers. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds and closed-end funds in seeking to achieve its investment objective.

The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among asset classes based on, among other things, its evaluation of market conditions, asset class and/or security values, correlation among asset classes, and the level of income production of a particular asset class or security. Allocations may vary from time to time. There is no limit on how or the percentage of Fund assets the Adviser may allocate to different asset classes.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser considers the level of income that an investment can provide to achieve the Fund’s objective. In addition, a potential investment will be evaluated in terms of its level of risk, its relative value to similar types of investments, and its correlation to other assets within the Fund’s portfolio.

The Adviser may sell a security if its relative contribution to the Fund’s portfolio has diminished compared to other investment alternatives or if its risk has increased relative to other investment alternatives.

HHICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -52.8% 20.9% 63.60%
1 Yr N/A -62.9% 11.7% 34.92%
3 Yr N/A* -27.1% 13.5% 81.31%
5 Yr -0.2%* -24.9% 7.6% 95.24%
10 Yr -2.0%* -15.3% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.6% 1.6% 37.76%
2021 N/A -12.4% 33.2% 94.50%
2020 N/A -65.8% 23.3% 49.29%
2019 1.9% -64.9% 4.8% 96.53%
2018 -2.0% -29.5% 68.3% 77.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -52.8% 20.9% 58.02%
1 Yr N/A -60.7% 12.4% 41.84%
3 Yr N/A* -22.5% 14.3% 71.68%
5 Yr 0.3%* -22.2% 47.3% 84.36%
10 Yr 0.3%* -12.5% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -32.7% 1.6% 45.39%
2021 N/A -8.4% 33.2% 89.96%
2020 N/A -65.2% 23.3% 30.85%
2019 2.0% -62.9% 9.2% 93.19%
2018 -1.4% -28.5% 76.9% 71.81%

NAV & Total Return History

HHICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HHICX Category Low Category High HHICX % Rank
Net Assets 34.7 M 608 K 147 B 89.47%
Number of Holdings 176 2 13352 40.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.87 M -120 M 26.4 B 96.26%
Weighting of Top 10 11.15% 5.6% 3196.0% 95.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Xerox Corp 1.23%
  2. Ally Financial Inc. 5.75% 1.21%
  3. Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC 5.88% 1.20%
  4. International Game Technology PLC 6.5% 1.19%
  5. United States Cellular Corporation 6.7% 1.19%
  6. GLP Capital L.P. and GLP Financing II, Inc. 5.38% 1.18%
  7. Pulte Group Inc 5.5% 1.18%
  8. CommScope Holdings Co Inc 5.5% 1.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HHICX % Rank
Stocks 		49.53% -37.73% 135.47% 61.38%
Bonds 		42.71% -47.15% 261.66% 35.45%
Preferred Stocks 		6.39% 0.00% 65.70% 2.47%
Cash 		1.37% -283.85% 353.31% 65.12%
Other 		0.00% -253.31% 53.08% 68.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.92% 12.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHICX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -0.60% 23.50% 6.17%
Technology 		0.00% -3.22% 31.95% 83.40%
Real Estate 		0.00% -3.85% 76.20% 3.18%
Industrials 		0.00% -0.28% 27.17% 99.55%
Healthcare 		0.00% -1.99% 45.45% 86.01%
Financial Services 		0.00% -0.38% 47.66% 75.64%
Energy 		0.00% -2.23% 34.31% 75.83%
Communication Services 		0.00% -0.92% 7.14% 34.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -4.62% 18.58% 60.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -10.37% 42.25% 44.40%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -1.52% 22.33% 27.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHICX % Rank
US 		49.53% -39.12% 134.61% 36.72%
Non US 		0.00% -85.22% 74.42% 91.69%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHICX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.86% -277.47% 353.31% 42.93%
Derivative 		0.00% -234.33% 27.17% 69.82%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.20% 84.02%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.09% 3.36%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.76% 92.07%
Government 		0.00% -57.27% 316.66% 97.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHICX % Rank
US 		42.71% -47.15% 201.54% 29.68%
Non US 		0.00% -71.37% 144.19% 66.33%

HHICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HHICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.00% 11.64% 8.31%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.50% 80.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 74.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.83% 61.64%

Sales Fees

HHICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.14% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

HHICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.11% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HHICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 6067.00% 69.25%

HHICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HHICX Category Low Category High HHICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 22.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HHICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HHICX Category Low Category High HHICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -4.09% 6.99% 7.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HHICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HHICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Hodlewsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2012

6.59

6.6%

Greg Hodlewsky, CFA, investment director for Horizon Advisors. Prior to working for Horizon, Greg served as a partner at CFW Capital, a Kansas City-based investment firm, where he managed portfolios for high net worth clients. Greg has been working in investment industry since 1987.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 31.98 8.31 2.33

