In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser seeks to identify and invest Fund assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are undervalued in the market. Generally, the Adviser seeks companies with the following characteristics:

● Dividend yields at least one and one-half times that of the S&P 500 Index;

● History of increasing dividends and/or prospects for future dividend growth;

● Low debt, ample free cash flow and attractive returns on equity;

● Attractive valuation suggesting appreciation potential; and

● Company management teams with experience, significant equity ownership and a tangible commitment to paying consistent and growing dividends over time.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and interests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization range, although the Adviser expects to invest Fund assets mostly in mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund will generally invest in equity securities of domestic companies, but may invest in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Adviser defines foreign companies as companies incorporated outside of the United States that do not maintain a headquarters or primary operation within the United States. Companies incorporated outside of the United States strictly for operational, tax, political, or other benefits, but which behave primarily like U.S. companies and whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, will not be considered foreign companies.