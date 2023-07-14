Home
Hamlin High Dividend Equity Fund

mutual fund
HHDFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.5 -0.02 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (HHDVX) Primary Inst (HHDFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hamlin High Dividend Equity Fund

HHDFX | Fund

$29.50

$860 M

2.45%

$0.72

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

Net Assets

$860 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HHDFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hamlin High Dividend Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hamlin Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    29690279
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher D'Agnes

Fund Description

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser seeks to identify and invest Fund assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are undervalued in the market. Generally, the Adviser seeks companies with the following characteristics:

Dividend yields at least one and one-half times that of the S&P 500 Index;

History of increasing dividends and/or prospects for future dividend growth;

Low debt, ample free cash flow and attractive returns on equity;

Attractive valuation suggesting appreciation potential; and

Company management teams with experience, significant equity ownership and a tangible commitment to paying consistent and growing dividends over time.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and interests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization range, although the Adviser expects to invest Fund assets mostly in mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund will generally invest in equity securities of domestic companies, but may invest in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Adviser defines foreign companies as companies incorporated outside of the United States that do not maintain a headquarters or primary operation within the United States. Companies incorporated outside of the United States strictly for operational, tax, political, or other benefits, but which behave primarily like U.S. companies and whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, will not be considered foreign companies.

HHDFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -13.6% 215.2% 24.96%
1 Yr 12.6% -58.6% 197.5% 9.95%
3 Yr 13.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 11.01%
5 Yr 5.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 14.80%
10 Yr 4.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 20.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -65.1% 22.3% 21.43%
2021 12.0% -25.3% 25.5% 12.07%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 38.47%
2019 4.4% -9.2% 10.4% 54.31%
2018 -3.3% -9.4% 3.1% 47.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -13.6% 215.2% 23.57%
1 Yr 12.6% -58.6% 197.5% 8.50%
3 Yr 13.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 12.11%
5 Yr 6.5%* -15.1% 32.0% 11.60%
10 Yr 7.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 11.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -65.1% 22.3% 21.43%
2021 12.0% -25.3% 25.5% 12.07%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 38.38%
2019 4.4% -9.2% 10.4% 54.59%
2018 -1.6% -8.9% 3.3% 21.91%

NAV & Total Return History

HHDFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HHDFX Category Low Category High HHDFX % Rank
Net Assets 860 M 1 M 151 B 50.54%
Number of Holdings 27 2 1727 96.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 374 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 40.94%
Weighting of Top 10 45.11% 5.0% 99.2% 7.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AbbVie Inc 5.18%
  2. Broadcom Inc 4.94%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP 4.80%
  4. ConocoPhillips 4.79%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc 4.58%
  6. Old Republic International Corp 4.56%
  7. KeyCorp 4.40%
  8. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc 4.40%
  9. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc 4.25%
  10. Johnson & Johnson 4.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HHDFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.99% 28.02% 125.26% 36.23%
Cash 		1.02% -88.20% 71.98% 61.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 37.06%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 32.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 32.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 34.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHDFX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.36% 0.00% 58.05% 77.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.09% 0.00% 22.74% 4.32%
Healthcare 		12.98% 0.00% 30.08% 86.62%
Consumer Defense 		11.53% 0.00% 34.10% 20.62%
Industrials 		10.47% 0.00% 42.76% 61.51%
Energy 		9.69% 0.00% 54.00% 23.77%
Technology 		7.93% 0.00% 54.02% 82.88%
Real Estate 		7.64% 0.00% 90.54% 3.99%
Utilities 		4.44% 0.00% 27.04% 49.04%
Basic Materials 		3.02% 0.00% 21.69% 58.60%
Communication Services 		2.86% 0.00% 26.58% 85.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHDFX % Rank
US 		95.56% 24.51% 121.23% 35.90%
Non US 		3.43% 0.00% 41.42% 54.43%

HHDFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HHDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.04% 45.41% 43.32%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 93.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 55.84%

Sales Fees

HHDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HHDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 28.57%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HHDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 488.00% 43.51%

HHDFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HHDFX Category Low Category High HHDFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.45% 0.00% 41.90% 72.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HHDFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HHDFX Category Low Category High HHDFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.49% -1.51% 4.28% 5.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HHDFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HHDFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher D'Agnes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Mr. D'Agnes, CFA, Partner, Equity Portfolio Manager, joined Hamlin's predecessor, RRH Capital in July 2001. His responsibilities include equity research, stock selection, and equity portfolio construction. Prior to Hamlin, Mr. D'Agnes was an analyst in the Municipal Capital Markets group at Merrill Lynch, where he was involved in the structuring of derivative contracts for hospitals and other tax-exempt municipal issuers. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute. He earned a BS in Accounting from Bucknell University.

Charles Garland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Mr. Garland, CFA, Partner and Equity Portfolio Manager, joined Hamlin in December 2008. His responsibilities include relationship management and equity portfolio management. Prior to joining Hamlin, Mr. Garland co-managed a technology stock portfolio for Millennium Partners from 2004-2008. Previously, Mr. Garland was Managing Director at Deutsche Bank and predecessor company, Alex Brown & Sons, where he held positions in proprietary trading, institutional sales management and institutional sales from 1993-2004. Mr. Garland began his career at Brown Brothers, Harriman & Co, where he worked from 1989-1993 in the international institutional sales department. He lived overseas in Paris and London for eight of over twenty years in the investment business. Mr. Garland holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.

Michael Tang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Michael M. Tang, CFA, Partner and Portfolio Manager, joined Hamlin Capital Management in January 2013. His responsibilities at Hamlin include equity research and portfolio management. Prior to joining Hamlin, Mr. Tang was an equity research associate at Barclays and helped cover the leisure and gaming equipment sectors. Previously, Mr. Tang was an investment banking analyst at Lehman Brothers, where he worked on convertible debt origination, accelerated share repurchases, and other derivative-related transactions as part of the Equity-Linked and Hybrid Solutions group. Mr. Tang holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute and is a member of the Board of Trustees for the East Harlem School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

