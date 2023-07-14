Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.8%
1 yr return
12.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
Net Assets
$860 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.1%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser seeks to identify and invest Fund assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are undervalued in the market. Generally, the Adviser seeks companies with the following characteristics:
|
●
|
Dividend yields at least one and one-half times that of the S&P 500 Index;
|
●
|
History of increasing dividends and/or prospects for future dividend growth;
|
●
|
Low debt, ample free cash flow and attractive returns on equity;
|
●
|
Attractive valuation suggesting appreciation potential; and
|
●
|
Company management teams with experience, significant equity ownership and a tangible commitment to paying consistent and growing dividends over time.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and interests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization range, although the Adviser expects to invest Fund assets mostly in mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund will generally invest in equity securities of domestic companies, but may invest in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Adviser defines foreign companies as companies incorporated outside of the United States that do not maintain a headquarters or primary operation within the United States. Companies incorporated outside of the United States strictly for operational, tax, political, or other benefits, but which behave primarily like U.S. companies and whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, will not be considered foreign companies.
|Period
|HHDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|24.96%
|1 Yr
|12.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|9.95%
|3 Yr
|13.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|11.01%
|5 Yr
|5.0%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|14.80%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|20.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|HHDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|21.43%
|2021
|12.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|12.07%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|38.47%
|2019
|4.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|54.31%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|47.38%
|Period
|HHDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|23.57%
|1 Yr
|12.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|8.50%
|3 Yr
|13.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|12.11%
|5 Yr
|6.5%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|11.60%
|10 Yr
|7.9%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|11.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|HHDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|21.43%
|2021
|12.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|12.07%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|38.38%
|2019
|4.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|54.59%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|21.91%
|HHDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHDFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|860 M
|1 M
|151 B
|50.54%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|2
|1727
|96.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|374 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|40.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.11%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|7.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHDFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.99%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|36.23%
|Cash
|1.02%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|61.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|37.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|32.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|32.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|34.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHDFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.36%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|77.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.09%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|4.32%
|Healthcare
|12.98%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|86.62%
|Consumer Defense
|11.53%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|20.62%
|Industrials
|10.47%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|61.51%
|Energy
|9.69%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|23.77%
|Technology
|7.93%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|82.88%
|Real Estate
|7.64%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|3.99%
|Utilities
|4.44%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|49.04%
|Basic Materials
|3.02%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|58.60%
|Communication Services
|2.86%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|85.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHDFX % Rank
|US
|95.56%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|35.90%
|Non US
|3.43%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|54.43%
|HHDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|43.32%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|93.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|55.84%
|HHDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HHDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|28.57%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HHDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|43.51%
|HHDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHDFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.45%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|72.22%
|HHDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HHDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHDFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.49%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|5.47%
|HHDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Mr. D'Agnes, CFA, Partner, Equity Portfolio Manager, joined Hamlin's predecessor, RRH Capital in July 2001. His responsibilities include equity research, stock selection, and equity portfolio construction. Prior to Hamlin, Mr. D'Agnes was an analyst in the Municipal Capital Markets group at Merrill Lynch, where he was involved in the structuring of derivative contracts for hospitals and other tax-exempt municipal issuers. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute. He earned a BS in Accounting from Bucknell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Mr. Garland, CFA, Partner and Equity Portfolio Manager, joined Hamlin in December 2008. His responsibilities include relationship management and equity portfolio management. Prior to joining Hamlin, Mr. Garland co-managed a technology stock portfolio for Millennium Partners from 2004-2008. Previously, Mr. Garland was Managing Director at Deutsche Bank and predecessor company, Alex Brown & Sons, where he held positions in proprietary trading, institutional sales management and institutional sales from 1993-2004. Mr. Garland began his career at Brown Brothers, Harriman & Co, where he worked from 1989-1993 in the international institutional sales department. He lived overseas in Paris and London for eight of over twenty years in the investment business. Mr. Garland holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Michael M. Tang, CFA, Partner and Portfolio Manager, joined Hamlin Capital Management in January 2013. His responsibilities at Hamlin include equity research and portfolio management. Prior to joining Hamlin, Mr. Tang was an equity research associate at Barclays and helped cover the leisure and gaming equipment sectors. Previously, Mr. Tang was an investment banking analyst at Lehman Brothers, where he worked on convertible debt origination, accelerated share repurchases, and other derivative-related transactions as part of the Equity-Linked and Hybrid Solutions group. Mr. Tang holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute and is a member of the Board of Trustees for the East Harlem School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...