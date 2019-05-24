The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund may also purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs” and, together with ADRs and EDRs, “Depositary Receipts”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent securities issued by a foreign or domestic company. The Fund’s investments are ordinarily diversified among currencies, regions and countries, including emerging market countries, as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, EARNEST Partners, LLC (“EARNEST” or the “Sub-Adviser”). In addition, the Fund may invest in other investment companies, including mutual funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

EARNEST is a fundamental, bottom-up investment manager that seeks to construct a portfolio that will outperform the Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index, while controlling volatility and risk. EARNEST implements this philosophy through fundamental analysis, risk management that seeks to minimize the likelihood of underperformance versus the Fund’s benchmark, and the use of Return Pattern Recognition®, a screening tool developed by EARNEST. Using this tool, potential Fund investments are first screened based on such qualities as valuation measures, market trends, operating trends, growth measures, profitability measures, and macroeconomics. After screening the relevant universe, EARNEST utilizes fundamental analysis and a statistical risk management approach to select Fund investments.

EARNEST may sell a security if the company reaches its price target or its prospects deteriorate as a result of poor business plan execution, new competitors, management changes, a souring business environment or other adverse effects. In addition, if the investment process identifies a company with more attractive return and risk characteristics, EARNEST may sell a current security and replace it with the more attractive alternative.