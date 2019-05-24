Home
HHDCX (Mutual Fund)

Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$22.09 +0.24 +1.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(HHDCX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund

HHDCX | Fund

$22.09

$247 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$247 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HHDCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Paul E. Viera

Fund Description

The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund may also purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs” and, together with ADRs and EDRs, “Depositary Receipts”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent securities issued by a foreign or domestic company. The Fund’s investments are ordinarily diversified among currencies, regions and countries, including emerging market countries, as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, EARNEST Partners, LLC (“EARNEST” or the “Sub-Adviser”). In addition, the Fund may invest in other investment companies, including mutual funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

EARNEST is a fundamental, bottom-up investment manager that seeks to construct a portfolio that will outperform the Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index, while controlling volatility and risk. EARNEST implements this philosophy through fundamental analysis, risk management that seeks to minimize the likelihood of underperformance versus the Fund’s benchmark, and the use of Return Pattern Recognition®, a screening tool developed by EARNEST. Using this tool, potential Fund investments are first screened based on such qualities as valuation measures, market trends, operating trends, growth measures, profitability measures, and macroeconomics. After screening the relevant universe, EARNEST utilizes fundamental analysis and a statistical risk management approach to select Fund investments.

EARNEST may sell a security if the company reaches its price target or its prospects deteriorate as a result of poor business plan execution, new competitors, management changes, a souring business environment or other adverse effects. In addition, if the investment process identifies a company with more attractive return and risk characteristics, EARNEST may sell a current security and replace it with the more attractive alternative.

Read More

HHDCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 1.2% 22.9% 86.58%
1 Yr N/A -45.2% 2.7% 40.16%
3 Yr N/A* -14.0% 30.8% 3.17%
5 Yr -1.4%* -13.1% 16.6% 35.13%
10 Yr 0.9%* -2.7% 11.7% 22.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 68.4% 24.95%
2021 N/A -2.4% 37.4% 15.19%
2020 N/A -13.9% 18.8% 6.73%
2019 1.9% -27.8% 7.2% 91.09%
2018 -3.6% -27.8% 75.2% 33.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 1.2% 22.9% 86.58%
1 Yr N/A -44.7% 5.4% 49.71%
3 Yr N/A* -11.4% 30.8% 12.08%
5 Yr -1.4%* -12.0% 17.0% 66.07%
10 Yr 0.9%* -1.8% 11.7% 54.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.0% 68.4% 36.26%
2021 N/A 8.9% 37.4% 33.14%
2020 N/A -8.0% 18.8% 9.70%
2019 1.9% -26.3% 8.4% 95.25%
2018 -3.6% -27.8% 96.0% 59.47%

NAV & Total Return History

HHDCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HHDCX Category Low Category High HHDCX % Rank
Net Assets 247 M 1.56 M 372 B 75.88%
Number of Holdings 64 5 9089 77.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 54.6 M -104 M 32.8 B 73.93%
Weighting of Top 10 22.14% 4.2% 551.0% 36.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Icon PLC 3.61%
  2. Amadeus IT Group SA A 3.09%
  3. Diageo PLC 2.84%
  4. Safran SA 2.83%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2.36%
  6. DNB ASA 2.34%
  7. Novartis AG ADR 2.27%
  8. SECOM Co Ltd 2.05%
  9. Heineken NV 2.03%
  10. Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. 1.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HHDCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.25% 28.05% 124.30% 57.78%
Cash 		3.75% -133.56% 22.88% 34.82%
Other 		0.00% -4.08% 20.28% 84.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.19% 78.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.50% 75.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 115.04% 79.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHDCX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 15.14% 93.39%
Technology 		0.00% 0.01% 26.73% 19.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 12.35% 53.11%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.25% 91.05%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 26.68% 22.18%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 28.68% 12.06%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 22.15% 49.61%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.60% 60.51%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.01% 32.90% 81.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.01% 27.51% 19.65%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.56% 39.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHDCX % Rank
Non US 		68.82% 0.00% 120.51% 85.60%
US 		27.43% -0.04% 99.97% 10.12%

HHDCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HHDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.00% 4.65% 5.46%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.36% 94.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 77.63%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 61.83%

Sales Fees

HHDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

HHDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% 91.73%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HHDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 156.00% 10.89%

HHDCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HHDCX Category Low Category High HHDCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.26% 98.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HHDCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HHDCX Category Low Category High HHDCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.71% 3.47% 96.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HHDCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HHDCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul E. Viera

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

10.59

10.6%

Paul Viera is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of EARNEST Partners, an investment firm responsible for overseeing over $20 billion for municipalities, states, corporations, endowments, and universities. He conceived and developed Return Pattern Recognition®, the investment methodology used to screen equities at EARNEST Partners. Paul has a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan, an MBA from the Harvard Business School, and has over thirty years of investment experience. He was a Vice President at Bankers Trust in both New York and London. He later joined Invesco, where he became a Global Partner and senior member of its Investment Team. Paul serves as a Trustee of the Woodruff Arts Center and a member of its investment committee. He is also a member of the Board of Dean’s Advisors for Harvard Business School, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Board of Foreign Advisors of Haitong Securities (the second largest Chinese securities firm), the Carter Center Board of Councilors, the National Center for Human & Civil Rights, the University of Michigan School of Information External Advisory Board, the Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School Board, and the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals. Additionally, he is a commentator for several news organizations, including, among others, CNBC and Bloomberg News.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.43 27.52 10.58 16.09

