The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund may also purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs” and, together with ADRs and EDRs, “Depositary Receipts”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent securities issued by a foreign or domestic company. The Fund’s investments are ordinarily diversified among currencies, regions and countries, including emerging market countries, as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, EARNEST Partners, LLC (“EARNEST” or the “Sub-Adviser”). In addition, the Fund may invest in other investment companies, including mutual funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).
EARNEST is a fundamental, bottom-up investment manager that seeks to construct a portfolio that will outperform the Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index, while controlling volatility and risk. EARNEST implements this philosophy through fundamental analysis, risk management that seeks to minimize the likelihood of underperformance versus the Fund’s benchmark, and the use of Return Pattern Recognition®, a screening tool developed by EARNEST. Using this tool, potential Fund investments are first screened based on such qualities as valuation measures, market trends, operating trends, growth measures, profitability measures, and macroeconomics. After screening the relevant universe, EARNEST utilizes fundamental analysis and a statistical risk management approach to select Fund investments.
EARNEST may sell a security if the company reaches its price target or its prospects deteriorate as a result of poor business plan execution, new competitors, management changes, a souring business environment or other adverse effects. In addition, if the investment process identifies a company with more attractive return and risk characteristics, EARNEST may sell a current security and replace it with the more attractive alternative.
|Period
|HHDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|1.2%
|22.9%
|86.58%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-45.2%
|2.7%
|40.16%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.0%
|30.8%
|3.17%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-13.1%
|16.6%
|35.13%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-2.7%
|11.7%
|22.47%
* Annualized
|HHDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHDCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|247 M
|1.56 M
|372 B
|75.88%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|5
|9089
|77.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|54.6 M
|-104 M
|32.8 B
|73.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.14%
|4.2%
|551.0%
|36.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHDCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.25%
|28.05%
|124.30%
|57.78%
|Cash
|3.75%
|-133.56%
|22.88%
|34.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-4.08%
|20.28%
|84.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.19%
|78.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.50%
|75.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|115.04%
|79.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHDCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.14%
|93.39%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.01%
|26.73%
|19.07%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.35%
|53.11%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.25%
|91.05%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.68%
|22.18%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.68%
|12.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.15%
|49.61%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.60%
|60.51%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.01%
|32.90%
|81.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.01%
|27.51%
|19.65%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.56%
|39.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHDCX % Rank
|Non US
|68.82%
|0.00%
|120.51%
|85.60%
|US
|27.43%
|-0.04%
|99.97%
|10.12%
|HHDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.65%
|5.46%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.36%
|94.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|77.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|61.83%
|HHDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|HHDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|91.73%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HHDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|156.00%
|10.89%
|HHDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHDCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.26%
|98.83%
|HHDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HHDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHDCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.71%
|3.47%
|96.10%
|HHDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2008
10.59
10.6%
Paul Viera is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of EARNEST Partners, an investment firm responsible for overseeing over $20 billion for municipalities, states, corporations, endowments, and universities. He conceived and developed Return Pattern Recognition®, the investment methodology used to screen equities at EARNEST Partners. Paul has a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan, an MBA from the Harvard Business School, and has over thirty years of investment experience. He was a Vice President at Bankers Trust in both New York and London. He later joined Invesco, where he became a Global Partner and senior member of its Investment Team. Paul serves as a Trustee of the Woodruff Arts Center and a member of its investment committee. He is also a member of the Board of Dean’s Advisors for Harvard Business School, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Board of Foreign Advisors of Haitong Securities (the second largest Chinese securities firm), the Carter Center Board of Councilors, the National Center for Human & Civil Rights, the University of Michigan School of Information External Advisory Board, the Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School Board, and the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals. Additionally, he is a commentator for several news organizations, including, among others, CNBC and Bloomberg News.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.43
|27.52
|10.58
|16.09
