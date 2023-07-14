Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
Net Assets
$23.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.2%
Expense Ratio 2.62%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 168.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HHCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|77.65%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|52.51%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|84.15%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|27.33%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|26.67%
* Annualized
|HHCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHCAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.8 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|82.12%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|3
|2670
|77.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.7 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|64.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.18%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|28.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHCAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.39%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|11.05%
|Cash
|4.62%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|84.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|18.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|42.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|17.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|31.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHCAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.67%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|80.67%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|96.67%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|84.67%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|95.33%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|97.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|88.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|96.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|94.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|97.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|91.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHCAX % Rank
|US
|81.07%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|11.11%
|Non US
|14.32%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|19.88%
|HHCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.62%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|29.89%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|31.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|73.20%
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.03%
|1.54%
|65.22%
|HHCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|40.74%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HHCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|13.10%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HHCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|168.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|61.43%
|HHCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHCAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|36.87%
|HHCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HHCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHCAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.03%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|90.40%
|HHCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2018
4.18
4.2%
Mr. Dondero is also the co-founder and President of Highland, founder and President of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., Chairman of the board of directors, Chief Executive Officer and member of the investment committee of NXRT, President of NexPoint Capital, Inc., President of NMCT, director for American Banknote Corporation, director for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, director for Jernigan Capital, Inc., Chairman of the board of directors for Cornerstone Healthcare, Chairman of the board of directors for CCS Medical, and Chairman of NexBank, an affiliated bank that is majority owned by Mr. Dondero. Mr. Dondero has over 30 years of experience investing in credit and equity markets and has helped pioneer credit asset classes. Prior to founding Highland Capital Management in 1993, Mr. Dondero served as Chief Investment Officer of Protective Life’s GIC subsidiary and helped grow the business between 1989 and 1993. His portfolio management experience includes mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporates, leveraged bank loans, high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, real estate, derivatives, preferred stocks and common stocks. From 1985 to 1989, he managed in fixed income funds for American Express. Mr. Dondero received a BS in Commerce (Accounting and Finance) from the University of Virginia, and is a Certified Managerial Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 2022
0.07
0.1%
Mr. Johnson is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at NexPoint Advisors, L.P. He has over 25 years of investment management experience with extensive experience in private equity, mergers and acquisitions and long/short hedge funds. Prior to joining NexPoint he was the CEO of Enviroklean Product Development which he purchased along with a private equity group. Previously, Mr. Johnson also held positions as President of Trisun Energy Services and was the Portfolio Manager of the Income Fund, L.P., an investment fund focused on making opportunistic investments in public and private debt and equity securities. Prior to managing the Income Fund, he was a Portfolio Manager at Highland Capital Management, L.P. Prior to joining Highland, Mr. Johnson was an Associate at Wellspring Capital Management, a private equity firm focused on control-oriented buyout investments. Mr. Johnson started his career as an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions group at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Johnson received a B.B.A. in Finance with honors from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
