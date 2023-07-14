Home
Trending ETFs

HGXYX (Mutual Fund)

HGXYX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Global Impact Fund

HGXYX | Fund

$13.76

$175 M

0.81%

$0.11

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$175 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Hartford Global Impact Fund

HGXYX | Fund

$13.76

$175 M

0.81%

$0.11

0.90%

HGXYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Global Impact Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tara Stilwell

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world, including non-dollar securities and securities of emerging market issuers. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of issuers that Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, determines meet its impact investing criteria.For purposes of determining which companies meet its impact investing criteria, Wellington Management uses its proprietary research to identify companies that focus their core goods and services in areas that it believes are likely to address major social and environmental challenges. Wellington Management focuses on three broad impact areas: life essentials; human empowerment; and the environment. Wellington Management then targets specific themes that fit within this impact investing criteria. The impact themes align with many of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. As of March 1, 2022, these impact themes include sustainable agriculture and nutrition, health, clean water and sanitation, affordable housing, education and job training, financial inclusion, narrowing the digital divide, safety and security, alternative energy, resource stewardship, and resource efficiency. These areas are subject to change without notice to shareholders. Within this universe of companies, Wellington Management conducts fundamental analysis to identify what it believes to be attractive investments across economic sectors within both developed and emerging countries. As part of its fundamental analysis, Wellington Management evaluates a company’s industry structure, asset quality, business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, growth prospects, revenues and dividends, and other related measures or indicators of value. In addition to its focus on impact investing and as a part of its fundamental analysis, Wellington Management integrates the evaluation of environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics into its investment process. Wellington Management believes the integration of these ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential.In addition to identifying investment opportunities through bottom-up fundamental research, Wellington Management generally excludes companies from the Fund’s investment universe that it determines to be primarily engaged in the following businesses: tobacco, firearms, defense, nuclear, coal, petroleum, alcohol, adult entertainment and gambling. Wellington Management believes that investment in such companies does not align with its impact investing criteria. These exclusions may be updated periodically by Wellington Management to, among other things, add or remove exclusion categories.The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, including small and mid capitalization securities, located anywhere in the world, including the United States. Although the Fund has no limit on the amount it may invest in any single sector, it generally can be expected to emphasize investments in the health care and information technology sectors, as these sectors tend to include companies that address major social and/or environmental challenges. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers and could, at times hold a portion of its assets in cash. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities or derivative instruments or other investments with exposure to foreign securities of at least three different countries outside the United States. During periods of unfavorable market conditions, the Fund may reduce its exposure to foreign securities, but typically will continue to invest at least 30% of its net assets in foreign securities as described above. Investments are deemed to be “foreign” if: (a) an issuer’s domicile or location of headquarters is in a foreign country; (b) an issuer derives a significant proportion (at least 50%) of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a foreign country or has at least 50% of its assets situated in a foreign country; (c) the principal trading market for a security is located in a foreign country; or (d) it is a foreign currency.
Read More

HGXYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HGXYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -44.3% 9.5% 36.54%
1 Yr 11.5% -51.1% 24.7% 18.06%
3 Yr 6.3%* -6.4% 28.0% 28.38%
5 Yr 2.9%* -4.2% 18.3% 20.80%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HGXYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -50.5% 18.8% 29.05%
2021 3.8% -27.4% 103.5% 41.26%
2020 9.3% 3.5% 66.4% 25.00%
2019 6.3% -64.5% 5.6% 61.11%
2018 -4.8% -9.3% 49.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HGXYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -44.3% 9.5% 33.33%
1 Yr 11.5% -51.1% 24.7% 16.13%
3 Yr 6.3%* -6.4% 28.0% 27.70%
5 Yr 5.8%* -4.2% 18.3% 20.00%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HGXYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -50.6% 18.8% 29.05%
2021 3.8% -27.4% 103.5% 41.26%
2020 9.3% 3.5% 66.4% 25.00%
2019 6.3% -64.5% 5.6% 15.08%
2018 -2.1% -9.3% 53.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HGXYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HGXYX Category Low Category High HGXYX % Rank
Net Assets 175 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 46.25%
Number of Holdings 80 31 9561 68.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.7 M 452 K 5.44 B 44.38%
Weighting of Top 10 23.83% 4.2% 63.4% 56.25%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HGXYX % Rank
Stocks 		95.63% 40.59% 104.41% 70.63%
Cash 		4.36% -4.41% 47.07% 28.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 85.63%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 90.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 85.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 85.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HGXYX % Rank
Industrials 		24.53% 0.00% 53.77% 25.00%
Healthcare 		18.30% 0.00% 28.38% 15.00%
Technology 		17.05% 0.00% 93.40% 54.38%
Real Estate 		9.67% 0.00% 43.48% 10.00%
Financial Services 		9.55% 0.00% 75.07% 55.63%
Communication Services 		5.38% 0.00% 23.15% 20.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.35% 0.00% 71.20% 86.88%
Consumer Defense 		4.93% 0.00% 52.28% 47.50%
Basic Materials 		2.84% 0.00% 26.39% 70.63%
Utilities 		2.41% 0.00% 70.33% 27.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 36.56% 90.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HGXYX % Rank
US 		57.58% 6.76% 79.19% 27.50%
Non US 		38.05% 12.39% 83.06% 80.63%

HGXYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HGXYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.43% 2.93% 86.25%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.30% 1.25% 28.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

HGXYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HGXYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HGXYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 7.00% 145.00% 58.52%

HGXYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HGXYX Category Low Category High HGXYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.81% 0.00% 14.18% 88.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HGXYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HGXYX Category Low Category High HGXYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.40% -1.92% 6.98% 27.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HGXYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HGXYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tara Stilwell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2019

2.68

2.7%

Tara Connolly Stilwell, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis for the Hartford International Opportunities Funds. Tara is a portfolio manager on the International/Global Opportunities team. She contributes to the management of global and non-US equity portfolios, including the firm's International Opportunities, International Horizons, Global Opportunities and Global Horizons products. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2008, Tara was as a portfolio manager with Goldman Sachs Asset Management International, where her responsibilities included the management of concentrated and diversified European Equity portfolios (1997 — 2007). She also served as portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management International. Prior to this, Tara was an analyst in Goldman Sachs' investment banking division (1994 — 1997) and was a consultant at the Wharton Small Business Development Center (1993 — 1994). Tara received a BS in economics from the Wharton School and a BA in history from the University of Pennsylvania (1994). She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

