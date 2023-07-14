Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
11.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$175 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.8%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HGXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|35.90%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|16.77%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|29.73%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|19.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HGXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|27.03%
|2021
|3.8%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|46.85%
|2020
|9.2%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|29.29%
|2019
|6.2%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|54.76%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|N/A
|Period
|HGXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|32.69%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|14.84%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|29.05%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|18.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HGXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|27.03%
|2021
|3.8%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|46.85%
|2020
|9.2%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|29.29%
|2019
|6.2%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|12.70%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|N/A
|HGXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGXVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|175 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|45.00%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|31
|9561
|66.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.7 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|43.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.83%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|55.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGXVX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.63%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|69.38%
|Cash
|4.36%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|26.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|69.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|75.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|65.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|65.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGXVX % Rank
|Industrials
|24.53%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|23.75%
|Healthcare
|18.30%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|13.75%
|Technology
|17.05%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|53.13%
|Real Estate
|9.67%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|8.75%
|Financial Services
|9.55%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|54.38%
|Communication Services
|5.38%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|19.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.35%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|85.63%
|Consumer Defense
|4.93%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|46.25%
|Basic Materials
|2.84%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|69.38%
|Utilities
|2.41%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|26.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|81.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGXVX % Rank
|US
|57.58%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|26.25%
|Non US
|38.05%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|79.38%
|HGXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|92.50%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|25.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|HGXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HGXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HGXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|57.04%
|HGXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGXVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.91%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|69.38%
|HGXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HGXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGXVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.65%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|19.11%
|HGXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2019
2.68
2.7%
Tara Connolly Stilwell, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis for the Hartford International Opportunities Funds. Tara is a portfolio manager on the International/Global Opportunities team. She contributes to the management of global and non-US equity portfolios, including the firm's International Opportunities, International Horizons, Global Opportunities and Global Horizons products. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2008, Tara was as a portfolio manager with Goldman Sachs Asset Management International, where her responsibilities included the management of concentrated and diversified European Equity portfolios (1997 — 2007). She also served as portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management International. Prior to this, Tara was an analyst in Goldman Sachs' investment banking division (1994 — 1997) and was a consultant at the Wharton Small Business Development Center (1993 — 1994). Tara received a BS in economics from the Wharton School and a BA in history from the University of Pennsylvania (1994). She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...