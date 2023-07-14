The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world, including non-dollar securities and securities of emerging market issuers. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of issuers that Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, determines meet its impact investing criteria. For purposes of determining which companies meet its impact investing criteria, Wellington Management uses its proprietary research to identify companies that focus their core goods and services in areas that it believes are likely to address major social and environmental challenges. Wellington Management focuses on three broad impact areas: life essentials; human empowerment; and the environment. Wellington Management then targets specific themes that fit within this impact investing criteria. The impact themes align with many of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. As of March 1, 2022, these impact themes include sustainable agriculture and nutrition, health, clean water and sanitation, affordable housing, education and job training, financial inclusion, narrowing the digital divide, safety and security, alternative energy, resource stewardship, and resource efficiency. These areas are subject to change without notice to shareholders. Within this universe of companies, Wellington Management conducts fundamental analysis to identify what it believes to be attractive investments across economic sectors within both developed and emerging countries. As part of its fundamental analysis, Wellington Management evaluates a company’s industry structure, asset quality, business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, growth prospects, revenues and dividends, and other related measures or indicators of value. In addition to its focus on impact investing and as a part of its fundamental analysis, Wellington Management integrates the evaluation of environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics into its investment process. Wellington Management believes the integration of these ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential. In addition to identifying investment opportunities through bottom-up fundamental research, Wellington Management generally excludes companies from the Fund’s investment universe that it determines to be primarily engaged in the following businesses: tobacco, firearms, defense, nuclear, coal, petroleum, alcohol, adult entertainment and gambling. Wellington Management believes that investment in such companies does not align with its impact investing criteria. These exclusions may be updated periodically by Wellington Management to, among other things, add or remove exclusion categories. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, including small and mid capitalization securities, located anywhere in the world, including the United States. Although the Fund has no limit on the amount it may invest in any single sector, it generally can be expected to emphasize investments in the health care and information technology sectors, as these sectors tend to include companies that address major social and/or environmental challenges. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers and could, at times hold a portion of its assets in cash. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities or derivative instruments or other investments with exposure to foreign securities of at least three different countries outside the United States. During periods of unfavorable market conditions, the Fund may reduce its exposure to foreign securities, but typically will continue to invest at least 30% of its net assets in foreign securities as described above. Investments are deemed to be “foreign” if: (a) an issuer’s domicile or location of headquarters is in a foreign country; (b) an issuer derives a significant proportion (at least 50%) of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a foreign country or has at least 50% of its assets situated in a foreign country; (c) the principal trading market for a security is located in a foreign country; or (d) it is a foreign currency.