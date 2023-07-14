Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.7%
1 yr return
10.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.4%
Net Assets
$10.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.0%
Expense Ratio 0.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HGITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|67.02%
|1 Yr
|10.1%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|54.15%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|30.03%
|5 Yr
|7.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|20.38%
|10 Yr
|9.4%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|10.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|HGITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|56.86%
|2021
|9.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|33.26%
|2020
|5.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|21.33%
|2019
|6.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|12.32%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|14.11%
|Period
|HGITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|60.50%
|1 Yr
|10.1%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|45.43%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|29.79%
|5 Yr
|8.5%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|17.87%
|10 Yr
|11.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|7.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|HGITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|56.94%
|2021
|9.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|33.72%
|2020
|5.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|21.74%
|2019
|6.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|12.32%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|3.64%
|HGITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGITX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.8 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|12.99%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|2
|4154
|65.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.59 B
|288 K
|270 B
|13.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.04%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|42.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGITX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.54%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|60.38%
|Cash
|1.46%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|37.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|90.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|90.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|90.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|90.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGITX % Rank
|Technology
|25.64%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|26.11%
|Healthcare
|17.22%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|16.16%
|Financial Services
|12.75%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|72.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.82%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|25.19%
|Communication Services
|8.73%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|42.57%
|Industrials
|8.03%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|78.87%
|Consumer Defense
|6.98%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|42.73%
|Energy
|3.12%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|68.68%
|Utilities
|2.56%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|53.98%
|Real Estate
|2.12%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|67.84%
|Basic Materials
|1.03%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|89.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGITX % Rank
|US
|97.36%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|41.74%
|Non US
|1.18%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|60.15%
|HGITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.46%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|76.47%
|Management Fee
|0.33%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|31.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|48.49%
|HGITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HGITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HGITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|27.93%
|HGITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGITX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.02%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|95.94%
|HGITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HGITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGITX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.76%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|46.18%
|HGITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.638
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2010
|$0.121
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 1998
24.1
24.1%
Mammen Chally, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as portfolio manager since 2010 and has been involved in portfolio management and securities analysis since 1998. Mr. Chally joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Mammen worked for the Gas Authority of India Limited, New Delhi, India (1989 — 1992).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
David Siegle has been involved in portfolio management of the model since its inception and has been involved in securities analysis for similarly managed strategies since 2008. Mr. Siegle joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2001. David received a BA from Amherst College in 2001. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Doug is an equity portfolio manager on the Disciplined Equity Team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He currently manages the Brand Power and Disciplined Total Return Growth approaches. Additionally, he conducts fundamental analysis on equity investments, focusing on the consumer, industrials, and materials sectors. His research supports the investment decision making for a range of portfolios managed for clients of the firm. He works in our Boston office. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2011, Doug worked as a portfolio manager at Samlyn Capital (2009 – 2011) and as an analyst at Sirios Capital Management (2003 – 2009). Before earning his MBA, he held a variety of positions at Kozmo.com (1999 – 2001) and The Carson Group (1996 – 1999). Doug earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (2003) and his BA in history from Princeton University (1996). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
