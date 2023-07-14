Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Hartford Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
HGIFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$44.13 +0.11 +0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (HGIYX) Primary A (HAIAX) C (HGICX) Retirement (HGITX) Retirement (HGIRX) Retirement (HGISX) Retirement (HAITX) Inst (HGIIX) Other (HGIFX)
HGIFX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$44.13 +0.11 +0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (HGIYX) Primary A (HAIAX) C (HGICX) Retirement (HGITX) Retirement (HGIRX) Retirement (HGISX) Retirement (HAITX) Inst (HGIIX) Other (HGIFX)
HGIFX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$44.13 +0.11 +0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (HGIYX) Primary A (HAIAX) C (HGICX) Retirement (HGITX) Retirement (HGIRX) Retirement (HGISX) Retirement (HAITX) Inst (HGIIX) Other (HGIFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Core Equity Fund

HGIFX | Fund

$44.13

$10.8 B

0.00%

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.3%

Net Assets

$10.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Core Equity Fund

HGIFX | Fund

$44.13

$10.8 B

0.00%

0.36%

HGIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mammen Chally

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of issuers located primarily in the United States. Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, chooses the Fund’s investments using fundamental research designed to identify issuers with improving quality metrics, business momentum and attractive relative valuations. The fundamental research emphasizes the sustainability of a business’s competitive advantages, revenue and margin drivers, and cash generation capacity. This research is aided by a proprietary screening tool that helps to identify companies with these characteristics. The Fund’s portfolio seeks to be broadly diversified by industry and company. The Fund may invest in a broad range of market capitalizations, but tends to focus on large capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those of companies in the S&P 500 Index.
Read More

HGIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -14.3% 35.6% 66.42%
1 Yr 10.0% -34.9% 38.6% 54.68%
3 Yr 8.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 30.27%
5 Yr 7.3%* -30.5% 97.2% 20.55%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 2.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.9% -56.3% 28.9% 57.47%
2021 9.8% -20.5% 152.6% 33.57%
2020 5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 21.41%
2019 6.8% -8.3% 8.9% 12.57%
2018 -1.4% -13.5% 12.6% 14.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -20.5% 35.6% 60.05%
1 Yr 10.0% -34.9% 40.3% 45.96%
3 Yr 8.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 30.03%
5 Yr 8.5%* -29.8% 97.2% 17.70%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 2.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.9% -56.3% 28.9% 57.55%
2021 9.8% -20.5% 152.6% 34.03%
2020 5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 21.82%
2019 6.8% -8.3% 8.9% 12.57%
2018 -0.3% -10.9% 12.6% 2.75%

NAV & Total Return History

HGIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HGIFX Category Low Category High HGIFX % Rank
Net Assets 10.8 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 12.61%
Number of Holdings 74 2 4154 64.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.59 B 288 K 270 B 13.51%
Weighting of Top 10 33.04% 1.8% 106.2% 41.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.51%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.13%
  3. Apple Inc 5.09%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.69%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.09%
  6. Procter & Gamble Co 2.46%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.32%
  8. Future on S&P 500 Index Dec20 2.18%
  9. Future on S&P 500 Index Dec20 2.18%
  10. Future on S&P 500 Index Dec20 2.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HGIFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.54% 0.00% 130.24% 59.92%
Cash 		1.46% -102.29% 100.00% 37.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 18.72%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 18.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 13.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 14.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HGIFX % Rank
Technology 		25.64% 0.00% 48.94% 25.73%
Healthcare 		17.22% 0.00% 60.70% 15.54%
Financial Services 		12.75% 0.00% 55.59% 71.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.82% 0.00% 30.33% 24.81%
Communication Services 		8.73% 0.00% 27.94% 42.19%
Industrials 		8.03% 0.00% 29.90% 78.48%
Consumer Defense 		6.98% 0.00% 47.71% 42.19%
Energy 		3.12% 0.00% 41.64% 68.07%
Utilities 		2.56% 0.00% 20.91% 53.60%
Real Estate 		2.12% 0.00% 31.91% 67.46%
Basic Materials 		1.03% 0.00% 25.70% 88.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HGIFX % Rank
US 		97.36% 0.00% 127.77% 41.36%
Non US 		1.18% 0.00% 32.38% 59.77%

HGIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.01% 49.27% 81.56%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 2.00% 30.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

HGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 496.00% 26.32%

HGIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HGIFX Category Low Category High HGIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 56.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HGIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HGIFX Category Low Category High HGIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.86% -54.00% 6.06% 39.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HGIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HGIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mammen Chally

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 1998

24.1

24.1%

Mammen Chally, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as portfolio manager since 2010 and has been involved in portfolio management and securities analysis since 1998. Mr. Chally joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Mammen worked for the Gas Authority of India Limited, New Delhi, India (1989 — 1992).

David Siegle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

David Siegle has been involved in portfolio management of the model since its inception and has been involved in securities analysis for similarly managed strategies since 2008. Mr. Siegle joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2001. David received a BA from Amherst College in 2001. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Douglas McLane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Doug is an equity portfolio manager on the Disciplined Equity Team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He currently manages the Brand Power and Disciplined Total Return Growth approaches. Additionally, he conducts fundamental analysis on equity investments, focusing on the consumer, industrials, and materials sectors. His research supports the investment decision making for a range of portfolios managed for clients of the firm. He works in our Boston office. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2011, Doug worked as a portfolio manager at Samlyn Capital (2009 – 2011) and as an analyst at Sirios Capital Management (2003 – 2009). Before earning his MBA, he held a variety of positions at Kozmo.com (1999 – 2001) and The Carson Group (1996 – 1999). Doug earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (2003) and his BA in history from Princeton University (1996). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×