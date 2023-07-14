Home
Trending ETFs

The Hartford Healthcare Fund

mutual fund
HGHFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$39.1 +0.5 +1.3%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Inst (HGHYX) Primary A (HGHAX) C (HGHCX) Inst (HGHIX) Retirement (HGHRX) Retirement (HGHTX) Retirement (HGHSX) Other (HGHFX) Retirement (HGHVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Hartford Healthcare Fund

HGHFX | Fund

$39.10

$1.36 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$1.36 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HGHFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Hartford Healthcare Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ann Gallo

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the equity securities of health care-related companies worldwide as selected by the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”). Wellington Management’s investment process focuses on stock selection through fundamental analysis. The Fund takes a broad approach to investing in the health care sector. It may invest in health-related companies, including companies in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical delivery, medical products, medical services, managed health care, health information services and emerging health-related subsectors. The Fund’s assets will be allocated across the major subsectors of the health care sector, with some representation typically maintained in each major subsector. The Fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets, in the aggregate, in the following industries: pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, medical products and health services. The Fund will invest in securities of issuers located in a number of different countries throughout the world, one of which may be the United States; however, the Fund has no limit on the amount of assets that may be invested in each country. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization.
Read More

HGHFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HGHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -11.3% 31.3% 54.27%
1 Yr 3.5% -23.6% 34.8% 53.05%
3 Yr -3.4%* -21.3% 15.7% 60.26%
5 Yr 0.3%* -15.0% 12.1% 50.00%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 16.0% 25.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HGHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -53.9% 5.0% 41.83%
2021 0.0% -22.3% 12.3% 53.59%
2020 3.2% -4.7% 41.4% 67.57%
2019 6.0% -10.2% 13.1% 21.21%
2018 -2.0% -5.7% 16.7% 68.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HGHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -50.0% 21.6% 45.73%
1 Yr 3.5% -60.2% 34.8% 46.06%
3 Yr -3.4%* -21.3% 17.8% 63.16%
5 Yr 0.3%* -15.0% 16.9% 55.64%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 18.5% 25.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HGHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -53.9% 5.0% 41.83%
2021 0.0% -22.3% 12.3% 53.59%
2020 3.2% -4.7% 41.4% 67.57%
2019 6.0% -10.2% 13.1% 21.21%
2018 -2.0% -5.7% 16.7% 70.63%

NAV & Total Return History

HGHFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HGHFX Category Low Category High HGHFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.36 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 39.63%
Number of Holdings 108 25 473 35.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 668 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 39.38%
Weighting of Top 10 48.30% 12.3% 80.8% 38.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 10.33%
  2. Eli Lilly and Co 7.34%
  3. Pfizer Inc 7.16%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 4.81%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.87%
  6. Danaher Corp 3.72%
  7. Humana Inc 3.60%
  8. Zoetis Inc Class A 3.29%
  9. Boston Scientific Corp 2.96%
  10. Abbott Laboratories 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HGHFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.93% 85.37% 106.13% 46.25%
Cash 		1.07% -0.04% 9.01% 48.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 61.25%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 63.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 60.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 59.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HGHFX % Rank
Healthcare 		99.92% 59.26% 100.00% 53.13%
Financial Services 		0.08% 0.00% 1.60% 23.13%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 60.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 60.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 60.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 60.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 63.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 60.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 73.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HGHFX % Rank
US 		85.57% 53.67% 104.41% 54.38%
Non US 		13.36% 0.00% 45.40% 43.75%

HGHFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HGHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.08% 33.47% 58.75%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.03% 1.25% 82.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

HGHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

HGHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HGHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 0.00% 238.00% 60.43%

HGHFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HGHFX Category Low Category High HGHFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 66.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HGHFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HGHFX Category Low Category High HGHFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.54% 1.85% 37.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HGHFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HGHFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ann Gallo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2000

22.1

22.1%

Ann C. Gallo, Senior Managing Director, and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined as an investment professional in 1998. Prior to that, Ann was a health care analyst with BT Alex. Brown (1995 — 1998). She was an investment banker and a health care analyst at Piper Jaffray in Minneapolis (1992 — 1995). Previously, she was a financial analyst with Citibank N.A. (1991 — 1992) and an accountant with Coopers & Lybrand (1987 — 1989). Ann received her MS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her BS in accounting from Boston College.

Robert Deresiewicz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2000

22.1

22.1%

Robert L. Deresiewicz, Senior Managing Director, and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined as an investment professional in 2000. Prior to that, Bob was an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School, and an Associate Physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Brigham and Women's Hospital (1990 — 1998). Bob received his MBA from the Harvard Business School (2000), his MD from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and his BA in biochemistry summa cum laude from Columbia University.

Rebecca Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Rebecca D. Sykes, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined Wellington Management in 2007 and has been an investment professional since 2005.

Wen Shi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2021

0.86

0.9%

Wen Shi, CFA, Managing Director and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2021 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2015. Dr. Shi joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2015.

David Khtikian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

David M. Khtikian, CFA, Managing Director and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2022 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2013. Mr. Khtikian joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2013.

Fayyaz Mujtaba

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Fayyaz Mujtaba, Managing Director and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2022 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2013. Mr. Mujtaba joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

