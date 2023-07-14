Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$1.36 B
Holdings in Top 10
48.3%
Expense Ratio 2.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 51.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HGHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|67.07%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|67.07%
|3 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-21.3%
|15.7%
|76.92%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-15.0%
|12.1%
|77.54%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-6.2%
|16.0%
|65.81%
* Annualized
|HGHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGHCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.36 B
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|39.02%
|Number of Holdings
|108
|25
|473
|35.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|668 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|38.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.30%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|37.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGHCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.93%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|45.63%
|Cash
|1.07%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|47.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|60.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|63.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|60.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|58.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGHCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|99.92%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|52.50%
|Financial Services
|0.08%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|22.50%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.25%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|60.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|59.38%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|60.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.25%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|59.38%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|62.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|59.38%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|72.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGHCX % Rank
|US
|85.57%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|53.75%
|Non US
|13.36%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|43.13%
|HGHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.01%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|15.00%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|82.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|HGHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|100.00%
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|65.00%
|HGHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HGHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|59.71%
|HGHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGHCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|66.06%
|HGHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|HGHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGHCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.12%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|90.45%
|HGHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.381
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2000
22.1
22.1%
Robert L. Deresiewicz, Senior Managing Director, and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined as an investment professional in 2000. Prior to that, Bob was an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School, and an Associate Physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Brigham and Women's Hospital (1990 — 1998). Bob received his MBA from the Harvard Business School (2000), his MD from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and his BA in biochemistry summa cum laude from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2000
22.1
22.1%
Ann C. Gallo, Senior Managing Director, and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined as an investment professional in 1998. Prior to that, Ann was a health care analyst with BT Alex. Brown (1995 — 1998). She was an investment banker and a health care analyst at Piper Jaffray in Minneapolis (1992 — 1995). Previously, she was a financial analyst with Citibank N.A. (1991 — 1992) and an accountant with Coopers & Lybrand (1987 — 1989). Ann received her MS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her BS in accounting from Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Rebecca D. Sykes, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined Wellington Management in 2007 and has been an investment professional since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 21, 2021
0.86
0.9%
Wen Shi, CFA, Managing Director and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2021 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2015. Dr. Shi joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
David M. Khtikian, CFA, Managing Director and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2022 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2013. Mr. Khtikian joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Fayyaz Mujtaba, Managing Director and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2022 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2013. Mr. Mujtaba joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
