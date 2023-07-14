Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$42.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

HGFXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    HSBC U.S. Government Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    HSBC
  • Inception Date
    Jul 12, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    959143967
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The Fund is a government money market fund and seeks to maintain a stable price of $1.00 per share. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States or certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities (“U.S. Government Securities”) and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by these types of obligations. In addition, the Fund must invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. Government Securities and repurchase agreements collateralized fully by these types of obligations. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less.

The Fund invests in issues of the U.S. Treasury, such as bills, notes and bonds, and issues of U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities established under the authority of an Act of Congress. This includes securities of various U.S. government agencies which, while chartered or sponsored by Acts of Congress, are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. The Fund may invest in, among other things, obligations that are supported by the “full faith and credit” of the United States (e.g., obligations guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association); supported by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury (e.g., obligations of the Federal National Mortgage Association); or supported only by the credit of the agency or instrumentality (e.g., obligations of the Federal Farm Credit Bank). The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements that are collateralized by U.S. Government Securities, as well as securities of other money market funds that primarily invest in U.S. Government Securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Government Securities.

In purchasing and selling securities for the Fund, portfolio managers consider the credit analysis performed by HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). Portfolio managers select investments from an approved credit list compiled by the Adviser’s global credit analysts, who have conducted an independent qualitative and quantitative review of each issuer on the list. Safety is prioritized, with additional emphasis placed on liquidity and yield.

Read More

HGFXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HGFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 6.97%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 7.00%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 6.22%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 6.07%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HGFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 6.88%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 6.20%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 6.52%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 6.90%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 6.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HGFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 6.97%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 7.00%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 6.22%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 5.57%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HGFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 6.88%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 6.20%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 6.52%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 6.90%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 5.57%

NAV & Total Return History

HGFXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HGFXX Category Low Category High HGFXX % Rank
Net Assets 42.4 B 136 K 281 B 26.19%
Number of Holdings 119 1 346 20.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.8 B -343 K 163 B 36.43%
Weighting of Top 10 53.29% 22.7% 100.0% 70.34%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HGFXX % Rank
Cash 		76.21% 25.56% 100.00% 47.03%
Bonds 		23.49% 0.00% 74.44% 49.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.30% 0.00% 21.22% 8.31%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.18%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 6.41%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HGFXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		76.21% 0.00% 100.00% 44.89%
Government 		23.49% 0.00% 44.01% 48.93%
Corporate 		0.30% 0.00% 100.00% 15.91%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.18%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 9.03%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 12.11%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HGFXX % Rank
US 		23.49% 0.00% 72.86% 49.88%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 7.60%

HGFXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HGFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.06% 1.68% 58.64%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.50% 15.91%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.35%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.55% 4.35%

Sales Fees

HGFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HGFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HGFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 485.00% N/A

HGFXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HGFXX Category Low Category High HGFXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.90% 0.00% 2.28% 33.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HGFXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HGFXX Category Low Category High HGFXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.09% 1.67% 32.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HGFXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HGFXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2006

16.26

16.3%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.17 19.01

