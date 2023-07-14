The Fund is a government money market fund and seeks to maintain a stable price of $1.00 per share. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States or certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities (“U.S. Government Securities”) and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by these types of obligations. In addition, the Fund must invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. Government Securities and repurchase agreements collateralized fully by these types of obligations. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less.

The Fund invests in issues of the U.S. Treasury, such as bills, notes and bonds, and issues of U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities established under the authority of an Act of Congress. This includes securities of various U.S. government agencies which, while chartered or sponsored by Acts of Congress, are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. The Fund may invest in, among other things, obligations that are supported by the “full faith and credit” of the United States (e.g., obligations guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association); supported by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury (e.g., obligations of the Federal National Mortgage Association); or supported only by the credit of the agency or instrumentality (e.g., obligations of the Federal Farm Credit Bank). The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements that are collateralized by U.S. Government Securities, as well as securities of other money market funds that primarily invest in U.S. Government Securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Government Securities.

In purchasing and selling securities for the Fund, portfolio managers consider the credit analysis performed by HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). Portfolio managers select investments from an approved credit list compiled by the Adviser’s global credit analysts, who have conducted an independent qualitative and quantitative review of each issuer on the list. Safety is prioritized, with additional emphasis placed on liquidity and yield.