Trending ETFs

HFYYX (Mutual Fund)

HFYYX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

11.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$2.66 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 85.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

HFYYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 24, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Abercrombie

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, or derivative investments that provide exposure to equity securities, of companies located outside of the United States that the Fund’s sub-advisers, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.,” together with SIMNA, the “Sub-Advisers”), consider to offer attractive valuations. The Fund invests in a variety of countries throughout the world including emerging market countries and may, from time to time, invest more than 25% of its assets in any one country or group of countries. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may trade securities actively.The Sub-Advisers apply a proprietary quantitative investment analysis that seeks to capture the high returns historically available from value stocks. The Sub-Advisers do not consider benchmark weights when they construct the Fund’s portfolio. The Sub-Advisers believe that indices weighted by market-capitalization reflect a natural bias toward expensive stocks and geographic regions, and that, by contrast, a “bottom-up” approach to portfolio construction, not constrained by reference to a specific benchmark or index, may uncover less expensive stocks offering better investment value. The Sub-Advisers seek to select relatively inexpensive stocks of issuers located anywhere in the world based on an evaluation of a number of valuation metrics including: dividends, cash-flow, earnings, sales and asset-based measures. There is also a focus on high quality companies within this universe defined using metrics including: profitability, stability, financial strength, and management quality. Geographic and sector allocations are principally the result of this selection. In addition, the Sub-Advisers integrate financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics into their investment process. The Sub-Advisers evaluate the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which they view as important in their assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability. The Fund does not generally invest in companies that generate over 5% of their revenue from thermal coal or companies with a high level of thermal coal reserves (over 1,500 metric tons); the Sub-Advisers believe these types of companies present sustainability risks that are detrimental to returns. The Sub-Advisers generally sell securities in the Fund when the Sub-Advisers believe they are fully priced or to take advantage of other investments the Sub-Advisers consider more attractive.Although the Fund may invest in any country in the world, including “emerging market” countries, the Sub-Advisers expect that a substantial portion of the Fund’s investments will normally be in countries included in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. The Sub-Advisers will consider an issuer to be located in a country if it is organized under the laws of and its equity securities are principally traded in that country, or it is domiciled or has its principal place of business located in and its equity securities are principally traded in that country, or if the Sub-Advisers determine that the issuer has more than 50% of its assets in, or derives more than 50% of its revenues from, that country.
Read More

HFYYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -0.2% 22.0% 80.84%
1 Yr 11.6% -23.7% 32.5% 84.73%
3 Yr 5.5%* -4.7% 20.6% 67.09%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.3% 9.6% 72.70%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% 22.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -27.8% 166.1% 78.66%
2021 5.3% -42.2% 28.2% 20.43%
2020 -0.5% -7.3% 5.5% 64.72%
2019 3.4% 1.1% 7.1% 59.47%
2018 -4.3% -8.1% -1.1% 53.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -9.7% 22.0% 76.05%
1 Yr 11.6% -23.7% 56.0% 76.72%
3 Yr 5.5%* -4.7% 22.3% 64.65%
5 Yr 0.2%* -11.3% 12.4% 65.28%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.2% 20.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -27.8% 166.1% 78.66%
2021 5.3% -42.2% 28.2% 20.43%
2020 -0.5% -7.3% 5.5% 64.72%
2019 3.4% 1.1% 7.1% 59.47%
2018 -3.4% -8.1% -1.1% 27.18%

NAV & Total Return History

HFYYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HFYYX Category Low Category High HFYYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.66 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 17.91%
Number of Holdings 688 2 3900 4.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 394 M 530 K 13.7 B 25.30%
Weighting of Top 10 15.21% 7.3% 99.9% 90.24%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HFYYX % Rank
Stocks 		96.41% 75.03% 100.46% 76.79%
Cash 		3.54% -31.92% 11.89% 20.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% 0.00% 1.34% 3.87%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 49.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 25.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 27.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFYYX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.01% 0.00% 42.76% 48.65%
Technology 		13.99% 0.00% 24.16% 6.31%
Basic Materials 		10.99% 0.00% 30.76% 20.42%
Energy 		10.77% 0.00% 26.59% 18.02%
Healthcare 		10.58% 0.00% 23.28% 50.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.80% 0.00% 27.46% 54.95%
Industrials 		8.75% 1.03% 36.79% 88.29%
Communication Services 		8.09% 0.00% 23.78% 31.23%
Consumer Defense 		4.46% 0.00% 31.84% 78.98%
Utilities 		2.17% 0.00% 27.46% 64.86%
Real Estate 		1.38% 0.00% 17.64% 59.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFYYX % Rank
Non US 		96.01% 71.47% 100.46% 45.24%
US 		0.40% 0.00% 15.02% 80.36%

HFYYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HFYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 21.16% 67.67%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.25% 42.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

HFYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

HFYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HFYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 85.00% 2.00% 158.16% 80.84%

HFYYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HFYYX Category Low Category High HFYYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.95% 0.00% 8.48% 50.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HFYYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HFYYX Category Low Category High HFYYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.44% 0.18% 7.85% 48.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HFYYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HFYYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Abercrombie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2006

15.76

15.8%

Justin joined Schroders in 1996, was a founding member of the QEP team and led the development of the team and product range. He is the lead fund manager on all of the team’s global equity strategies. Justin’s investment career commenced in 1993, at quantitative asset manager Pareto Partners, where he developed currency, bond and equity strategies. He holds a BSc in Business Economics from the University of Reading and an MSc (distinction) in Econometrics from London Metropolitan University.

Stephen Langford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Since joining Schroders in 2003, Stephen has played an active role in all parts of the QEP investment process. Stephen’s investment career commenced at Quaestor Investment Management in 1999, where he was as a senior research manager and portfolio manager of a Japanese market-neutral fund. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and Molecular Physics from the University of Nottingham, and a DPhil in Chemical Physics from the University of Oxford. He is also a CFA charterholder.

David Philpotts

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

David Philpotts is Head of QEP Research at Schroders, which involves enhancing the team's stock selection models and managing the research team. David is now based in Sydney. He joined Schroders in 1996 and is based in Sydney. David was Chief Investment Officer & Head of Research at Quaestor Investment Management from 2001 to 2003, which involved the management of four market neutral global hedge funds. He was a Research Analyst at Schroders - QEP Team from 1999 to 2001, which involved developing Schroders' risk systems and providing proprietary quantitative research of global equity markets. He was Economist / Strategist at Schroders from 1996 to 1999, which involved providing economic and market strategy. He was Fixed Income Strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates from 1993 to 1996, which involved providing clients with commentary and forecasts of the European economy (including UK) as well as bond strategy. Qualifications: MSc in Economics from University of Warwick; BSc in Economics from University of Warwick.

Lukas Kamblevicius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2021

0.52

0.5%

Lukas joined Schroders in 2017 as part of the QEP Investment Team. Prior to this Lukas spent 10 years with State Street Global Advisors where he was Senior Portfolio Manager, focusing on absolute return and benchmark agnostic equity strategies. Lukas’ investment career commenced in 2005. He holds a BA (Hons) in Business Administration from the International University Concordia Audentes, Estonia, and an MSc (Merit) in Investments from the University of Birmingham. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

