Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.0%
1 yr return
11.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$2.66 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.2%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 85.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HFYYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|80.84%
|1 Yr
|11.6%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|84.73%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|67.09%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|72.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|22.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|HFYYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|76.05%
|1 Yr
|11.6%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|76.72%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|64.65%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|65.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|20.80%
* Annualized
|HFYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFYYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.66 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|17.91%
|Number of Holdings
|688
|2
|3900
|4.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|394 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|25.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.21%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|90.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFYYX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.41%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|76.79%
|Cash
|3.54%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|20.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|3.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|49.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|25.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|27.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFYYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.01%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|48.65%
|Technology
|13.99%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|6.31%
|Basic Materials
|10.99%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|20.42%
|Energy
|10.77%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|18.02%
|Healthcare
|10.58%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|50.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.80%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|54.95%
|Industrials
|8.75%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|88.29%
|Communication Services
|8.09%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|31.23%
|Consumer Defense
|4.46%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|78.98%
|Utilities
|2.17%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|64.86%
|Real Estate
|1.38%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|59.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFYYX % Rank
|Non US
|96.01%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|45.24%
|US
|0.40%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|80.36%
|HFYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|67.67%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|42.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|HFYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|HFYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HFYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|85.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|80.84%
|HFYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFYYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.95%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|50.45%
|HFYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|HFYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFYYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.44%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|48.62%
|HFYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2006
15.76
15.8%
Justin joined Schroders in 1996, was a founding member of the QEP team and led the development of the team and product range. He is the lead fund manager on all of the team’s global equity strategies. Justin’s investment career commenced in 1993, at quantitative asset manager Pareto Partners, where he developed currency, bond and equity strategies. He holds a BSc in Business Economics from the University of Reading and an MSc (distinction) in Econometrics from London Metropolitan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Since joining Schroders in 2003, Stephen has played an active role in all parts of the QEP investment process. Stephen’s investment career commenced at Quaestor Investment Management in 1999, where he was as a senior research manager and portfolio manager of a Japanese market-neutral fund. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and Molecular Physics from the University of Nottingham, and a DPhil in Chemical Physics from the University of Oxford. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
David Philpotts is Head of QEP Research at Schroders, which involves enhancing the team's stock selection models and managing the research team. David is now based in Sydney. He joined Schroders in 1996 and is based in Sydney. David was Chief Investment Officer & Head of Research at Quaestor Investment Management from 2001 to 2003, which involved the management of four market neutral global hedge funds. He was a Research Analyst at Schroders - QEP Team from 1999 to 2001, which involved developing Schroders' risk systems and providing proprietary quantitative research of global equity markets. He was Economist / Strategist at Schroders from 1996 to 1999, which involved providing economic and market strategy. He was Fixed Income Strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates from 1993 to 1996, which involved providing clients with commentary and forecasts of the European economy (including UK) as well as bond strategy. Qualifications: MSc in Economics from University of Warwick; BSc in Economics from University of Warwick.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2021
0.52
0.5%
Lukas joined Schroders in 2017 as part of the QEP Investment Team. Prior to this Lukas spent 10 years with State Street Global Advisors where he was Senior Portfolio Manager, focusing on absolute return and benchmark agnostic equity strategies. Lukas’ investment career commenced in 2005. He holds a BA (Hons) in Business Administration from the International University Concordia Audentes, Estonia, and an MSc (Merit) in Investments from the University of Birmingham. He is also a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
