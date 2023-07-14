Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$105 M
Holdings in Top 10
81.8%
Expense Ratio 2.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HFXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|82.21%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|94.78%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|93.59%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|95.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|17.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|HFXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|5.2%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|58.11%
|2021
|4.1%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|96.53%
|2020
|1.2%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|6.90%
|2019
|-1.2%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|92.25%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|87.38%
|HFXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|105 M
|25
|17.4 B
|42.32%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|2
|508
|78.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85.8 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|83.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|81.84%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|94.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFXIX % Rank
|Cash
|96.37%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|3.05%
|Other
|3.63%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|3.82%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|93.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|27.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|29.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|33.59%
|HFXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.16%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|13.58%
|Management Fee
|1.75%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|95.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.37%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|18.18%
|HFXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|HFXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HFXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|6.70%
|HFXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|32.34%
|HFXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HFXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.71%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|92.21%
|HFXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Mark W. Adams has been the Assistant Portfolio Manager to Warrington GP, LLC an affiliate of Warrington Asset Management LLC since 2015. From 2009 to 2014, Mr. Adams was employed by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (“MSSB”) and was registered with the NFA as an Associated Person of MSSB. Mr. Adams graduated from Washington University in St. Louis where he received a BBA with a triple major in Finance, Management and International Business. He also received an MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Scott C. Kimple, is a Principal and Portfolio Manager of Warrington since its inception in 2008. Mr. Kimple also serves as the Portfolio Manager to private commodity pools sponsored by an affiliate of Warrington, as well as to separate commodity trading accounts. From 1991 to 2015, Mr. Kimple was employed by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC and its predecessors (“MSSB”) as a registered representative and was registered with the NFA as an Associated Person of MSSB. Mr. Kimple received a BBA in finance from Southern Methodist University and a MBA, with emphasis in Finance and Derivative Securities, from SMU’s Cox School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
