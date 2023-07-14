Home
Trending ETFs

HFXCX (Mutual Fund)

HFXCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catalyst/Warrington Strategic Program Fund

HFXCX | Fund

$8.32

$105 M

0.00%

3.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$105 M

Holdings in Top 10

81.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HFXCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst/Warrington Strategic Program Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catalyst Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 30, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Kimple

Fund Description

HFXCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFXCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -2.8% 240.8% 84.98%
1 Yr 2.5% -4.3% 140.6% 96.52%
3 Yr 4.8%* -8.3% 18.3% 98.08%
5 Yr 1.4%* -5.0% 17.3% 99.15%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% 22.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFXCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.3% -34.1% 904.0% 62.61%
2021 3.5% -28.6% 438.4% 98.84%
2020 0.9% -93.5% 8.2% 13.79%
2019 -1.5% -38.9% 19.8% 95.35%
2018 -0.6% -10.9% 12.8% 92.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFXCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -2.7% 244.0% 86.17%
1 Yr 2.5% -4.3% 140.6% 95.65%
3 Yr 4.8%* -8.3% 18.3% 95.51%
5 Yr 1.4%* -5.4% 17.3% 97.46%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% 24.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFXCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.3% -34.1% 904.0% 62.61%
2021 3.5% -5.9% 438.4% 99.42%
2020 0.9% -81.2% 8.2% 18.62%
2019 -1.5% -29.0% 19.8% 98.45%
2018 -0.6% -10.9% 12.8% 43.69%

NAV & Total Return History

HFXCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HFXCX Category Low Category High HFXCX % Rank
Net Assets 105 M 25 17.4 B 42.70%
Number of Holdings 4 2 508 78.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.8 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 83.59%
Weighting of Top 10 81.84% 11.3% 100.0% 95.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs U 78.21%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 17.25%
  3. Prime Meridian Income Fund 11.71%
  4. Prime Meridian Income Fund 11.71%
  5. Prime Meridian Income Fund 11.71%
  6. Prime Meridian Income Fund 11.71%
  7. Prime Meridian Income Fund 11.71%
  8. Prime Meridian Income Fund 11.71%
  9. Prime Meridian Income Fund 11.71%
  10. Prime Meridian Income Fund 11.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HFXCX % Rank
Cash 		96.37% -0.76% 100.29% 3.44%
Other 		3.63% 0.00% 45.92% 4.20%
Stocks 		0.00% -3.92% 100.76% 94.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 27.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 30.15%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 33.97%

HFXCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HFXCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.19% 0.20% 6.78% 2.47%
Management Fee 1.75% 0.20% 1.75% 96.27%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 91.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% 9.09%

Sales Fees

HFXCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% 66.67%

Trading Fees

HFXCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HFXCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 456.80% 7.14%

HFXCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HFXCX Category Low Category High HFXCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 32.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HFXCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HFXCX Category Low Category High HFXCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.74% -2.54% 14.24% 99.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HFXCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HFXCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Kimple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2020

2.34

2.3%

Scott C. Kimple, is a Principal and Portfolio Manager of Warrington since its inception in 2008. Mr. Kimple also serves as the Portfolio Manager to private commodity pools sponsored by an affiliate of Warrington, as well as to separate commodity trading accounts. From 1991 to 2015, Mr. Kimple was employed by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC and its predecessors (“MSSB”) as a registered representative and was registered with the NFA as an Associated Person of MSSB. Mr. Kimple received a BBA in finance from Southern Methodist University and a MBA, with emphasis in Finance and Derivative Securities, from SMU’s Cox School of Business.

Mark Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2020

2.34

2.3%

Mark W. Adams has been the Assistant Portfolio Manager to Warrington GP, LLC an affiliate of Warrington Asset Management LLC since 2015. From 2009 to 2014, Mr. Adams was employed by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (“MSSB”) and was registered with the NFA as an Associated Person of MSSB. Mr. Adams graduated from Washington University in St. Louis where he received a BBA with a triple major in Finance, Management and International Business. He also received an MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

