Trending ETFs

HFQDX (Mutual Fund)

HFQDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$5.79 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 123.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

HFQDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 7.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 12.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jun 05, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    D
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alex Crooke

Fund Description

HFQDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFQDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -0.2% 22.0% 97.31%
1 Yr 4.3% -23.7% 32.5% 97.31%
3 Yr 0.3%* -4.7% 20.6% 95.21%
5 Yr -3.5%* -11.3% 9.6% 94.54%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% 23.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFQDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -27.8% 166.1% 61.59%
2021 2.5% -42.2% 28.2% 79.26%
2020 -2.2% -7.3% 5.5% 86.08%
2019 3.0% 1.1% 7.1% 75.08%
2018 -4.7% -8.1% -1.1% 65.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFQDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -9.7% 22.0% 88.02%
1 Yr 4.3% -23.7% 56.0% 87.16%
3 Yr 0.3%* -4.7% 22.3% 94.90%
5 Yr -2.9%* -11.3% 12.4% 93.40%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.2% 21.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFQDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -27.8% 166.1% 61.59%
2021 2.5% -42.2% 28.2% 79.26%
2020 -2.2% -7.3% 5.5% 86.08%
2019 3.0% 1.1% 7.1% 75.08%
2018 -3.4% -8.1% -1.1% 23.34%

NAV & Total Return History

HFQDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HFQDX Category Low Category High HFQDX % Rank
Net Assets 5.79 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 8.36%
Number of Holdings 78 2 3900 59.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.41 B 530 K 13.7 B 10.12%
Weighting of Top 10 25.29% 7.3% 99.9% 56.71%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HFQDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.09% 75.03% 100.46% 48.81%
Cash 		1.91% -31.92% 11.89% 49.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 28.57%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 47.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 23.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 26.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFQDX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.41% 0.00% 42.76% 62.76%
Healthcare 		15.02% 0.00% 23.28% 19.22%
Consumer Defense 		12.93% 0.00% 31.84% 13.21%
Communication Services 		10.83% 0.00% 23.78% 15.32%
Basic Materials 		9.65% 0.00% 30.76% 36.94%
Industrials 		9.22% 1.03% 36.79% 85.89%
Technology 		7.33% 0.00% 24.16% 45.05%
Energy 		6.27% 0.00% 26.59% 57.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.46% 0.00% 27.46% 85.29%
Utilities 		4.55% 0.00% 27.46% 30.93%
Real Estate 		0.33% 0.00% 17.64% 72.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFQDX % Rank
Non US 		85.66% 71.47% 100.46% 93.75%
US 		12.43% 0.00% 15.02% 4.76%

HFQDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HFQDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 21.16% 62.54%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.25% 37.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.03% 0.47% 66.32%

Sales Fees

HFQDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

HFQDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HFQDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 123.00% 2.00% 158.16% 95.47%

HFQDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HFQDX Category Low Category High HFQDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 12.22% 0.00% 8.48% 14.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HFQDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HFQDX Category Low Category High HFQDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 7.60% 0.18% 7.85% 1.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HFQDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HFQDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alex Crooke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2006

15.51

15.5%

Alex Crooke is Co-Head of Equities – EMEA and Asia Pacific at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. Alex is responsible for equities in the EMEA and APAC regions and is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity Income and Global Dividend & Income strategies. Previously, he was head of global equity income and specialist equities from 2013. Alex was recruited by Henderson to co-manage the UK assets of an investment trust in 1994 as an associate director. He later became the fund manager responsible for a number of UK and Global income orientated equity products. Alex began his investment career with Equitable Life Assurance Society in 1990 as a U.S. investment analyst. Alex holds a BSc (Hons) in physics and astrophysics from Manchester University and is an associate member of the Society of Investment Professionals.

Job Curtis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2006

15.51

15.5%

Job Curtis joined Henderson Global Investors in 1992 following Henderson’s acquisition of Touche Remnant. Henderson Global Investors merged with Janus Capital Group in May 2017. Job started at Touche Remnant in 1987 as a Unit Trust and Investment Trust Manager, he was then appointed Portfolio Manager of the City of London Investment Trust in 1991. Prior to joining Touche Remnant, he was an assistant fund manager at Cornhill Insurance (1985-1987), and a graduate trainee at Grieveson Grant stockbrokers (1983-1985). Job has a MA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University and is an Associate Member of the Society of Investment Professionals (ASIP).

Ben Lofthouse

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2014

7.5

7.5%

"Ben Lofthouse is Head of Global Equity Income at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. Prior to this, Ben was a director and has been part of the Global Equity Income Team since joining Henderson in 2004. Additionally, he is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity Income and Global Dividend & Income strategies and has managed a range of equity income mandates since 2008. Prior to Henderson, Ben worked as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he started his career in 1998. Ben graduated with a BA degree (Hons) in business economics from Exeter University. He is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (CA) and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has 21 years of financial industry experience."

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

