Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$5.79 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.3%
Expense Ratio 1.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 123.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HFQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|98.80%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|98.80%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|96.17%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|95.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|49.20%
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.9%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|62.20%
|2021
|2.3%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|81.11%
|2020
|-2.3%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|87.38%
|2019
|3.0%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|72.76%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|68.29%
|YTD
|1.5%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|90.12%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|88.66%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|95.86%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|94.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|47.60%
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.9%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|62.20%
|2021
|2.3%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|81.11%
|2020
|-2.3%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|87.38%
|2019
|3.0%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|72.76%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|38.68%
|HFQCX
|Net Assets
|5.79 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|8.66%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|2
|3900
|60.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.41 B
|530 K
|13.7 B
|10.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.29%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|57.01%
|Weighting
|Stocks
|98.09%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|49.11%
|Cash
|1.91%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|49.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|91.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|92.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|91.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|91.37%
|Weighting
|Financial Services
|18.41%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|63.06%
|Healthcare
|15.02%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|19.52%
|Consumer Defense
|12.93%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|13.51%
|Communication Services
|10.83%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|15.62%
|Basic Materials
|9.65%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|37.24%
|Industrials
|9.22%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|86.19%
|Technology
|7.33%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|45.35%
|Energy
|6.27%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|57.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.46%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|85.59%
|Utilities
|4.55%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|31.83%
|Real Estate
|0.33%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|72.37%
|Weighting
|Non US
|85.66%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|94.05%
|US
|12.43%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|5.06%
|HFQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|1.72%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|15.11%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|38.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.77%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|72.92%
|HFQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|90.32%
|HFQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HFQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|123.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|95.82%
|HFQCX
|Dividend Yield
|11.66%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|34.33%
|HFQCX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|HFQCX
|Net Income Ratio
|6.66%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|2.15%
|HFQCX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2006
15.51
15.5%
Alex Crooke is Co-Head of Equities – EMEA and Asia Pacific at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. Alex is responsible for equities in the EMEA and APAC regions and is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity Income and Global Dividend & Income strategies. Previously, he was head of global equity income and specialist equities from 2013. Alex was recruited by Henderson to co-manage the UK assets of an investment trust in 1994 as an associate director. He later became the fund manager responsible for a number of UK and Global income orientated equity products. Alex began his investment career with Equitable Life Assurance Society in 1990 as a U.S. investment analyst. Alex holds a BSc (Hons) in physics and astrophysics from Manchester University and is an associate member of the Society of Investment Professionals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2006
15.51
15.5%
Job Curtis joined Henderson Global Investors in 1992 following Henderson’s acquisition of Touche Remnant. Henderson Global Investors merged with Janus Capital Group in May 2017. Job started at Touche Remnant in 1987 as a Unit Trust and Investment Trust Manager, he was then appointed Portfolio Manager of the City of London Investment Trust in 1991. Prior to joining Touche Remnant, he was an assistant fund manager at Cornhill Insurance (1985-1987), and a graduate trainee at Grieveson Grant stockbrokers (1983-1985). Job has a MA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University and is an Associate Member of the Society of Investment Professionals (ASIP).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2014
7.5
7.5%
"Ben Lofthouse is Head of Global Equity Income at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. Prior to this, Ben was a director and has been part of the Global Equity Income Team since joining Henderson in 2004. Additionally, he is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity Income and Global Dividend & Income strategies and has managed a range of equity income mandates since 2008. Prior to Henderson, Ben worked as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he started his career in 1998. Ben graduated with a BA degree (Hons) in business economics from Exeter University. He is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (CA) and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has 21 years of financial industry experience."
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
