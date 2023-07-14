Alex Crooke is Co-Head of Equities – EMEA and Asia Pacific at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. Alex is responsible for equities in the EMEA and APAC regions and is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity Income and Global Dividend & Income strategies. Previously, he was head of global equity income and specialist equities from 2013. Alex was recruited by Henderson to co-manage the UK assets of an investment trust in 1994 as an associate director. He later became the fund manager responsible for a number of UK and Global income orientated equity products. Alex began his investment career with Equitable Life Assurance Society in 1990 as a U.S. investment analyst. Alex holds a BSc (Hons) in physics and astrophysics from Manchester University and is an associate member of the Society of Investment Professionals.