The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing primarily in stocks selected by the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), on the basis of potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies. Wellington Management favors companies that it believes are high-quality. The key characteristics of high-quality companies include a leadership position within an industry, a strong balance sheet, a high return on equity, and/or a strong management team. Wellington Management uses fundamental analysis to evaluate a security for purchase or sale by the Fund. Fundamental analysis of a company involves the assessment of such factors as its business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and other related measures and indicators of value, including the evaluation of financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better evaluate a company for factors that it deems relevant to future stock performance. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential. The Fund’s portfolio seeks to be diversified across the sectors included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The amount the Fund invests in any one sector may vary and the Fund is not required to invest in all sectors. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The Fund defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations within the collective range of the Russell Midcap and S&P MidCap 400 Indices. As of December 31, 2021, this range was approximately $434.8 million to $71.69 billion. The market capitalization range of these indices changes over time.