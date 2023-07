Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets are invested in below-investment-grade variable or floating rate loans (“Floating Rate Loans”) and floating rate securities selected by the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”). Floating rate securities are defined to include the following securities of any credit quality: floating rate debt securities, money market securities of all types, repurchase agreements, money market funds and short-term bond funds. Wellington Management may use derivatives, such as swaps, for liquidity, risk management or other investment purposes. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund may purchase senior Floating Rate Loans, second lien loans, fixed rate loans and unsecured loans and debt securities. Senior Floating Rate Loans hold the most senior position in the capital structure of a business entity (“Borrower”), are typically secured by specific collateral and have a claim on the assets and/or stock of the Borrower that is senior to that held by subordinated debtholders and stockholders of the Borrower. Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in loans of foreign Borrowers and securities of foreign issuers, and up to 10% of its net assets in foreign loans or securities that are denominated in a foreign currency. As part of the portfolio construction process, Wellington Management uses “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to analyze each Borrower and issuer and its ability to pay principal and interest in light of its current financial condition, its industry position, and economic and market conditions. Wellington Management’s process focuses on those Borrowers and issuers that generate positive cash flow momentum, exhibit stable or improving debt coverage and have an experienced management team. Wellington Management also evaluates each loan’s and each security’s structural features, covenants, underlying collateral and price compared to its long-term value. As part of this process, Wellington Management focuses on risk management, including the consideration of financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research; analysis of the business cycle; and sector and quality positioning. Wellington Management integrates these ESG characteristics into the analysis of individual issuers, both at the time of purchase and on an on-going basis, with a particular emphasis on corporate governance. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of an issuer’s risk and return potential. The proceeds of Floating Rate Loans primarily are used to finance leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mergers, acquisitions, stock repurchases, dividends, and, to a lesser extent, to finance internal growth and for other corporate purposes.