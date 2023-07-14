Home
HFLGX (Mutual Fund)

HFLGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hennessy Cornerstone Large Cap Growth Fund

HFLGX | Fund

$10.81

$145 M

0.76%

$0.08

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$145 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HFLGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hennessy Cornerstone Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hennessy
  • Inception Date
    Mar 20, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    10965043
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Hennessy

Fund Description

The Fund may invest in any company whose securities are listed on a U.S. national securities exchange, but not through American Depositary Receipts, which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges. The Fund invests in growth-oriented common stocks of larger companies by utilizing a quantitative formula known as the Cornerstone Large Growth Formula (the “Large Growth Formula”). Beginning with the investable common stocks of public companies in the S&P Capital IQ Database, the Large Growth Formula identifies the 50 common stocks that meet the following criteria, in the specified order:
1)
Above-average market capitalization
2)
Price-to-cash flow ratio less than the median of the remaining securities
3)
Positive total capital
4)
Highest one-year return on total capital
The Fund purchases these 50 stocks weighted equally by dollar amount, with 2% of the portfolio’s assets invested in each.  Using the Large Growth Formula, the universe of stocks is re-screened and the portfolio is rebalanced annually, generally in the winter.  Stocks meeting the Large Growth Formula’s criteria not currently in the portfolio are purchased, and stocks that no longer meet the criteria are sold.  Holdings of all stocks in the Fund that continue to meet the criteria are appropriately increased or decreased to result in an equal 2% weighting.
Read More

HFLGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -13.6% 215.2% 4.64%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 46.68%
3 Yr 2.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 83.30%
5 Yr -2.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 79.47%
10 Yr -1.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 88.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -65.1% 22.3% 96.46%
2021 8.4% -25.3% 25.5% 46.44%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 47.02%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 16.97%
2018 -6.2% -9.4% 3.1% 96.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -13.6% 215.2% 4.40%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 44.22%
3 Yr 2.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 83.68%
5 Yr -2.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 83.67%
10 Yr 4.6%* -4.7% 19.9% 52.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -65.1% 22.3% 96.46%
2021 8.4% -25.3% 25.5% 46.53%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 46.93%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 16.97%
2018 -6.0% -8.9% 3.3% 97.00%

NAV & Total Return History

HFLGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HFLGX Category Low Category High HFLGX % Rank
Net Assets 145 M 1 M 151 B 83.57%
Number of Holdings 51 2 1727 77.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.8 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 84.70%
Weighting of Top 10 21.40% 5.0% 99.2% 80.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 3.08%
  2. United Rentals Inc 2.96%
  3. Tractor Supply Co 2.94%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HFLGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.79% 28.02% 125.26% 40.03%
Cash 		1.21% -88.20% 71.98% 56.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 35.07%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 30.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 30.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 32.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFLGX % Rank
Basic Materials 		19.02% 0.00% 21.69% 0.42%
Industrials 		17.40% 0.00% 42.76% 5.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.82% 0.00% 22.74% 2.00%
Healthcare 		16.04% 0.00% 30.08% 64.42%
Technology 		10.31% 0.00% 54.02% 52.20%
Financial Services 		10.15% 0.00% 58.05% 97.67%
Communication Services 		4.25% 0.00% 26.58% 73.32%
Consumer Defense 		3.93% 0.00% 34.10% 89.03%
Energy 		2.09% 0.00% 54.00% 93.85%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 92.19%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 88.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFLGX % Rank
US 		98.79% 24.51% 121.23% 12.16%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 93.13%

HFLGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HFLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.04% 45.41% 25.38%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.50% 82.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 22.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 54.86%

Sales Fees

HFLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HFLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HFLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 0.00% 488.00% 76.00%

HFLGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HFLGX Category Low Category High HFLGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.76% 0.00% 41.90% 71.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HFLGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HFLGX Category Low Category High HFLGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -1.51% 4.28% 83.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HFLGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HFLGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Hennessy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2009

13.21

13.2%

Neil is a seasoned asset manager with over four decades of financial services and investing experience. He started his career as a broker in 1979, started his first mutual fund in 1996, and today provides strategic economic and market direction for Hennessy Funds. As Chief Market Strategist, Neil analyzes the economy and financial markets to develop insights and direction to support our investment team. Embodying the Hennessy Funds' motto of "Investing, Uncompromised" Neil leads with high conviction, adhering to proven and repeatable strategies, and always in the best interest of shareholders, and he never strays from these core values. Neil began his career at Paine Webber and worked there and at Hambrecht & Quist until founding his own broker/dealer firm in 1989 and Hennessy Funds in 1996. Neil is a recognized and respected asset manager, and he is a frequent guest/contributor in national financial media. Neil received a BBA in Business Administration from the University of San Diego.

Ryan Kelley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Kelley has been employed by Hennessy Advisors, Inc. since October 26, 2012. Prior to October 26 2012, Mr. Kelley was employed by FBR Fund Advisers, Inc. Prior to joining the FBR Advisers, Inc. in 2005, he held various positions at FBR, including senior equity analyst in the research department since 2002 and associate in corporate finance for five years prior to 2002. Kelley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

L. Wein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Wein joined the Investment Manager in September 2018 until February 2019.Josh previously joined BB&T Asset Management in 2008 and Sterling Capital Management through merger in October 2010. He has investment experience since 1995. Josh is an investment analyst with Sterling's Advisory Solutions team with a focus on alternative investments. Prior to joining BB&T, he worked as a Managing Member of Bellator Capital Partners, a long/short equity fund focused primarily on small and mid-cap equities. He also worked as an Equity Research Associate covering enterprise software companies at First Union Securities. Josh is a graduate of Emory University where he received his BBA in Finance. He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University. He is a CAIA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

