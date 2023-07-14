Home
Trending ETFs

HFKFX (Mutual Fund)

HFKFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond Fund

HFKFX | Fund

$10.19

$388 M

3.34%

$0.34

0.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$388 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 109.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HFKFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Julio Bonilla

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income debt instruments of varying maturities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade fixed income debt instruments.Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) serves as the Fund’s sub-adviser. SIMNA may use a sub-sub-adviser, Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.”), which is an affiliate of SIMNA. References to “Sub-Advisers” include SIMNA Ltd., as applicable, with respect to its role as sub-sub-adviser to the Fund.Fixed income debt instruments include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The fixed income debt instruments in which the Fund may invest include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies, government-sponsored enterprise securities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities (including “to be announced” or “TBA” transactions), asset-backed securities, municipal securities, sovereign debt and debt securities issued by supranational organizations. They may pay fixed, variable, or floating interest rates. “Investment-grade” securities are securities that are rated by at least one major rating agency in one of its top four rating categories, or, if unrated, are determined by the Sub-Advisers, to be of similar quality, at the time of purchase. In the case of a split rated security (that is, two or more rating agencies give a security different ratings), the average rating shall apply. The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents.The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund’s effective duration may vary over time depending on the Sub-Advisers’ assessment of market and economic conditions and other factors. The Fund may trade securities actively.In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Sub-Advisers employ a tax-aware investing strategy that attempts to realize total return for shareholders, primarily in the form of current income and price appreciation, by balancing investment considerations and tax considerations. “Total return” consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any. The Sub-Advisers allocate the Fund’s assets among taxable and tax-exempt investments with no limitation on the amount of assets that may be invested in either category. The Fund is eligible to pay “exempt-interest dividends” only if 50% of the value of its total assets is invested in tax-exempt securities at the end of each quarter of its taxable year. At times, the Fund’s investments in municipal securities may be substantial depending on the Sub-Advisers’ outlook on the market. In particular, the Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal securities of issuers in each of California, New York and Texas.It is important to understand that the Fund is not limited to investing solely in assets that generate tax-exempt income and may make both taxable and tax-exempt distributions to shareholders. Among the techniques and strategies used by the Fund in seeking tax-efficient management are the following: investing in municipal securities, the interest from which is exempt from federal income tax (but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) or state income tax); investing in taxable securities where after-tax valuation is favorable; attempting to minimize net realized short-term capital gain; and employing a long-term approach to investing. When making investment decisions for the Fund, the Sub-Advisers take into consideration the maximum federal tax rates.The Fund’s decision to purchase or sell a security or make investments in a particular sector is based on relative value considerations. In analyzing the relative attractiveness of a particular security or sector, the Sub-Advisers assess an issue’s historical relationships to other bonds, technical factors including supply and demand and fundamental risk and reward relationships. As part of this analysis, the Sub-Advisers also consider sector exposures, interest rate duration, yield and the relationship between yields and maturity dates. In addition, the Sub-Advisers integrate financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics into their investment process. The Sub-Advisers evaluate the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which they view as important in their assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability.As part of its tax-aware strategy, the Fund typically sells securities when the anticipated performance benefit justifies the resulting gain. This strategy often includes minimizing the sale of securities with large unrealized gains, holding securities long enough to avoid short-term capital gains taxes, selling securities with a higher cost basis first and offsetting capital gains realized in one security by selling another security at a capital loss.In addition, the Fund may engage actively in transactions involving derivatives. Derivative transactions may include exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivatives, such as swap contracts (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), futures contracts, and options on futures. The Fund will normally use derivatives to supplement the effective management of its duration profile, to gain exposure to particular securities or markets, in connection with hedging transactions, or for purposes of efficient portfolio management, including managing cash flows or as part of the Fund’s risk management process.
Read More

HFKFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -4.3% 4.5% 5.17%
1 Yr -0.7% -16.1% 162.7% 3.25%
3 Yr -4.0%* -12.4% 47.6% 6.86%
5 Yr -1.4%* -10.0% 55.5% 15.36%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 7.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -34.7% 131.9% 2.05%
2021 -1.3% -6.0% 15.7% 24.62%
2020 1.0% -9.6% 118.7% 68.04%
2019 0.8% -0.4% 5.8% 92.52%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 33.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -15.5% 4.5% 5.17%
1 Yr -0.7% -16.1% 162.7% 2.20%
3 Yr -4.0%* -12.4% 47.6% 8.79%
5 Yr -0.9%* -10.0% 55.5% 10.39%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 7.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -34.7% 131.9% 2.05%
2021 -1.3% -6.0% 15.7% 24.72%
2020 1.0% -9.6% 118.7% 68.04%
2019 0.9% -0.4% 5.8% 90.10%
2018 0.0% -2.2% 3.3% 4.85%

NAV & Total Return History

HFKFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HFKFX Category Low Category High HFKFX % Rank
Net Assets 388 M 2.88 M 287 B 71.63%
Number of Holdings 208 1 17234 83.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 104 M -106 M 27.6 B 69.72%
Weighting of Top 10 26.39% 3.7% 123.9% 48.98%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HFKFX % Rank
Bonds 		95.05% 3.97% 268.18% 52.83%
Convertible Bonds 		4.02% 0.00% 7.93% 4.44%
Cash 		0.93% -181.13% 95.99% 70.59%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 87.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 92.09%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 81.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFKFX % Rank
Municipal 		64.41% 0.00% 100.00% 1.54%
Corporate 		24.84% 0.00% 100.00% 69.62%
Government 		9.81% 0.00% 86.23% 85.82%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.93% 0.00% 95.99% 92.77%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 88.33%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.40% 100.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFKFX % Rank
US 		88.38% 3.63% 210.09% 43.97%
Non US 		6.67% -6.54% 58.09% 67.79%

HFKFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HFKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% 0.01% 20.64% 71.63%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.76% 80.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HFKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HFKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HFKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 109.00% 2.00% 493.39% 44.10%

HFKFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HFKFX Category Low Category High HFKFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.34% 0.00% 10.82% 75.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HFKFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HFKFX Category Low Category High HFKFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -1.28% 8.97% 72.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HFKFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HFKFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Julio Bonilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Julio Bonilla is a Portfolio Manager at Schroders, which involves managing all Multi-Sector portfolios including the Value portfolios as a municipal bond specialist. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Julio was a Portfolio Manager at STW Fixed Income Management from 2010 to 2013, which involved managing $11 billion in Multi-Sector portfolios including Core, Long Duration and Tax-Aware strategies. He was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management from 2000 to 2010, which involved cultivating an expertise in municipal fixed income management and was responsible for account activity from trading to portfolio strategy. He was an Associate at Wells Fargo Institutional Brokerage from 1997 to 2000, which involved sales and trading fixed income securities. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; MBA in Finance from Pepperdine University; BA in Political Science from University of San Diego.

Neil Sutherland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Neil Sutherland is an Investment Manager at Schroders, Neil Sutherland is a Fixed Income portfolio manager and a member of the team responsible for managing all Multi-Sector portfolios including the Value portfolios. •Neil is the lead portfolio manager for US Core Plus portfolios, which includes Schroder Total Return Fixed Income Fund and Schroder ISF USD Bond. •. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Neil was a Principal, Investment Manger at STW Fixed Income Management from 2008 to 2013, Neil joined Schroders in 2013 following the acquisition of STW Fixed Income Management, where he had worked since 2008. At STW, Neil was Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the team responsible for managing $11 billion. He was a Senior Fixed Income Manger at AXA investment Managers from 2001 to 2008, which involved here he was the Senior Fixed Income Manager responsible for Credit and Absolute Return strategies. He was a Portfolio Manager at Newton investment Management from 1997 to 2001, which involved Portfolio manager for the Newton Investment Group’s Global Fixed Income team, where he managed a broad range of multicurrency global fixed income portfolios. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; MA in Politics and Economics from University of Dublin, Trinity College.

Lisa Hornby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Lisa Hornby is a Portfolio Manager at Schroders, on the US Multi-Sector Fixed Income team. She is involved in managing the following strategies: Short Duration, Core, Core Plus, Long Duration / LDI, as well as Tax-Sensitive. In her role, she focuses on asset selection and allocation across the various fixed income sectors, with a specialty in macro strategies. She joined Schroders in 2010 and is based in New York. Lisa was an Analyst at Barclays Capital from 2007 to 2010, in the Department of Finance. There she was responsible for the accounting, valuation and reporting of various Fixed Income products, primarily within the credit space. Lisa is a frequent contributor to various financial publications, including the Wall Street Journal and Investor's Business Daily, She is also a frequent guest on Bloomberg Television Qualifications: Series 3; CFA Charterholder; BA in Economics with Honors from Rutgers University.

David May

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

As of July 2019, David May joined the fixed income investment team as a Portfolio Manager, specializing in municipal bonds. David comes to Schroders with ten years of prior experience in the industry, previously working as a Portfolio Manager with separately managed municipal accounts at Strategic Partners Investment Advisors and Wasmer Schroeder. David’s breadth of knowledge and experience further adds to the diverse perspectives of our Multi Sector Fixed Income Team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

