Trending ETFs

HFDTX (Mutual Fund)

HFDTX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Schroders US MidCap Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.85 -0.11 -0.61%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (SMDIX) Primary A (SMDVX) Retirement (SMDRX) C (HFDCX) Other (HFDTX) Retirement (HFDSX) Inst (HFDYX) Retirement (HFDRX) Other (HFDFX)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$735 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HFDTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Schroders US MidCap Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 24, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Kaynor

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of mid cap companies located in the United States. The sub-adviser, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA” or the “Sub-Adviser”), seeks to identify securities that it believes offer the potential for capital appreciation based on: novel, superior, or niche products or services; sound operating characteristics; quality of management; an entrepreneurial management team; opportunities provided by mergers, divestitures, or new management; or other factors. In addition, the Sub-Adviser integrates financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics into its investment process. The Sub-Adviser evaluates the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which it views as important in its assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of micro cap companies, small cap companies or large cap companies if the Sub-Adviser believes they offer the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in common and preferred stocks, as well as in over-the-counter securities. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.The Fund currently defines mid cap companies as companies with a market capitalization within the collective range of the Russell Midcap and S&P MidCap 400 Indices. As of December 31, 2021, this range was approximately $434.8 million to $71.69 billion. The market capitalization range of these indices changes over time.
Read More

HFDTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -23.7% 31.6% 67.93%
1 Yr 10.5% -41.1% 28.9% 42.17%
3 Yr 7.0%* -20.7% 20.7% 41.10%
5 Yr 3.5%* -15.0% 80.8% 24.72%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 28.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -52.6% 20.1% 22.82%
2021 4.5% -25.0% 15.1% 59.79%
2020 2.9% -2.9% 196.6% 51.76%
2019 6.1% -2.6% 8.3% 27.07%
2018 -2.8% -11.1% 0.0% 31.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -27.0% 31.6% 60.35%
1 Yr 10.5% -41.1% 48.6% 33.75%
3 Yr 7.0%* -20.7% 20.7% 40.37%
5 Yr 4.0%* -15.0% 80.8% 24.71%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% 27.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -52.6% 20.1% 22.82%
2021 4.5% -25.0% 15.1% 59.79%
2020 2.9% -2.9% 196.6% 51.76%
2019 6.1% -2.6% 8.3% 27.07%
2018 -2.3% -11.1% 0.0% 31.07%

NAV & Total Return History

HFDTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HFDTX Category Low Category High HFDTX % Rank
Net Assets 735 M 481 K 145 B 36.27%
Number of Holdings 77 1 2445 55.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 159 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 34.42%
Weighting of Top 10 21.73% 2.9% 100.0% 47.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morgan Stanley InstlLqdty TrsSecs Instl 3.29%
  2. Assurant Inc 3.14%
  3. IAC/InterActiveCorp Ordinary Shares - New 2.26%
  4. Amdocs Ltd 2.22%
  5. The Hershey Co 2.21%
  6. Catalent Inc 2.01%
  7. LKQ Corp 2.01%
  8. Snap-on Inc 2.00%
  9. Motorola Solutions Inc 1.98%
  10. Microchip Technology Inc 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HFDTX % Rank
Stocks 		96.71% 0.00% 100.57% 75.13%
Cash 		3.29% -2.51% 100.00% 20.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 31.16%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 31.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 30.15%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 30.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFDTX % Rank
Technology 		25.83% 0.00% 40.65% 4.03%
Industrials 		17.45% 0.00% 45.89% 40.81%
Financial Services 		16.83% 0.00% 46.10% 18.39%
Healthcare 		11.23% 0.00% 47.15% 36.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.16% 2.49% 46.48% 85.14%
Utilities 		5.80% 0.00% 18.97% 19.90%
Real Estate 		4.29% 0.00% 25.82% 75.57%
Energy 		4.19% 0.00% 58.13% 65.74%
Communication Services 		3.66% 0.00% 30.98% 24.69%
Consumer Defense 		2.28% 0.00% 32.18% 85.14%
Basic Materials 		1.27% 0.00% 26.18% 91.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFDTX % Rank
US 		92.57% 0.00% 100.04% 73.62%
Non US 		4.14% 0.00% 27.19% 26.38%

HFDTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HFDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.03% 33.98% 58.21%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 68.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 40.00%

Sales Fees

HFDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HFDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HFDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 321.00% 49.28%

HFDTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HFDTX Category Low Category High HFDTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 3.08% 53.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HFDTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HFDTX Category Low Category High HFDTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -2.06% 3.38% 60.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HFDTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HFDTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Kaynor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2018

4.39

4.4%

Bob Kaynor is Head of US Small and Mid Cap Equities and Portfolio Manager at Schroders, which involves being an important part of the investment decision making process and the co-ordination of the analyst team. Robert joined Schroders as a senior equity analyst in 2013, became Research Director in 2014 and Co-Portfolio Manager in 2018 alongside Jenny Jones. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Bob was the Chief Investment Officer and Managing Member at Ballast Capital Group from 2010 to 2013, which involved managing a fundamental long/short portfolio. He was a Managing Director/Portfolio Manager at Ramius Capital Group from 2003 to 2010, which involved co-managing a hedged equity product with a goal of generating non-correlated positive returns whilst managing risk. He was a Partner/Analyst at Barbary Coast Capital Management from 2000 to 2003, which involved co-managing a long/short equity hedge fund focused on small and mid cap equities. He was a Analyst/Assistant Portfolio Manager at RCM Capital Management from 1994 to 2000, which involved working exclusively on a domestic long only small cap product recommending and covering equities. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; BSc in Economics with Financial Applications from Southern Methodist University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

