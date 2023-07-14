Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of mid cap companies located in the United States. The sub-adviser, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA” or the “Sub-Adviser”), seeks to identify securities that it believes offer the potential for capital appreciation based on: novel, superior, or niche products or services; sound operating characteristics; quality of management; an entrepreneurial management team; opportunities provided by mergers, divestitures, or new management; or other factors. In addition, the Sub-Adviser integrates financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics into its investment process. The Sub-Adviser evaluates the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which it views as important in its assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of micro cap companies, small cap companies or large cap companies if the Sub-Adviser believes they offer the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in common and preferred stocks, as well as in over-the-counter securities. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The Fund currently defines mid cap companies as companies with a market capitalization within the collective range of the Russell Midcap and S&P MidCap 400 Indices. As of December 31, 2021, this range was approximately $434.8 million to $71.69 billion. The market capitalization range of these indices changes over time.