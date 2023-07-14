Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.1%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
Net Assets
$735 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.7%
Expense Ratio 1.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HFDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|71.97%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|48.48%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|48.95%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|28.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|66.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|HFDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|27.18%
|2021
|3.6%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|67.10%
|2020
|2.6%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|58.27%
|2019
|5.9%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|29.34%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|33.43%
|HFDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFDCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|735 M
|481 K
|145 B
|35.77%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|1
|2445
|54.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|159 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|33.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.73%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|47.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFDCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.71%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|74.62%
|Cash
|3.29%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|20.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|14.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|15.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|13.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|14.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFDCX % Rank
|Technology
|25.83%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|3.53%
|Industrials
|17.45%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|40.30%
|Financial Services
|16.83%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|17.88%
|Healthcare
|11.23%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|36.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.16%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|84.63%
|Utilities
|5.80%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|19.40%
|Real Estate
|4.29%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|75.06%
|Energy
|4.19%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|65.24%
|Communication Services
|3.66%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|23.68%
|Consumer Defense
|2.28%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|84.63%
|Basic Materials
|1.27%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|91.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFDCX % Rank
|US
|92.57%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|73.12%
|Non US
|4.14%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|25.88%
|HFDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.90%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|12.31%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|65.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.01%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|HFDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|28.57%
|HFDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HFDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|48.71%
|HFDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFDCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|41.71%
|HFDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|HFDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFDCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.84%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|95.19%
|HFDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2018
4.39
4.4%
Bob Kaynor is Head of US Small and Mid Cap Equities and Portfolio Manager at Schroders, which involves being an important part of the investment decision making process and the co-ordination of the analyst team. Robert joined Schroders as a senior equity analyst in 2013, became Research Director in 2014 and Co-Portfolio Manager in 2018 alongside Jenny Jones. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Bob was the Chief Investment Officer and Managing Member at Ballast Capital Group from 2010 to 2013, which involved managing a fundamental long/short portfolio. He was a Managing Director/Portfolio Manager at Ramius Capital Group from 2003 to 2010, which involved co-managing a hedged equity product with a goal of generating non-correlated positive returns whilst managing risk. He was a Partner/Analyst at Barbary Coast Capital Management from 2000 to 2003, which involved co-managing a long/short equity hedge fund focused on small and mid cap equities. He was a Analyst/Assistant Portfolio Manager at RCM Capital Management from 1994 to 2000, which involved working exclusively on a domestic long only small cap product recommending and covering equities. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; BSc in Economics with Financial Applications from Southern Methodist University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
