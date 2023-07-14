Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hennessy Cornerstone Value Fund

HFCVX | Fund

$19.06

$313 M

2.64%

$0.50

1.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$313 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HFCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hennessy Cornerstone Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hennessy
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    13381391
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Hennessy

Fund Description

The Fund may invest in any company whose securities are listed on a U.S. national securities exchange, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges. The Fund invests in larger, dividend-paying common stocks by utilizing a quantitative formula known as the Cornerstone Value Strategy (the “Value Strategy”). From the investable common stocks of public companies in the S&P Capital IQ Database, the Value Strategy identifies the 50 common stocks with the highest dividend yield as of the date of purchase that also meet the following criteria:
Above-average market capitalization
Above-average number of shares outstanding
Twelve-month sales that are 50% greater than the average
Above-average cash flow
The Fund purchases these 50 stocks weighted equally by dollar amount, with 2% of the portfolio’s assets invested in each. Using the Value Strategy, the universe of stocks is re-screened and the portfolio is rebalanced annually, generally in the winter. Stocks meeting the Value Strategy’s criteria not currently in the portfolio are purchased, and stocks that no longer meet the criteria are sold. Holdings of all stocks in the Fund that continue to meet the criteria are appropriately increased or decreased to result in an equal 2% weighting.
As of January 31, 2022, the average and median market capitalizations of the stocks held by the Fund were $151.4 billion and $133.3 billion, respectively.
Read More

HFCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -13.6% 215.2% 84.41%
1 Yr -0.5% -58.6% 197.5% 79.19%
3 Yr 9.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 24.13%
5 Yr -0.9%* -15.3% 29.4% 68.57%
10 Yr 1.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 52.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.8% -65.1% 22.3% 7.43%
2021 11.3% -25.3% 25.5% 15.63%
2020 -3.0% -8.4% 56.7% 92.61%
2019 3.2% -9.2% 10.4% 85.50%
2018 -4.9% -9.4% 3.1% 84.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -13.6% 215.2% 81.41%
1 Yr -0.5% -58.6% 197.5% 78.80%
3 Yr 9.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 24.30%
5 Yr -0.9%* -15.1% 32.0% 73.84%
10 Yr 4.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 59.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.8% -65.1% 22.3% 7.51%
2021 11.3% -25.3% 25.5% 15.71%
2020 -3.0% -8.4% 56.7% 92.61%
2019 3.2% -9.2% 10.4% 85.50%
2018 -4.9% -8.9% 3.3% 90.07%

NAV & Total Return History

HFCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HFCVX Category Low Category High HFCVX % Rank
Net Assets 313 M 1 M 151 B 72.53%
Number of Holdings 51 2 1727 78.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 62 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 78.58%
Weighting of Top 10 20.52% 5.0% 99.2% 84.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Qualcomm Inc 3.66%
  2. Pfizer Inc 2.92%
  3. Caterpillar Inc 2.78%
  4. Amgen Inc 2.76%
  5. Gilead Sciences Inc 2.68%
  6. Texas Instruments Inc 2.67%
  7. The Home Depot Inc 2.64%
  8. General Motors Co 2.51%
  9. Unilever PLC ADR 2.50%
  10. CVS Health Corp 2.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HFCVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.46% 28.02% 125.26% 44.67%
Cash 		1.54% -88.20% 71.98% 50.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 81.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 79.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 80.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 81.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFCVX % Rank
Energy 		19.88% 0.00% 54.00% 1.66%
Consumer Defense 		18.40% 0.00% 34.10% 3.08%
Financial Services 		17.63% 0.00% 58.05% 65.34%
Healthcare 		16.00% 0.00% 30.08% 64.59%
Technology 		13.97% 0.00% 54.02% 24.27%
Communication Services 		8.15% 0.00% 26.58% 17.37%
Industrials 		3.96% 0.00% 42.76% 96.26%
Basic Materials 		2.01% 0.00% 21.69% 75.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 98.34%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 98.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 99.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFCVX % Rank
US 		76.78% 24.51% 121.23% 95.04%
Non US 		21.68% 0.00% 41.42% 1.57%

HFCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HFCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.04% 45.41% 28.68%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.50% 82.61%
12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 22.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 73.48%

Sales Fees

HFCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HFCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HFCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.00% 488.00% 54.83%

HFCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HFCVX Category Low Category High HFCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.64% 0.00% 41.90% 92.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HFCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HFCVX Category Low Category High HFCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.43% -1.51% 4.28% 6.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HFCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HFCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Hennessy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2000

21.93

21.9%

Neil is a seasoned asset manager with over four decades of financial services and investing experience. He started his career as a broker in 1979, started his first mutual fund in 1996, and today provides strategic economic and market direction for Hennessy Funds. As Chief Market Strategist, Neil analyzes the economy and financial markets to develop insights and direction to support our investment team. Embodying the Hennessy Funds' motto of "Investing, Uncompromised" Neil leads with high conviction, adhering to proven and repeatable strategies, and always in the best interest of shareholders, and he never strays from these core values. Neil began his career at Paine Webber and worked there and at Hambrecht & Quist until founding his own broker/dealer firm in 1989 and Hennessy Funds in 1996. Neil is a recognized and respected asset manager, and he is a frequent guest/contributor in national financial media. Neil received a BBA in Business Administration from the University of San Diego.

Ryan Kelley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Kelley has been employed by Hennessy Advisors, Inc. since October 26, 2012. Prior to October 26 2012, Mr. Kelley was employed by FBR Fund Advisers, Inc. Prior to joining the FBR Advisers, Inc. in 2005, he held various positions at FBR, including senior equity analyst in the research department since 2002 and associate in corporate finance for five years prior to 2002. Kelley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

L. Wein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Wein joined the Investment Manager in September 2018 until February 2019.Josh previously joined BB&T Asset Management in 2008 and Sterling Capital Management through merger in October 2010. He has investment experience since 1995. Josh is an investment analyst with Sterling's Advisory Solutions team with a focus on alternative investments. Prior to joining BB&T, he worked as a Managing Member of Bellator Capital Partners, a long/short equity fund focused primarily on small and mid-cap equities. He also worked as an Equity Research Associate covering enterprise software companies at First Union Securities. Josh is a graduate of Emory University where he received his BBA in Finance. He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University. He is a CAIA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

