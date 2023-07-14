Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.7%
1 yr return
-5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.2%
Net Assets
$912 M
Holdings in Top 10
83.3%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HFCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|55.14%
|1 Yr
|-5.8%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|93.44%
|3 Yr
|-10.5%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|83.27%
|5 Yr
|-10.2%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|86.86%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|66.49%
* Annualized
|HFCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|912 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|54.43%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|20
|3702
|99.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|833 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|28.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.29%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|1.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.75%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|34.57%
|Cash
|1.24%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|63.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|13.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|18.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|6.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|10.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFCIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|43.01%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|0.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|26.67%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|0.89%
|Real Estate
|10.39%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|2.84%
|Technology
|9.98%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|96.45%
|Industrials
|8.69%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|86.52%
|Communication Services
|1.26%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|72.34%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|30.50%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|97.87%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|65.07%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|84.22%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|77.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFCIX % Rank
|US
|81.61%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|95.92%
|Non US
|17.14%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|1.42%
|HFCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|43.96%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|61.80%
|HFCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HFCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HFCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|4.55%
|HFCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|15.07%
|HFCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|HFCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.50%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|39.21%
|HFCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$8.838
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 22, 2009
12.78
12.8%
David Rainey co-founded Broad Run Investment Management, LLC in 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Rainey served as a Portfolio Manager at FBR Asset Management (“FBR”), which he joined in 2009. Prior to joining FBR, Mr. Rainey was with Akre Capital Management (“ACM”) since 1998. During his time at ACM, he served in various roles including Senior Research Analyst, Separate Account co-Portfolio Manager, and CCO. Prior to joining ACM, Mr. Rainey held investment and analysis positions with the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), the Student Loan Marketing Association (“Sallie Mae”) and with Wheat First Securities. Mr. Rainey holds a BS in Commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 22, 2009
12.78
12.8%
Ira Rothberg co-founded Broad Run Investment Management, LLC in 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Rothberg served as a Portfolio Manager at FBR Asset Management (“FBR”), which he joined in 2009. Prior to joining FBR, Mr. Rothberg served as an Analyst at Akre Capital Management (“ACM”), which he joined in November 2004. Prior to joining ACM, Mr. Rothberg was an Analyst at Ramsey Asset Management. Mr. Rothberg holds a BS in Finance and Accounting and a BA in Economics from the University of Maryland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 22, 2009
12.78
12.8%
Brian Macauley co-founded Broad Run Investment Management, LLC in 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Macauley served as a Portfolio Manager at FBR Asset Management (“FBR”), which he joined in 2009. Prior to joining FBR, Mr. Macauley served as an Analyst at Akre Capital Management (“ACM”), which he joined in May 2003. Prior to joining ACM, Mr. Macauley held research analyst positions with Credit Suisse First Boston and Wheat First Union. Mr. Macauley holds a BS in Commerce from the University of Virginia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
