Hennessy Focus Fund

mutual fund
HFCIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$54.58 -0.12 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (HFCSX) Primary Inst (HFCIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hennessy Focus Fund

HFCIX | Fund

$54.58

$912 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

-5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.2%

Net Assets

$912 M

Holdings in Top 10

83.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HFCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hennessy Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hennessy
  • Inception Date
    May 30, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    6244031
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Rainey

Fund Description

The Fund invests in (i) domestic companies whose securities are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, (ii) foreign companies listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, (iii) foreign companies through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, and (iv) foreign companies traded on foreign exchanges. Investments consist primarily of common stocks. As a non-principal investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in securities such as preferred stocks, warrants, equity-like instruments, and debt instruments. The Fund invests without regard to market capitalization.
The Portfolio Managers implement the Fund’s strategy through a concentrated portfolio of approximately 20 companies that the Portfolio Managers believe are high-quality businesses with large growth opportunities, excellent management, low tail risk, and discount valuations. The Fund’s holdings are conviction-weighted with the top ten positions comprising approximately 60-80% of the Fund’s assets. Once a potential investment is identified, the Portfolio Managers attempt to purchase shares at a price they believe represents a discount to a conservative estimate of the company’s intrinsic value. Generally, the Portfolio Managers may sell a business for a variety of reasons, including (i) source of funds for what they believe is a superior investment idea, (ii) adverse change in their assessment of a business’s quality, growth, or management, (iii) valuation, or (iv) risk management at the company or portfolio level.
The Fund may from time to time hold a significant portion of its portfolio in cash or cash equivalents.  If market conditions reduce the availability of securities with acceptable valuations, the Fund may hold larger than usual cash reserves for extended periods until securities with acceptable valuations become available.
Read More

HFCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -26.9% 59.5% 55.14%
1 Yr -5.8% -43.3% 860.3% 93.44%
3 Yr -10.5%* -41.5% 41.9% 83.27%
5 Yr -10.2%* -28.2% 82.7% 86.86%
10 Yr -1.0%* -18.2% 13.7% 66.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 70.18%
2021 6.1% -52.0% 83.9% 14.15%
2020 -8.0% -17.6% 195.3% 97.90%
2019 5.2% -16.0% 9.5% 66.34%
2018 -5.9% -13.6% 24.1% 88.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -53.4% 55.3% 53.01%
1 Yr -5.8% -60.3% 860.3% 89.89%
3 Yr -10.5%* -41.5% 41.9% 83.43%
5 Yr -10.2%* -27.5% 82.7% 89.29%
10 Yr -0.8%* -17.0% 15.4% 83.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 70.18%
2021 6.1% -52.0% 83.9% 14.15%
2020 -8.0% -17.6% 195.3% 97.90%
2019 5.2% -16.0% 9.5% 66.34%
2018 -5.9% -13.6% 24.1% 93.46%

NAV & Total Return History

HFCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HFCIX Category Low Category High HFCIX % Rank
Net Assets 912 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 54.43%
Number of Holdings 20 20 3702 99.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 833 M 360 K 10.9 B 28.72%
Weighting of Top 10 83.29% 5.5% 92.1% 1.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Markel Corp 11.70%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc Registered Shs -A- Limited Vtg 11.59%
  3. Encore Capital Group Inc 10.33%
  4. American Tower Corp 10.26%
  5. Aon PLC Class A 8.76%
  6. CarMax Inc 7.39%
  7. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 6.67%
  8. American Woodmark Corp 6.20%
  9. RH 6.06%
  10. Ashtead Group PLC 5.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HFCIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.75% 23.99% 100.52% 34.57%
Cash 		1.24% -0.52% 26.94% 63.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 13.30%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 18.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 6.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 10.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFCIX % Rank
Financial Services 		43.01% 0.00% 43.01% 0.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		26.67% 0.00% 57.41% 0.89%
Real Estate 		10.39% 0.00% 19.28% 2.84%
Technology 		9.98% 0.04% 62.17% 96.45%
Industrials 		8.69% 0.00% 38.23% 86.52%
Communication Services 		1.26% 0.00% 18.33% 72.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 30.50%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.77% 97.87%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 65.07%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 84.22%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 77.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFCIX % Rank
US 		81.61% 23.38% 100.52% 95.92%
Non US 		17.14% 0.00% 35.22% 1.42%

HFCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.02% 19.28% 43.96%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 83.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 61.80%

Sales Fees

HFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 250.31% 4.55%

HFCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HFCIX Category Low Category High HFCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 15.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HFCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HFCIX Category Low Category High HFCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -2.24% 2.75% 39.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HFCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HFCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Rainey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2009

12.78

12.8%

David Rainey co-founded Broad Run Investment Management, LLC in 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Rainey served as a Portfolio Manager at FBR Asset Management (“FBR”), which he joined in 2009. Prior to joining FBR, Mr. Rainey was with Akre Capital Management (“ACM”) since 1998. During his time at ACM, he served in various roles including Senior Research Analyst, Separate Account co-Portfolio Manager, and CCO. Prior to joining ACM, Mr. Rainey held investment and analysis positions with the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), the Student Loan Marketing Association (“Sallie Mae”) and with Wheat First Securities. Mr. Rainey holds a BS in Commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Duke University.

Ira Rothberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2009

12.78

12.8%

Ira Rothberg co-founded Broad Run Investment Management, LLC in 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Rothberg served as a Portfolio Manager at FBR Asset Management (“FBR”), which he joined in 2009. Prior to joining FBR, Mr. Rothberg served as an Analyst at Akre Capital Management (“ACM”), which he joined in November 2004. Prior to joining ACM, Mr. Rothberg was an Analyst at Ramsey Asset Management. Mr. Rothberg holds a BS in Finance and Accounting and a BA in Economics from the University of Maryland.

Brian Macauley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2009

12.78

12.8%

Brian Macauley co-founded Broad Run Investment Management, LLC in 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Macauley served as a Portfolio Manager at FBR Asset Management (“FBR”), which he joined in 2009. Prior to joining FBR, Mr. Macauley served as an Analyst at Akre Capital Management (“ACM”), which he joined in May 2003. Prior to joining ACM, Mr. Macauley held research analyst positions with Credit Suisse First Boston and Wheat First Union. Mr. Macauley holds a BS in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

