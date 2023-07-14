The Fund invests in (i) domestic companies whose securities are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, (ii) foreign companies listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, (iii) foreign companies through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, and (iv) foreign companies traded on foreign exchanges. Investments consist primarily of common stocks. As a non-principal investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in securities such as preferred stocks, warrants, equity-like instruments, and debt instruments. The Fund invests without regard to market capitalization.

The Portfolio Managers implement the Fund’s strategy through a concentrated portfolio of approximately 20 companies that the Portfolio Managers believe are high-quality businesses with large growth opportunities, excellent management, low tail risk, and discount valuations. The Fund’s holdings are conviction-weighted with the top ten positions comprising approximately 60-80% of the Fund’s assets. Once a potential investment is identified, the Portfolio Managers attempt to purchase shares at a price they believe represents a discount to a conservative estimate of the company’s intrinsic value. Generally, the Portfolio Managers may sell a business for a variety of reasons, including (i) source of funds for what they believe is a superior investment idea, (ii) adverse change in their assessment of a business’s quality, growth, or management, (iii) valuation, or (iv) risk management at the company or portfolio level.