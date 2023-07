"John Pattullo is Co-Head of Strategic Fixed Income at Janus Henderson Investors. He manages and co-manages a range of strategic fixed income strategies and funds meeting different client needs globally. John joined Henderson in 1997 as a trainee manager in corporate bonds and was head of the Strategic Fixed Income Team from 2009 until 2015 when he became Co-Head with Jenna Barnard. Prior to Henderson, he spent four years as a chartered accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. John has an MA (Hons) in economics from the University of St Andrews. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (CA) and an associate member of the Society of Investment Professionals (ASIP). He has 26 years of financial industry experience."