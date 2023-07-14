The ESG Defensive Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing two strategies: (1) the ESG Strategy; and (2) the Risk Assist® Strategy. The ESG Strategy seeks to track the performance of the MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index (the “Index”), while the Risk Assist® Strategy is an actively managed risk reduction strategy intended to guard against large declines in the Fund’s equity portfolio. Horizon will determine how to allocate the ESG Defensive Fund’s assets between the ESG Strategy and the Risk Assist® Strategy. Under normal circumstances, substantially all (at least 80%) of the value of Fund’s net assets will be invested in a combination of equity securities included in the Index and Defensive Investments (as defined below).

ESG Strategy. The ESG Strategy seeks to track the performance of the Index. The Index is a capitalization weighted index that provides exposure to companies with high Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance relative to their sector peers. The Index consists of large and mid-capitalization companies in the US market. The Index uses MSCI ESG Ratings, MSCI ESG Controversies and MSCI Business Involvement Screening Research, each of which is provided by MSCI ESG Research Inc., a subsidiary of MSCI, Inc. (the “Index Provider”) to determine the securities that comprise the Index.

● MSCI ESG Ratings provides research, analysis and ratings of how well companies manage their ESG risks and opportunities. MSCI ESG Ratings provides a company with an overall ESG rating on a seven point scale, from ‘AAA’ to ‘CCC.’

● MSCI ESG Controversies provides assessments of controversies concerning the negative environmental, social, and/or governance impact of company operations, products and services. MSCI ESG Controversies Score falls on a 0-10 scale, with “0” being the most severe controversy.

● MSCI ESG Business Involvement Screening Research (MSCI ESG BISR) screens companies for involvement in specific business activities which have high potential for negative social and/or environmental impact, such as alcohol, gambling, tobacco, nuclear power, fossil fuel extraction, thermal coal power, conventional weapons, nuclear weapons, controversial weapons and civilian firearms, are ineligible for inclusion.

Companies that are not existing constituents of the Index must have an MSCI ESG Rating of 'BB' or above and an MSCI ESG Controversies Score of 3 or above to be eligible. Current constituents of the Index must have an MSCI ESG Rating of 'BB' or above and an MSCI ESG Controversies Score of 1 or above to be eligible. In addition, companies showing qualifying involvement in alcohol, gambling, tobacco, nuclear power, civilian firearms, fossil fuels extraction, thermal coal power and weapons based on the MSCI ESG BISR are excluded from the Index. The final Index is constructed by selecting, from the screened securities, the highest ESG rated companies by sector, targeting a representation of 50% market capitalization of each sector. The Index Provider conducts a quarterly review to ensure that all securities represented in the Index continue to meet the applicable ESG standards. The Index is also rebalanced quarterly. The ESG Defensive Fund generally rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Index. The ESG Defensive Fund expects to invest in equity securities included in the Index in weightings that approximate the relative composition of the securities contained in the Index. However, the ESG Defensive Fund has adopted a fundamental investment policy not to concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries, therefore to the extent the Index is concentrated, the ESG Defensive Fund will deviate from the composition of the Index.

Risk Assist® Strategy. Under the Risk Assist® strategy, Horizon continually measures market conditions with a specific focus on characteristics that indicate abnormal or severe risk conditions (such as increases in market volatility and decreases in global equity markets), in order to apply a proprietary process that prompts a risk reduction of the portfolio. The ESG Defensive Fund typically executes this strategy by investing up to 100% of the ESG Defensive Fund’s portfolio in U.S. Treasuries or other cash equivalents, which may include, without limitation, U.S. Treasury-focused securities, which may include, without limitation, Treasury bonds, Treasury notes, Treasury Inflated Protection Securities (collectively, “U.S. Treasury Securities”); exchange traded options on U.S. Treasury Securities; repurchase agreements fully collateralized by U.S. Treasury Securities; and money market instruments, including obligations of U.S. and foreign banks, corporate obligations, U.S. government securities, municipal securities, repurchase agreements and asset-backed securities, paying a fixed, variable or floating interest rate (collectively, “Cash Equivalents”); or money market funds or ETFs that invest in Cash Equivalents (collectively “Defensive Investments”). The ESG Defensive Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury Securities without regard to maturity or duration.

Although Horizon may elect to allocate 100% of the ESG Defensive Fund’s assets to the Risk Assist® strategy, it is not required to. Instead, Horizon employs the Risk Assist® strategy in stages, and Horizon may elect to allocate between 0% and 100% of the ESG Defensive Fund’s assets to the Risk Assist® strategy, depending on Horizon’s determination of current market risk.

The Risk Assist® algorithm includes a process by which it systematically attempts to protect investment gains within the portfolio based on Horizon’s measures of perceived risk. The result of this process is referred to as a “ratchet”. To implement the ratchet, Horizon first determines the lowest portfolio value that the algorithm is calculated to accommodate during any 12-month period. As the Risk Assist® strategy portfolio value grows (typically when the portfolio has experienced 3-5% of appreciation, depending on market conditions), the Risk Assist® algorithm will increase (i.e., “ratchet” up) the value of the loss tolerance limit in an attempt to protect those gains.