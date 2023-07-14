Home
Trending ETFs

HERRX (Mutual Fund)

HERRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Emerging Markets Equity Fund

HERRX | Fund

$9.02

$463 M

2.83%

$0.26

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.3%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$463 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 95.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HERRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Elliott

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies in emerging markets. The sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), uses a quantitative multifactor approach to bottom-up stock selection, using a broad set of individual fundamental stock characteristics to model each stock’s relative attractiveness, with a focus on those factors that have been demonstrated historically to drive market returns. The Fund will typically seek to be broadly diversified across countries, sectors and industries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, although the extent of that representation may vary. The Fund has no limit on the amount of assets that may be invested in an emerging market country, including China. Securities in which the Fund invests are denominated in both U.S. dollars and foreign currencies and may trade in both U.S. and foreign markets. The Fund will invest in securities of companies that conduct their principal business activities in emerging markets or whose securities are traded principally on exchanges in emerging markets. Emerging markets are those markets (1) included in emerging market or equivalent classifications by the United Nations (and its agencies); (2) having per capita income in the low to middle ranges, as determined by the World Bank; or (3) the Fund’s benchmark index provider designates as emerging. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest in opportunities across the market capitalization spectrum. The Fund may trade securities actively.
HERRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HERRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -11.0% 30.2% 19.80%
1 Yr 9.1% -12.7% 29.2% 53.64%
3 Yr 1.5%* -16.8% 12.9% 26.16%
5 Yr -0.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 49.46%
10 Yr 1.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 44.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HERRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -50.1% 7.2% 54.18%
2021 1.6% -18.2% 13.6% 16.39%
2020 2.8% -7.2% 79.7% 85.26%
2019 3.5% -4.4% 9.2% 78.42%
2018 -3.9% -7.2% 7.0% 46.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HERRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -30.3% 30.2% 18.95%
1 Yr 9.1% -48.9% 29.2% 49.55%
3 Yr 1.5%* -16.1% 12.9% 27.41%
5 Yr -0.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 46.96%
10 Yr 2.4%* -12.3% 12.5% 33.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HERRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -50.1% 7.2% 54.18%
2021 1.6% -18.2% 13.6% 16.39%
2020 2.8% -7.2% 79.7% 85.26%
2019 3.5% -4.4% 9.2% 78.42%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 38.03%

NAV & Total Return History

HERRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HERRX Category Low Category High HERRX % Rank
Net Assets 463 M 717 K 102 B 47.95%
Number of Holdings 270 10 6734 23.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 116 M 340 K 19.3 B 55.33%
Weighting of Top 10 24.36% 2.8% 71.7% 80.10%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HERRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.37% 0.90% 110.97% 62.95%
Cash 		3.29% -23.67% 20.19% 36.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.34% 0.00% 6.07% 12.71%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 90.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 92.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 92.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HERRX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.12% 0.00% 48.86% 23.29%
Technology 		20.76% 0.00% 47.50% 60.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.98% 0.00% 48.94% 25.10%
Basic Materials 		8.84% 0.00% 30.03% 41.66%
Communication Services 		8.65% 0.00% 39.29% 53.17%
Energy 		4.91% 0.00% 24.80% 38.42%
Consumer Defense 		4.19% 0.00% 28.13% 79.04%
Healthcare 		4.10% 0.00% 93.26% 44.89%
Industrials 		3.77% 0.00% 43.53% 82.02%
Real Estate 		2.48% 0.00% 17.15% 26.65%
Utilities 		2.20% 0.00% 39.12% 34.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HERRX % Rank
Non US 		96.14% -4.71% 112.57% 47.11%
US 		0.23% -1.60% 104.72% 63.29%

HERRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HERRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.03% 41.06% 26.06%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 57.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 71.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 84.13%

Sales Fees

HERRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HERRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HERRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 95.00% 0.00% 190.00% 85.21%

HERRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HERRX Category Low Category High HERRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.83% 0.00% 12.61% 96.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HERRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HERRX Category Low Category High HERRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -1.98% 17.62% 29.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HERRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

HERRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Elliott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2015

7.07

7.1%

David J. Elliott, CFA, FRM, Senior Managing Director, Co-Director of Quantitative Investments, and Director of Quantitative Portfolio Management. As director of portfolio management for the Quantitative Investment Group (QIG), David is responsible for overseeing the investment processes for QIG's global suite of products. He oversees the development of the group's portfolio construction platform and related analytical tools. He also contributes to research, particularly in the areas of portfolio construction and risk management. He has done extensive work on the development of the firm's global managed volatility strategies. David also collaborates with investors outside of QIG to deliver quantitative risk management tools and insights. Additionally, David is the lead portfolio manager on the Total Return Intersection product. The approach combines fundamental and quantitative inputs globally with the objective of maximizing risk-adjusted returns on an absolute basis. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1995, David served as an independent information technology consultant to health care and financial service firms, focusing on applying business intelligence techniques to large databases. David received dual BS degrees in mathematics and computer and information sciences, Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst (1989). Subsequently, he was admitted to the doctoral program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and completed all but his dissertation in the field of computational neuroscience. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society. He is also certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals as a Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Mark Yarger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Mark A. Yarger, CFA, Managing Director and Quantitative Analyst of Wellington Management. Mr. Yarger joined Wellington Management in 2000 and has been an investment professional since 1991.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

