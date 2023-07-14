Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.7%
1 yr return
9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$463 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.4%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 95.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HERIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|18.65%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|54.02%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|25.60%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|48.22%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|45.12%
* Annualized
|HERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HERIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|463 M
|717 K
|102 B
|47.70%
|Number of Holdings
|270
|10
|6734
|23.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|116 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|55.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.36%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|79.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HERIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.37%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|62.69%
|Cash
|3.29%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|36.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.34%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|12.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|89.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|92.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|92.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HERIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.12%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|23.03%
|Technology
|20.76%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|60.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.98%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|24.84%
|Basic Materials
|8.84%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|41.40%
|Communication Services
|8.65%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|52.91%
|Energy
|4.91%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|38.16%
|Consumer Defense
|4.19%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|78.78%
|Healthcare
|4.10%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|44.63%
|Industrials
|3.77%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|81.76%
|Real Estate
|2.48%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|26.39%
|Utilities
|2.20%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|34.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HERIX % Rank
|Non US
|96.14%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|46.85%
|US
|0.23%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|63.03%
|HERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|66.09%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|57.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|HERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|95.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|84.90%
|HERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HERIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.28%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|96.04%
|HERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HERIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.99%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|17.04%
|HERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2015
7.07
7.1%
David J. Elliott, CFA, FRM, Senior Managing Director, Co-Director of Quantitative Investments, and Director of Quantitative Portfolio Management. As director of portfolio management for the Quantitative Investment Group (QIG), David is responsible for overseeing the investment processes for QIG's global suite of products. He oversees the development of the group's portfolio construction platform and related analytical tools. He also contributes to research, particularly in the areas of portfolio construction and risk management. He has done extensive work on the development of the firm's global managed volatility strategies. David also collaborates with investors outside of QIG to deliver quantitative risk management tools and insights. Additionally, David is the lead portfolio manager on the Total Return Intersection product. The approach combines fundamental and quantitative inputs globally with the objective of maximizing risk-adjusted returns on an absolute basis. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1995, David served as an independent information technology consultant to health care and financial service firms, focusing on applying business intelligence techniques to large databases. David received dual BS degrees in mathematics and computer and information sciences, Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst (1989). Subsequently, he was admitted to the doctoral program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and completed all but his dissertation in the field of computational neuroscience. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society. He is also certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals as a Financial Risk Manager (FRM).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Mark A. Yarger, CFA, Managing Director and Quantitative Analyst of Wellington Management. Mr. Yarger joined Wellington Management in 2000 and has been an investment professional since 1991.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
