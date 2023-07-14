Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
6.8%
1 yr return
7.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$29.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.0%
Expense Ratio 1.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 178.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing substantially all its assets in securities listed on a national securities exchange.
To meet its investment objective, the Fund will employ an investment strategy that emphasizes long-term capital appreciation and safety of principal. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests more than 90% of its total assets in common stocks of companies identified by the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, G.W. Henssler & Associates, LTD (the “Sub-adviser”), based on the characteristics below. the Fund may invest in companies of any size, and the Fund typically holds its common stock investments until the fundamentals of the issuer change or other opportunities present themselves. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in common stocks of foreign issuers that are traded in the United States and in American Depositary Receipts of foreign companies. When selecting common stocks for the Fund, the Sub-adviser seeks companies that exhibit the following characteristics:
· undervalued assets;
· strong balance sheet characteristics and financial foundations;
· high earnings expectations; and
· quality management and potential for future growth.
Factors deemed important by the Sub-adviser in selecting securities of such companies include, but are not limited to:
· price;
· price history; and
· price-to-earnings ratio.
The Fund believes that its focus on the fundamentals of the businesses it invests in results in the purchase of above-average, high-quality securities with strong growth potential.
|Period
|HEQFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|80.05%
|1 Yr
|7.3%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|60.61%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|72.77%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|63.06%
|10 Yr
|-10.0%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|HEQFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.3%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|8.21%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|95.30%
|2020
|3.7%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|32.52%
|2019
|3.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|79.20%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|43.79%
|Period
|HEQFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|70.96%
|1 Yr
|7.3%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|51.13%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|72.73%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|66.18%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|87.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|HEQFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.3%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|8.21%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|95.30%
|2020
|3.7%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|32.52%
|2019
|3.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|79.20%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|66.57%
|HEQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HEQFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29.2 M
|481 K
|145 B
|88.16%
|Number of Holdings
|96
|1
|2445
|47.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.66 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|87.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.97%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|52.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HEQFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.61%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|51.51%
|Cash
|1.39%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|47.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|90.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|89.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|91.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|90.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HEQFX % Rank
|Industrials
|16.90%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|47.10%
|Technology
|15.19%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|51.13%
|Financial Services
|14.71%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|36.52%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.68%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|52.64%
|Healthcare
|12.21%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|28.72%
|Real Estate
|8.22%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|47.86%
|Consumer Defense
|6.06%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|20.15%
|Basic Materials
|4.63%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|69.02%
|Utilities
|3.32%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|55.42%
|Energy
|3.14%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|76.07%
|Communication Services
|2.93%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|42.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HEQFX % Rank
|US
|89.54%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|83.17%
|Non US
|9.07%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|9.55%
|HEQFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.71%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|16.41%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|16.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|HEQFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HEQFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HEQFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|178.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|99.14%
|HEQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HEQFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.84%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|93.22%
|HEQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|HEQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HEQFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.05%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|71.39%
|HEQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 10, 1998
23.99
24.0%
Mr. Lako has worked in investment management and financial planning for more than 23 years. He earned his BBA from Kennesaw State University in 1995, and holds the Series 7, Series 26, Series 28, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Certificant. Mr Lako began his financial career with G.W. Henssler & Associates, Ltd. in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2008
13.76
13.8%
Mr. Harmon has worked in investment management and financial analysis for more than 10 years. He earned his BBA in Finance in 2006 and a BBA in Accounting in 2015 from Kennesaw State University. Mr. Harmon is a CFA Charterholder and a Certified Valuation Analyst. Mr. Harmon began his financial career with G.W. Henssler & Associates, Ltd. in 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
