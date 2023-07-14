Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Monteagle Opportunity Equity Fund

HEQFX | Fund

$5.62

$29.2 M

0.84%

$0.05

1.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$29.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 178.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Monteagle Opportunity Equity Fund

HEQFX | Fund

$5.62

$29.2 M

0.84%

$0.05

1.71%

HEQFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Monteagle Opportunity Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Henssler Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 10, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Lako

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing substantially all its assets in securities listed on a national securities exchange.

To meet its investment objective, the Fund will employ an investment strategy that emphasizes long-term capital appreciation and safety of principal. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests more than 90% of its total assets in common stocks of companies identified by the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, G.W. Henssler & Associates, LTD (the “Sub-adviser”), based on the characteristics below. the Fund may invest in companies of any size, and the Fund typically holds its common stock investments until the fundamentals of the issuer change or other opportunities present themselves. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in common stocks of foreign issuers that are traded in the United States and in American Depositary Receipts of foreign companies. When selecting common stocks for the Fund, the Sub-adviser seeks companies that exhibit the following characteristics:

· undervalued assets;

· strong balance sheet characteristics and financial foundations;

· high earnings expectations; and

· quality management and potential for future growth.

Factors deemed important by the Sub-adviser in selecting securities of such companies include, but are not limited to:

· price;

· price history; and

· price-to-earnings ratio.

The Fund believes that its focus on the fundamentals of the businesses it invests in results in the purchase of above-average, high-quality securities with strong growth potential.

Read More

HEQFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HEQFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -23.7% 31.6% 80.05%
1 Yr 7.3% -41.1% 28.9% 60.61%
3 Yr 3.1%* -20.7% 20.7% 72.77%
5 Yr -0.8%* -15.0% 80.8% 63.06%
10 Yr -10.0%* -10.0% 11.3% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HEQFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -52.6% 20.1% 8.21%
2021 -2.9% -25.0% 15.1% 95.30%
2020 3.7% -2.9% 196.6% 32.52%
2019 3.8% -2.6% 8.3% 79.20%
2018 -3.7% -11.1% 0.0% 43.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HEQFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -27.0% 31.6% 70.96%
1 Yr 7.3% -41.1% 48.6% 51.13%
3 Yr 3.1%* -20.7% 20.7% 72.73%
5 Yr -0.8%* -15.0% 80.8% 66.18%
10 Yr -0.6%* -8.9% 12.9% 87.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HEQFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -52.6% 20.1% 8.21%
2021 -2.9% -25.0% 15.1% 95.30%
2020 3.7% -2.9% 196.6% 32.52%
2019 3.8% -2.6% 8.3% 79.20%
2018 -3.7% -11.1% 0.0% 66.57%

NAV & Total Return History

HEQFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HEQFX Category Low Category High HEQFX % Rank
Net Assets 29.2 M 481 K 145 B 88.16%
Number of Holdings 96 1 2445 47.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.66 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 87.94%
Weighting of Top 10 19.97% 2.9% 100.0% 52.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ViacomCBS Inc Class B 5.03%
  2. Halliburton Co 3.01%
  3. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc 2.76%
  4. LTC Properties Inc 2.68%
  5. National Health Investors Inc 2.67%
  6. Cable One Inc 2.39%
  7. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd 1.72%
  8. TE Connectivity Ltd 1.66%
  9. Zebra Technologies Corp 1.63%
  10. CDW Corp 1.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HEQFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.61% 0.00% 100.57% 51.51%
Cash 		1.39% -2.51% 100.00% 47.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 90.45%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 89.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 91.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 90.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HEQFX % Rank
Industrials 		16.90% 0.00% 45.89% 47.10%
Technology 		15.19% 0.00% 40.65% 51.13%
Financial Services 		14.71% 0.00% 46.10% 36.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.68% 2.49% 46.48% 52.64%
Healthcare 		12.21% 0.00% 47.15% 28.72%
Real Estate 		8.22% 0.00% 25.82% 47.86%
Consumer Defense 		6.06% 0.00% 32.18% 20.15%
Basic Materials 		4.63% 0.00% 26.18% 69.02%
Utilities 		3.32% 0.00% 18.97% 55.42%
Energy 		3.14% 0.00% 58.13% 76.07%
Communication Services 		2.93% 0.00% 30.98% 42.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HEQFX % Rank
US 		89.54% 0.00% 100.04% 83.17%
Non US 		9.07% 0.00% 27.19% 9.55%

HEQFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HEQFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.71% 0.03% 33.98% 16.41%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 16.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

HEQFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HEQFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HEQFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 178.00% 0.00% 321.00% 99.14%

HEQFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HEQFX Category Low Category High HEQFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.84% 0.00% 3.08% 93.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HEQFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HEQFX Category Low Category High HEQFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.05% -2.06% 3.38% 71.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HEQFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HEQFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Lako

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 1998

23.99

24.0%

Mr. Lako has worked in investment management and financial planning for more than 23 years. He earned his BBA from Kennesaw State University in 1995, and holds the Series 7, Series 26, Series 28, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Certificant. Mr Lako began his financial career with G.W. Henssler & Associates, Ltd. in 1995.

Troy Harmon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Mr. Harmon has worked in investment management and financial analysis for more than 10 years. He earned his BBA in Finance in 2006 and a BBA in Accounting in 2015 from Kennesaw State University. Mr. Harmon is a CFA Charterholder and a Certified Valuation Analyst. Mr. Harmon began his financial career with G.W. Henssler & Associates, Ltd. in 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

