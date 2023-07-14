The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing substantially all its assets in securities listed on a national securities exchange.

To meet its investment objective, the Fund will employ an investment strategy that emphasizes long-term capital appreciation and safety of principal. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests more than 90% of its total assets in common stocks of companies identified by the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, G.W. Henssler & Associates, LTD (the “Sub-adviser”), based on the characteristics below. the Fund may invest in companies of any size, and the Fund typically holds its common stock investments until the fundamentals of the issuer change or other opportunities present themselves. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in common stocks of foreign issuers that are traded in the United States and in American Depositary Receipts of foreign companies. When selecting common stocks for the Fund, the Sub-adviser seeks companies that exhibit the following characteristics:

· undervalued assets;

· strong balance sheet characteristics and financial foundations;

· high earnings expectations; and

· quality management and potential for future growth.

Factors deemed important by the Sub-adviser in selecting securities of such companies include, but are not limited to:

· price;

· price history; and

· price-to-earnings ratio.

The Fund believes that its focus on the fundamentals of the businesses it invests in results in the purchase of above-average, high-quality securities with strong growth potential.