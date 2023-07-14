Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|HEOVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|24.36%
|1 Yr
|20.6%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|29.03%
|3 Yr
|9.5%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|8.11%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|16.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HEOVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|23.65%
|2021
|4.2%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|20.28%
|2020
|11.7%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|32.14%
|2019
|6.1%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|86.51%
|2018
|-6.9%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|82.08%
|HEOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HEOVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|124 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|49.38%
|Number of Holdings
|105
|31
|9561
|48.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.4 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|53.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.77%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|45.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HEOVX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.38%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|61.25%
|Cash
|2.63%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|30.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|48.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|62.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|41.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|43.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HEOVX % Rank
|Industrials
|38.17%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|6.25%
|Utilities
|18.41%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|6.88%
|Technology
|14.78%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|63.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.69%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|69.38%
|Basic Materials
|4.38%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|46.25%
|Consumer Defense
|4.03%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|58.75%
|Real Estate
|3.98%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|37.50%
|Financial Services
|3.72%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|72.50%
|Communication Services
|2.39%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|61.88%
|Healthcare
|1.45%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|82.50%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|68.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HEOVX % Rank
|US
|55.02%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|38.75%
|Non US
|42.36%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|56.88%
|HEOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|91.25%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|20.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|HEOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HEOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HEOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|42.96%
|HEOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HEOVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.13%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|51.88%
|HEOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HEOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HEOVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|11.46%
|HEOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Alan Hsu, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, Mr. Hsu joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2016
6.25
6.3%
G. Thomas Levering Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Global Industry Analyst As an analyst in Wellington Management’s Global Industry Research Group, Tom concentrates on global utilities and related energy infrastructure. He conducts fundamental analysis on the companies within this industry group and makes buy/sell recommendations to portfolio managers based on his findings and market conditions. He has studied the investment potential of companies in global utilities and energy infrastructure for over 20 years. Tom also manages portfolios for institutional clients, including Enduring Assets, an investment approach focused on companies that possess a competitive advantage through long-lived physical assets. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, Tom was an associate with McKinsey & Co. (1998 – 2000). He also worked with The Northbridge Group as an associate and research analyst (1993 – 1996). In both instances, Tom served exclusively as a specialist consultant to power and gas sector clients. Tom received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton, 1997) and his AB in economics, cum laude, from Harvard University (1993).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2019
2.56
2.6%
Simon joined Schroders in 1999 as an analyst on the Global Technology and US teams, before becoming a Global Sector Specialist for the consumer discretionary and telecom sectors. Currently, he is also a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In 2006, Simon began to develop the philosophy and investment universe behind the Schroder Global Climate Change strategy, and has co-managed the fund since launch.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Isabella joined Schroders in 2014 as a graduate on the Global and International Equities team. She provides research support for the Global Climate Change strategy. Prior to joining Schroders, she worked as an investment associate at Ruffer. In this role, she worked closely with a senior fund manager looking after pension fund and charity client portfolios. Isabella has a M.A. from Cambridge and an MSc in International Political Economy from The London School of Economics. She has completed the IMC and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
