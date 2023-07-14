Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

20.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$124 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HEOTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Climate Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    G. Thomas Levering

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including non-dollar securities and securities of emerging market issuers. The Fund may invest in common and preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund focuses its investments on equity securities and equity related investments. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of issuers that seek opportunities to address or benefit from climate change, which include but are not limited to companies classified as promoting clean and/or efficient energy, sustainable transportation, water and/or resource management, companies exhibiting low-carbon leadership and businesses that service such companies. The Fund employs a “multi-manager” approach whereby portions of the Fund’s assets are allocated among sub-advisers. Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC (the “Investment Manager”) is responsible for the management of the Fund and supervision of the Fund’s sub-advisers: Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), and Schroders, comprised of Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.,” together with SIMNA, “Schroders”). Each sub-adviser manages its segment of the Fund’s assets to correspond with its distinct investment style and strategy, as described below, in a manner consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, strategies, and restrictions. The Investment Manager may allocate assets from or towards each sub-adviser from time to time and may reallocate assets between the sub-advisers. Wellington Management and Schroders act independently of each other and each uses its own methodology for selecting investments. The Fund generally does not invest in major fossil fuel companies.Wellington Management: For its portion of the Fund, Wellington Management uses fundamental research, bottom-up approach and analysis to identify companies it believes represent attractive investments and also address climate challenges and/or seek to improve the efficiency of resource consumption. In doing so, Wellington Management invests the Fund’s assets in companies engaged in low carbon electricity, energy efficiency, low carbon transportation, water and resource management, and/or climate resilient infrastructure, or otherwise involved in seeking to address climate mitigation or adaptation. Although Wellington Management may invest the Fund’s assets across different sectors and countries, including emerging market issuers, and has no limit on the amount it may invest in any single sector or country, it generally can be expected to emphasize investments in the utilities and industrial sectors, as these sectors tend to include companies that address climate mitigation and adaptation and/or seek to improve the efficiency of resource consumption. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization, including mid-capitalization and small-capitalization securities. In addition to its focus on climate stewardship, Wellington Management integrates the evaluation of environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics into its investment process. Wellington Management believes the integration of these ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential.Schroders: For its portion of the Fund, Schroders seeks to exploit opportunities in the securities of companies that it believes have already recognized threats posed by climate change and are embracing these challenges ahead of their peers, companies that form part of the solution to problems arising from climate change or companies that seek to benefit from efforts to accommodate or limit the impact of global climate change. These companies can typically be classified as belonging to one or more themes related to climate change, including clean energy, energy efficiency, environmental resources, sustainable transportation, and low carbon leaders. Schroders currently considers a company to be a low carbon leader if such company has a low carbon cost structure relative to peers or if such company’s products/services/corporate cultures promote new, low carbon business models. Schroders relies on a fundamental, research-driven, bottom-up approach to identify issuers it believes will benefit from efforts to accommodate or limit the impact of global climate change and have the potential for capital growth. Schroders considers factors such as a company’s potential for above average earnings growth, a security’s attractive relative valuation, and whether a company has proprietary advantages. In addition, Schroders integrates ESG characteristics into its investment process. Schroders evaluates the impact and risk around issues such as environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which it views as important in its assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability. Although Schroders may invest the Fund’s assets across different sectors and countries, including emerging markets, and has no limit on the amount it may invest in any single sector or country, it generally can be expected to emphasize investments in the industrial sector, as this sector tends to include companies that are beneficiaries of efforts to mitigate or adapt to the impact of climate change.
Read More

HEOTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HEOTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -44.3% 9.5% 26.92%
1 Yr 20.6% -51.1% 24.7% 30.32%
3 Yr 9.5%* -6.4% 28.0% 11.49%
5 Yr 5.8%* -4.2% 18.3% 22.40%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HEOTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -50.5% 18.8% 22.97%
2021 4.2% -27.4% 103.5% 19.58%
2020 11.7% 3.5% 66.4% 25.71%
2019 6.3% -64.5% 5.6% 88.10%
2018 -6.9% -9.3% 49.7% 83.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HEOTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -44.3% 9.5% 23.72%
1 Yr 20.6% -51.1% 24.7% 25.81%
3 Yr 9.5%* -6.4% 28.0% 11.49%
5 Yr 9.2%* -4.2% 18.3% 22.40%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HEOTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -50.6% 18.8% 22.97%
2021 4.2% -27.4% 103.5% 19.58%
2020 11.7% 3.5% 66.4% 25.71%
2019 6.3% -64.5% 5.6% 56.35%
2018 -3.9% -9.3% 53.2% 64.15%

NAV & Total Return History

HEOTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HEOTX Category Low Category High HEOTX % Rank
Net Assets 124 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 51.88%
Number of Holdings 105 31 9561 51.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.4 M 452 K 5.44 B 55.63%
Weighting of Top 10 24.77% 4.2% 63.4% 47.50%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HEOTX % Rank
Stocks 		97.38% 40.59% 104.41% 63.75%
Cash 		2.63% -4.41% 47.07% 32.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 83.13%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 88.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 83.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 83.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HEOTX % Rank
Industrials 		38.17% 0.00% 53.77% 8.75%
Utilities 		18.41% 0.00% 70.33% 9.38%
Technology 		14.78% 0.00% 93.40% 65.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.69% 0.00% 71.20% 71.88%
Basic Materials 		4.38% 0.00% 26.39% 48.75%
Consumer Defense 		4.03% 0.00% 52.28% 61.25%
Real Estate 		3.98% 0.00% 43.48% 40.00%
Financial Services 		3.72% 0.00% 75.07% 75.00%
Communication Services 		2.39% 0.00% 23.15% 64.38%
Healthcare 		1.45% 0.00% 28.38% 85.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 36.56% 88.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HEOTX % Rank
US 		55.02% 6.76% 79.19% 41.25%
Non US 		42.36% 12.39% 83.06% 59.38%

HEOTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HEOTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.43% 2.93% 83.13%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.30% 1.25% 26.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% 64.41%

Sales Fees

HEOTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HEOTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HEOTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 7.00% 145.00% 48.15%

HEOTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HEOTX Category Low Category High HEOTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.01% 0.00% 14.18% 86.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HEOTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HEOTX Category Low Category High HEOTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.71% -1.92% 6.98% 17.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HEOTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HEOTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

G. Thomas Levering

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2016

6.25

6.3%

G. Thomas Levering Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Global Industry Analyst As an analyst in Wellington Management’s Global Industry Research Group, Tom concentrates on global utilities and related energy infrastructure. He conducts fundamental analysis on the companies within this industry group and makes buy/sell recommendations to portfolio managers based on his findings and market conditions. He has studied the investment potential of companies in global utilities and energy infrastructure for over 20 years. Tom also manages portfolios for institutional clients, including Enduring Assets, an investment approach focused on companies that possess a competitive advantage through long-lived physical assets. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, Tom was an associate with McKinsey & Co. (1998 – 2000). He also worked with The Northbridge Group as an associate and research analyst (1993 – 1996). In both instances, Tom served exclusively as a specialist consultant to power and gas sector clients. Tom received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton, 1997) and his AB in economics, cum laude, from Harvard University (1993).

Alan Hsu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Alan Hsu, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, Mr. Hsu joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2008.

Simon Webber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2019

2.56

2.6%

Simon joined Schroders in 1999 as an analyst on the Global Technology and US teams, before becoming a Global Sector Specialist for the consumer discretionary and telecom sectors. Currently, he is also a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In 2006, Simon began to develop the philosophy and investment universe behind the Schroder Global Climate Change strategy, and has co-managed the fund since launch.

Isabella Hervey-Bathurst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Isabella joined Schroders in 2014 as a graduate on the Global and International Equities team. She provides research support for the Global Climate Change strategy. Prior to joining Schroders, she worked as an investment associate at Ruffer. In this role, she worked closely with a senior fund manager looking after pension fund and charity client portfolios. Isabella has a M.A. from Cambridge and an MSc in International Political Economy from The London School of Economics. She has completed the IMC and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

