HEMCX (Mutual Fund)

Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.7 +0.03 +0.35%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (HEMIX) Primary A (HEMAX) C (HEMCX) N (HEMRX) Other (HEMTX) D (HEMDX) S (HEMSX)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$80.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HEMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Graña

Fund Description

HEMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -11.0% 30.2% 71.01%
1 Yr 5.6% -12.7% 29.2% 80.33%
3 Yr -1.6%* -16.8% 12.9% 56.82%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 68.16%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 92.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -50.1% 7.2% 73.17%
2021 -2.0% -18.2% 13.6% 41.04%
2020 6.7% -7.2% 79.7% 36.06%
2019 3.0% -4.4% 9.2% 86.47%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 62.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -30.3% 30.2% 68.50%
1 Yr 5.6% -48.9% 29.2% 74.14%
3 Yr -1.6%* -16.1% 12.9% 56.82%
5 Yr -1.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 61.86%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 91.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -50.1% 7.2% 73.17%
2021 -2.0% -18.2% 13.6% 41.04%
2020 6.7% -7.2% 79.7% 36.06%
2019 3.0% -4.4% 9.2% 86.47%
2018 -3.8% -7.2% 7.0% 50.98%

NAV & Total Return History

HEMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HEMCX Category Low Category High HEMCX % Rank
Net Assets 80.9 M 717 K 102 B 75.32%
Number of Holdings 62 10 6734 80.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.5 M 340 K 19.3 B 71.89%
Weighting of Top 10 39.04% 2.8% 71.7% 27.65%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HEMCX % Rank
Stocks 		94.35% 0.90% 110.97% 80.77%
Cash 		4.39% -23.67% 20.19% 24.01%
Other 		1.27% -1.48% 9.95% 3.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 93.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 94.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 93.85%

HEMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.53% 0.03% 41.06% 9.84%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 83.38%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 67.16%

Sales Fees

HEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 93.51%

Trading Fees

HEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.00% 0.00% 190.00% 75.36%

HEMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HEMCX Category Low Category High HEMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 97.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HEMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HEMCX Category Low Category High HEMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.37% -1.98% 17.62% 63.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HEMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HEMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Graña

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2019

2.71

2.7%

Daniel J. Grana is Portfolio Manager, Emerging Market Equity at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since joining the firm in 2019. Daniel is responsible for the Emerging Market Equity strategy and co-manages the emerging markets sleeve of the International Opportunities strategy. Previously, he managed emerging market equities at Putnam Investments from 2003 and was an analyst on the emerging markets team from 1999 to 2002. Before Putnam, he spent four years in the Latin America investment banking group at Merrill Lynch.

Matthew Culley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Matthew Culley is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the All-Cap Emerging Market Equity and Asia Pacific ex Japan Growth Equity strategies since 2022. Additionally, he serves as a Research Analyst focused on the Communications, Technology and Consumer sectors. Before joining the firm as an assistant portfolio manager in 2019, Matthew was a co-portfolio manager on a global equity fund and an analyst covering global equities, including global and emerging market consumer and technology, at Putnam Investments. He started with Putnam in 2008 as an investment associate on the equities team. Matthew earned a bachelor of science degree in finance and economics from Boston College. He has 14 years of financial industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

