Matthew Culley is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the All-Cap Emerging Market Equity and Asia Pacific ex Japan Growth Equity strategies since 2022. Additionally, he serves as a Research Analyst focused on the Communications, Technology and Consumer sectors. Before joining the firm as an assistant portfolio manager in 2019, Matthew was a co-portfolio manager on a global equity fund and an analyst covering global equities, including global and emerging market consumer and technology, at Putnam Investments. He started with Putnam in 2008 as an investment associate on the equities team. Matthew earned a bachelor of science degree in finance and economics from Boston College. He has 14 years of financial industry experience.