The Fund is designed as a balanced fund that seeks income and long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility of returns. The Portfolio Managers’ approach places a focus on seeking downside protection. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest up to 70% of its assets in equity securities and its remaining assets in fixed income securities.

The Fund invests primarily in domestic companies whose securities are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges. The Fund may also invest in (i) foreign companies listed on U.S. national securities exchanges and (ii) foreign companies through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges. Investments consist primarily of common stocks, preferred stocks, equity-like instruments, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, and debt instruments, including high-yield bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest directly in fixed income securities or it may invest indirectly in fixed income securities by investing in other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds, referred to as ETFs) that invest in fixed income securities. The Fund invests without regard to market capitalization.

EQUITY ALLOCATION

The equity Portfolio Managers utilize a fundamental, value-oriented investment approach, focusing on larger, high-quality companies with demonstrated market dominance, low business risk, and solid long-term growth prospects. In choosing which securities to purchase, the equity Portfolio Managers give consideration to companies that have shareholder-oriented management, with a history of alignment with shareholder interests through stock incentives, insider buying, and corporate stock buybacks. Many of the stocks held by the Fund are expected to pay dividends. Generally, the equity Portfolio Managers may choose to sell a position if it begins to have a significant negative effect on total portfolio value, if they believe it has reached an excessive valuation level, when the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or when a more attractive candidate is identified through the screening process. The fixed income Portfolio Managers focus on higher quality, intermediate-term fixed income securities, but they may invest up to 10% of the Fund's assets in junk bonds. The fixed income Portfolio Managers continuously analyze and assess the variables that influence bond prices. They use this proprietary approach, which combines economic data and technical factors, to evaluate the probability of interest rate movements in order to manage the duration of the portfolio in an effort to mitigate downside risk and maximize total return. They purchase and sell securities in accordance with these principles to meet previously identified sector allocations, duration targets, and curve strategies for the fixed income allocation of the Fund. As of January 31, 2022, the bonds and cash equivalents held in the fixed income allocation of the Fund had a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of 5.75 years. Read More FIXED INCOME ALLOCATION Performance HEIIX - Performance Return Ranking - Trailing Period HEIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) YTD 7.4% -8.3% 18.1% 59.84% 1 Yr 5.1% -13.3% 143.9% 41.93% 3 Yr 0.4%* -8.0% 25.9% 41.89% 5 Yr -1.3%* -9.7% 24.3% 61.22% 10 Yr -0.4%* -6.1% 9.1% 60.42% * Annualized Return Ranking - Calendar Period HEIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) 2022 -16.7% -34.7% 92.4% 33.06% 2021 4.3% -6.1% 19.5% 27.26% 2020 0.7% -7.5% 11.8% 87.05% 2019 1.8% 0.1% 14.9% 96.80% 2018 -2.6% -12.6% 0.0% 62.07% Total Return Ranking - Trailing Period HEIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) YTD 7.4% -11.9% 18.1% 59.43% 1 Yr 5.1% -13.3% 143.9% 41.54% 3 Yr 0.4%* -8.0% 25.9% 42.14% 5 Yr -1.1%* -9.7% 24.3% 69.47% 10 Yr 2.7%* -6.1% 11.0% 50.74% * Annualized Total Return Ranking - Calendar Period HEIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) 2022 -16.7% -34.7% 92.4% 32.51% 2021 4.3% -6.1% 19.5% 27.40% 2020 0.7% -7.5% 11.8% 87.05% 2019 1.8% 0.1% 14.9% 96.80% 2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.2% 76.33% NAV & Total Return History Holdings HEIIX - Holdings Concentration Analysis HEIIX Category Low Category High HEIIX % Rank Net Assets 99.1 M 658 K 207 B 84.15% Number of Holdings 182 2 15351 39.70% Net Assets in Top 10 37.7 M 660 K 48.5 B 83.90% Weighting of Top 10 34.34% 8.4% 105.0% 56.59% Top 10 Holdings Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 5.72% Apple Inc 4.75% Alphabet Inc Class C 4.40% Charles Schwab Corp 3.22% Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.20% Altria Group Inc 3.06% The Home Depot Inc 3.03% Store Capital Corp 2.90% FedEx Corp 2.85% O'Reilly Automotive Inc 2.83% Asset Allocation Weighting Return Low Return High HEIIX % Rank Stocks 69.14% 0.00% 99.40% 5.59% Bonds 27.03% 0.00% 116.75% 84.04% Preferred Stocks 1.94% 0.00% 27.92% 8.19% Cash 1.88% -16.75% 81.51% 74.22% Convertible Bonds 0.01% 0.00% 23.84% 87.99% Other 0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 71.76% Stock Sector Breakdown Weighting Return Low Return High HEIIX % Rank Financial Services 23.28% 0.00% 38.77% 2.87% Technology 15.81% 0.00% 44.21% 81.26% Communication Services 11.77% 0.00% 23.67% 4.38% Consumer Cyclical 11.68% 0.00% 19.36% 18.74% Consumer Defense 10.82% 0.00% 19.93% 4.65% Industrials 9.24% 0.00% 24.37% 69.08% Basic Materials 8.38% 0.00% 33.35% 4.51% Healthcare 5.23% 0.00% 29.35% 93.84% Real Estate 3.22% 0.00% 65.01% 56.50% Energy 0.56% 0.00% 85.65% 91.24% Utilities 0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 94.80% Stock Geographic Breakdown Weighting Return Low Return High HEIIX % Rank US 66.81% -1.65% 98.67% 2.18% Non US 2.33% 0.00% 37.06% 82.54% Bond Sector Breakdown Weighting Return Low Return High HEIIX % Rank Corporate 58.06% 0.00% 98.21% 15.14% Government 27.61% 0.00% 97.26% 54.98% Securitized 8.25% 0.00% 92.13% 75.85% Cash & Equivalents 6.09% 0.14% 100.00% 75.44% Derivative 0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 57.57% Municipal 0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 75.72% Bond Geographic Breakdown Weighting Return Low Return High HEIIX % Rank US 24.46% 0.00% 62.18% 81.04% Non US 2.57% 0.00% 84.73% 67.53% Expenses HEIIX - Expenses Operational Fees HEIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.01% 17.63% 30.82% Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.83% 90.09% 12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 58.65% Sales Fees HEIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A Trading Fees HEIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A Related Fees Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees. HEIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 343.00% 32.79% Distributions HEIIX - Distributions Dividend Yield Analysis HEIIX Category Low Category High HEIIX % Rank Dividend Yield 1.35% 0.00% 8.35% 1.35% Dividend Distribution Analysis HEIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly Net Income Ratio Analysis HEIIX Category Low Category High HEIIX % Rank Net Income Ratio 0.91% -2.34% 19.41% 63.97% Capital Gain Distribution Analysis HEIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually Distributions History Date Amount Type Dec 08, 2022 $0.357 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2022 $0.036 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2022 $0.039 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2022 $0.029 OrdinaryDividend Dec 29, 2021 $0.028 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2021 $0.032 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2021 $0.034 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2021 $0.049 OrdinaryDividend Dec 29, 2020 $0.042 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2020 $0.047 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2020 $0.053 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2020 $0.067 OrdinaryDividend Dec 27, 2019 $0.053 OrdinaryDividend Dec 06, 2019 $0.941 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2019 $0.054 OrdinaryDividend Jun 28, 2019 $0.058 OrdinaryDividend Mar 29, 2019 $0.069 OrdinaryDividend Dec 27, 2018 $0.057 OrdinaryDividend Sep 28, 2018 $0.050 OrdinaryDividend Jun 29, 2018 $0.049 OrdinaryDividend Mar 29, 2018 $0.061 OrdinaryDividend Dec 27, 2017 $0.045 OrdinaryDividend Sep 29, 2017 $0.044 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2017 $0.043 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2017 $0.050 OrdinaryDividend Dec 28, 2016 $0.046 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2016 $0.045 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2016 $0.051 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2016 $0.049 OrdinaryDividend Dec 29, 2015 $0.052 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2015 $0.049 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2015 $0.048 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2015 $0.047 OrdinaryDividend Dec 31, 2014 $0.046 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2014 $0.051 OrdinaryDividend Jun 30, 2014 $0.049 OrdinaryDividend Mar 31, 2014 $0.055 OrdinaryDividend Dec 31, 2013 $0.049 OrdinaryDividend Sep 30, 2013 $0.059 OrdinaryDividend Jun 28, 2013 $0.053 OrdinaryDividend Mar 28, 2013 $0.036 OrdinaryDividend Dec 31, 2012 $0.139 OrdinaryDividend View More + Fund Manager Analysis HEIIX - Fund Manager Analysis Managers Peter Greig Start Date Tenure Tenure Rank Jul 16, 2007 14.88 14.9% Expertise: Manager of institutional fixed income portfolios, mutual funds, and managed account programs; chair of the Fixed Income Investment Committee; and member of the Asset Allocation Committee Experience: Joined FCI in 1989 as a trader and securities analyst. Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of FCI Advisors and chairs FCI Advisors’ Fixed Income Investment Committee. Previous experience included work in the pension fund investment department at Chrysler Corporation. Education: BSBA University of Kansas MBA, Indiana University Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder Professional/Civic Affiliations: Member, CFA Institute Member, CFA Society Kansas City Board member, Metropolitan Community Service Program Jonathan Moody Start Date Tenure Tenure Rank Jul 16, 2007 14.88 14.9% Jonathan Moody CFA, Principal and Portfolio Manager, joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2002. He has served as a Portfolio Manager since 2002 and has been a Principal since 2010. Previously, he founded Primary Research Group. Mr. Moody started his career at Woodward and Associates in 1986, followed by analyst/portfolio manager positions at Piedmont Capital and Crestar Asset Management (now Trusco) in 1997 to 1998. Mr. Moody also worked at BB&T Capital Markets from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Moody performed his graduate studies in Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his BS in Electrical Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute in 1986. Mr. Moody is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Virginia. Stephen Goddard Start Date Tenure Tenure Rank Jul 16, 2007 14.88 14.9% Stephen M. Goddard, CFA, is Founder, Managing Principal, Chief Investment Officer, Lead Portfolio Manager of The London Company, and heads the firm’s investment committee. Beginning his career as an analyst in 1985 for Scott & Stringfellow, followed by Senior Portfolio Management positions at CFB Advisory in 1988 and Flippin, Bruce & Porter in 1990. A CFA charterholder, member of the CFA Society Virginia, and a former Board member of the Virginia Asset Management Investment Corporation. Mr. Goddard earned his B.A. in Economics from Virginia Military Institute and a MBA from the University of Richmond. Mr. Goddard is a member of the Executive Advisory Council (EAC) of the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond and also serves as a member of the Virginia Military Institute Foundation Investment Committee. Gary Cloud Start Date Tenure Tenure Rank Jul 16, 2007 14.88 14.9% Expertise: Manager of institutional fixed income portfolios and mutual funds, senior member of the Fixed Income Investment Committee. Experience: Joined FCI in 2003 after managing a $1.5 billion portfolio of corporate, mortgage, and asset-backed securities for a Kansas City insurance company. Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of FCI Advisors and serves as a member of FCI Advisors’ Fixed Income Investment Committee. Began his career in mortgage banking and spent 10 years with Bank One Corporation in consumer lending, asset acquisition, and portfolio management. Education: BA, Bowling Green State University MBA, University of Dayton Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder Professional/Civic Affiliations: Board Chairman, University Medical Center Research Institute, Inc. Member, CFA Institute Member, CFA Society Kansas City J. Brian Campbell Start Date Tenure Tenure Rank Sep 30, 2010 11.67 11.7% J. Brian Campbell CFA, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2010. Prior to joining The London Company, he was a Portfolio Manager and the Director of Research at Hilliard Lyons Capital Management from 2004 to 2010. He has over 15 years of investment experience. Mark DeVaul Start Date Tenure Tenure Rank Jul 31, 2011 10.84 10.8% Mark E. DeVaul CFA, CPA, Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2011. Previously he served as Portfolio Manager at Beacon Capital Management from 2010 to 2011 and Equity Research Analyst at Nuveen Investments from 2002 to 2009. He has over 20 years of investment experience. Samuel Hutchings Start Date Tenure Tenure Rank Feb 28, 2020 2.25 2.3% Sam Hutchings, CFA, Principal and Portfolio Manager, is jointly and primarily responsible for the management of the Fund. Prior to joining The London Company in 2015, he worked for FactSet Research Systems as a Senior Consultant and for Eaton Vance Investment Managers as a Research Associate. Mr. Hutchings has over 9 years of experience working in the investment management industry. Mr. Hutchings received his BA from the College of the Holy Cross and his MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Mr. Hutchings is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Virginia. Tenure Analysis Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode 0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41