Trending ETFs

HDVVX (Mutual Fund)

HDVVX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.8 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (HDVIX) Primary C (HDVCX) Retirement (HDVRX) Inst (HDVYX) Retirement (HDVTX) A (HDVAX) Retirement (HDVSX) Other (HDVFX) Retirement (HDVVX)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$746 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HDVVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregg Thomas

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its net assets in foreign equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities or equity-related securities, including derivative investments that provide exposure to equity securities. The Fund seeks to outperform the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. The Fund diversifies its investments among a broad range of companies in a number of different countries throughout the world, with no limit on the amount of assets that may be invested in each country. Securities in which the Fund invests are denominated in both U.S. dollars and foreign currencies and may trade in both U.S. and foreign markets. The Fund may invest in securities of companies that conduct their principal business activities in emerging markets or whose securities are traded principally on exchanges in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, and may trade securities actively.The Fund seeks its investment objective by employing a multiple sleeve structure, which means the Fund has several components that the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), manages using different investment styles. Each component sleeve has a distinct investment philosophy and analytical process to identify specific securities for purchase or sale. Each of these sleeves is managed independently of each other. Wellington Management also may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets in securities that Wellington Management believes may complement the risk factor biases of the other sleeves (“Risk Managed Sleeve”) and selects such securities using systematic screening methodologies. Wellington Management does not allocate a set percentage to any specific sleeve but instead seeks a flexible and diversified Fund profile. Together the strategies represent a wide range of investment philosophies that are intended to be complementary to each other, companies, industries, and market capitalizations.Investments are deemed to be “foreign” if: (a) an issuer’s domicile or location of headquarters is in a foreign country; (b) an issuer derives a significant proportion (at least 50%) of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a foreign country or has at least 50% of its assets situated in a foreign country; (c) the principal trading market for a security is located in a foreign country; or (d) it is a foreign currency.
HDVVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDVVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% 2.1% 19.2% 49.50%
1 Yr 16.8% -20.6% 27.8% 56.60%
3 Yr 4.2%* -14.5% 25.3% 47.82%
5 Yr 1.4%* -9.9% 60.9% 33.28%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 47.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDVVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -43.6% 71.3% 35.21%
2021 1.5% -15.4% 9.4% 63.76%
2020 2.7% -10.4% 121.9% 47.79%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 68.06%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDVVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -16.4% 19.2% 49.36%
1 Yr 16.8% -27.2% 27.8% 52.77%
3 Yr 4.2%* -14.5% 25.3% 46.48%
5 Yr 1.5%* -9.9% 60.9% 39.60%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% 43.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDVVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -43.6% 71.3% 35.21%
2021 1.5% -15.4% 9.4% 63.46%
2020 2.7% -10.4% 121.9% 47.79%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 68.06%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HDVVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HDVVX Category Low Category High HDVVX % Rank
Net Assets 746 M 1.02 M 369 B 49.72%
Number of Holdings 441 1 10801 28.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 91 M 0 34.5 B 64.34%
Weighting of Top 10 12.15% 1.9% 101.9% 90.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  Future on S&P/ASX 200 PR Sep21 2.58%
  2. Future on S&P/ASX 200 PR Sep21 2.58%
  3. Future on S&P/ASX 200 PR Sep21 2.58%
  4. Future on S&P/ASX 200 PR Sep21 2.58%
  5. Future on S&P/ASX 200 PR Sep21 2.58%
  6. Future on S&P/ASX 200 PR Sep21 2.58%
  7. Future on S&P/ASX 200 PR Sep21 2.58%
  8. Future on S&P/ASX 200 PR Sep21 2.58%
  9. Future on S&P/ASX 200 PR Sep21 2.58%
  10. Future on S&P/ASX 200 PR Sep21 2.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HDVVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.67% 0.00% 122.60% 59.40%
Cash 		2.04% -65.15% 100.00% 42.51%
Other 		0.18% -16.47% 17.36% 15.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% 0.00% 1.87% 5.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 60.49%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 64.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDVVX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.16% 0.00% 47.75% 43.38%
Industrials 		15.18% 5.17% 99.49% 44.69%
Technology 		11.33% 0.00% 36.32% 53.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.24% 0.00% 36.36% 31.59%
Consumer Defense 		9.83% 0.00% 32.29% 46.43%
Healthcare 		9.29% 0.00% 21.01% 78.17%
Communication Services 		8.39% 0.00% 21.69% 19.51%
Basic Materials 		6.57% 0.00% 23.86% 76.13%
Energy 		5.21% 0.00% 16.89% 44.25%
Real Estate 		2.42% 0.00% 14.59% 38.28%
Utilities 		2.38% 0.00% 13.68% 59.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDVVX % Rank
Non US 		95.85% 0.00% 124.02% 46.93%
US 		1.82% -7.71% 68.98% 48.22%

HDVVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HDVVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.02% 26.51% 81.29%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 1.60% 27.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

HDVVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HDVVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HDVVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 2.00% 247.00% 57.49%

HDVVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HDVVX Category Low Category High HDVVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 84.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HDVVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HDVVX Category Low Category High HDVVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.67% -0.93% 6.38% 46.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HDVVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HDVVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregg Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Management’s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 – 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Management’s Information Services Group (1997 – 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 – 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Thomas Simon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Mr. Simon is Senior Managing Director and portfolio manager of the Wellington Management Company LLP. Mr. Simon joined the Wellington Management Company LLP in 2009 and has been an investment professional since 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

×