The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its net assets in foreign equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities or equity-related securities, including derivative investments that provide exposure to equity securities. The Fund seeks to outperform the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. The Fund diversifies its investments among a broad range of companies in a number of different countries throughout the world, with no limit on the amount of assets that may be invested in each country. Securities in which the Fund invests are denominated in both U.S. dollars and foreign currencies and may trade in both U.S. and foreign markets. The Fund may invest in securities of companies that conduct their principal business activities in emerging markets or whose securities are traded principally on exchanges in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, and may trade securities actively. The Fund seeks its investment objective by employing a multiple sleeve structure, which means the Fund has several components that the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), manages using different investment styles. Each component sleeve has a distinct investment philosophy and analytical process to identify specific securities for purchase or sale. Each of these sleeves is managed independently of each other. Wellington Management also may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets in securities that Wellington Management believes may complement the risk factor biases of the other sleeves (“Risk Managed Sleeve”) and selects such securities using systematic screening methodologies. Wellington Management does not allocate a set percentage to any specific sleeve but instead seeks a flexible and diversified Fund profile. Together the strategies represent a wide range of investment philosophies that are intended to be complementary to each other, companies, industries, and market capitalizations. Investments are deemed to be “foreign” if: (a) an issuer’s domicile or location of headquarters is in a foreign country; (b) an issuer derives a significant proportion (at least 50%) of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a foreign country or has at least 50% of its assets situated in a foreign country; (c) the principal trading market for a security is located in a foreign country; or (d) it is a foreign currency.