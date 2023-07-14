Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$153 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HDRVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Dividend & Income Builder Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Pattullo

Fund Description

HDRVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -23.7% 16.4% 47.21%
1 Yr 15.7% -8.9% 48.3% 44.64%
3 Yr 4.4%* -2.2% 16.4% 59.91%
5 Yr 1.7%* -0.7% 13.4% 53.97%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -40.8% 20.6% 32.59%
2021 3.3% -21.0% 24.5% 57.86%
2020 0.5% -24.2% 27.8% 23.83%
2019 3.5% -23.1% 11.7% 64.18%
2018 -2.7% -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -23.7% 16.4% 46.14%
1 Yr 15.7% -12.8% 48.3% 41.31%
3 Yr 4.4%* -3.4% 16.4% 55.24%
5 Yr 2.2%* -1.1% 13.4% 49.20%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -40.8% 20.6% 32.59%
2021 3.3% -21.0% 24.5% 57.86%
2020 0.5% -24.2% 27.8% 23.83%
2019 3.5% -23.1% 11.7% 42.93%
2018 -1.9% -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HDRVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HDRVX Category Low Category High HDRVX % Rank
Net Assets 153 M 1.12 M 110 B 69.76%
Number of Holdings 92 2 10961 67.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.3 M -31.7 M 22 B 72.03%
Weighting of Top 10 24.00% 10.8% 100.0% 69.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.42%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.30%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.30%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.30%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.30%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.30%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.30%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.30%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.30%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HDRVX % Rank
Stocks 		87.24% -45.72% 98.42% 3.76%
Bonds 		10.31% -39.76% 93.84% 84.34%
Cash 		1.41% -97.12% 185.58% 70.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.73% -0.03% 14.00% 15.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.31% 0.00% 25.49% 42.80%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 81.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDRVX % Rank
Technology 		18.55% 0.00% 39.48% 23.14%
Healthcare 		15.94% 0.00% 30.30% 20.59%
Financial Services 		14.46% 0.00% 30.34% 26.75%
Consumer Defense 		11.18% 0.00% 31.85% 14.23%
Industrials 		9.02% 0.09% 32.39% 76.86%
Communication Services 		7.67% 0.00% 28.59% 54.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.99% 0.00% 20.84% 48.62%
Basic Materials 		6.31% 0.00% 60.23% 45.22%
Energy 		4.57% 0.00% 38.61% 69.85%
Utilities 		4.20% 0.00% 40.29% 36.94%
Real Estate 		1.11% 0.00% 90.14% 88.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDRVX % Rank
Non US 		58.87% -46.69% 57.06% 0.63%
US 		28.37% -4.82% 95.75% 67.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDRVX % Rank
Corporate 		88.98% 0.00% 99.90% 6.89%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.02% 0.10% 100.00% 38.62%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 66.60%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 81.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 60.13%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 98.64% 93.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDRVX % Rank
US 		7.81% -177.12% 87.76% 76.83%
Non US 		2.50% -39.00% 137.36% 67.43%

HDRVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HDRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.44% 0.16% 2.71% 74.74%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.70% 65.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

HDRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

HDRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HDRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 0.00% 441.00% 39.23%

HDRVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HDRVX Category Low Category High HDRVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.78% 0.00% 10.92% 57.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HDRVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HDRVX Category Low Category High HDRVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.41% -5.20% 6.33% 5.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HDRVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HDRVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Pattullo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2012

9.84

9.8%

"John Pattullo is Co-Head of Strategic Fixed Income at Janus Henderson Investors. He manages and co-manages a range of strategic fixed income strategies and funds meeting different client needs globally. John joined Henderson in 1997 as a trainee manager in corporate bonds and was head of the Strategic Fixed Income Team from 2009 until 2015 when he became Co-Head with Jenna Barnard. Prior to Henderson, he spent four years as a chartered accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. John has an MA (Hons) in economics from the University of St Andrews. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (CA) and an associate member of the Society of Investment Professionals (ASIP). He has 26 years of financial industry experience."

Jenna Barnard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2012

9.84

9.8%

"Jenna Barnard is Co-Head of Strategic Fixed Income at Janus Henderson Investors, a position she has held since 2015. She manages and co-manages a range of strategic fixed income strategies and funds meeting different client needs globally. Jenna joined Henderson in 2002 as a credit analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2004. Prior to this, she worked as an investment analyst with Orbitex Investments. Jenna graduated with a first class BA degree (Hons) in politics, philosophy, and economics from Oxford University. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a member of the Society of Technical Analysts, and is an Affiliate Member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. She has 18 years of financial industry experience."

Alex Crooke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2012

9.84

9.8%

Alex Crooke is Co-Head of Equities – EMEA and Asia Pacific at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. Alex is responsible for equities in the EMEA and APAC regions and is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity Income and Global Dividend & Income strategies. Previously, he was head of global equity income and specialist equities from 2013. Alex was recruited by Henderson to co-manage the UK assets of an investment trust in 1994 as an associate director. He later became the fund manager responsible for a number of UK and Global income orientated equity products. Alex began his investment career with Equitable Life Assurance Society in 1990 as a U.S. investment analyst. Alex holds a BSc (Hons) in physics and astrophysics from Manchester University and is an associate member of the Society of Investment Professionals.

Ben Lofthouse

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2014

7.5

7.5%

"Ben Lofthouse is Head of Global Equity Income at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. Prior to this, Ben was a director and has been part of the Global Equity Income Team since joining Henderson in 2004. Additionally, he is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity Income and Global Dividend & Income strategies and has managed a range of equity income mandates since 2008. Prior to Henderson, Ben worked as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he started his career in 1998. Ben graduated with a BA degree (Hons) in business economics from Exeter University. He is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (CA) and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has 21 years of financial industry experience."

Faizon Baig

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Faizan Baig is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity Income Team at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He is a co-manager on the Global Dividend and Income Builder strategy. Before that, he was a Research Analyst at the firm. Prior to joining Henderson in 2015, Faizan was a senior global long/short equity analyst at RWC Partners generating fundamentally researched investment ideas in all sectors. Before that, he worked for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he began his career as a global equity analyst and later became a junior portfolio manager performing fundamental bottom-up analysis of companies across all sectors. In addition to generalist stock picking, he was responsible for the technology sector and advised on construction of global equity portfolios. Faizan holds a BEng degree in electrical and electronic engineering from University College London. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 14 years of financial industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

