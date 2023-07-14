Under normal market conditions, the Small Cap Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of small capitalization (“small cap”) companies. The Small Cap Fund defines small cap companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, are consistent with the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index. As of the last reconstitution date, May 6, 2022, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index ranged from $240.1 million to $6.4 billion. The Advisor seeks to buy securities of companies that it believes are undervalued, under-followed and/or offer above-average growth prospects. The remaining 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in the stocks of micro, mid and/or large capitalization companies, U.S. government securities and other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Although most of the Fund’s securities will be domestic, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets, which may include both direct investments and investments in U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities, and in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. From time to time, the Fund may engage in short sale transactions with respect to 10% of its net assets. The Fund uses a “bottom-up” approach in investing. The Fund also may invest in money market instruments and may, from time to time, purchase put and call options on U.S. traded stocks, currencies or security indices. The Fund may also sell options purchased and write “covered” put and call options. The Small Cap Fund is permitted to invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities futures and options.

The Advisor considers selling a security in the Small Cap Fund’s portfolio if the Advisor believes that security has become overvalued or has reached its growth potential. In addition, in an attempt to increase

the Small Cap Fund’s tax efficiency or to satisfy certain tax diversification requirements, the Advisor may take tax considerations into account in deciding whether or when to sell a particular security. The Small Cap Fund’s portfolio turnover could exceed 100% in a given year. A high turnover may result in the realization and distribution of capital gains, as well as higher transaction costs. The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. As of March 31, 2022, 30.2% of the Fund’s net assets were invested in securities within the consumer cyclical sector.Note: Because there are practical limits to the amount of small cap assets that can be effectively managed, the Small Cap Fund will close to new investors when it reaches an asset size as determined by the Advisor to be too large to sustain additional assets. Shareholders will be provided 30 days’ written notice upon such conditions. If the Small Cap Fund closes to new investors, based on market conditions and other factors, it may reopen at a later date.