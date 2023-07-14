Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
12.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$198 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.4%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HDPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|8.36%
|1 Yr
|12.7%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|26.11%
|3 Yr
|12.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|13.11%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|35.54%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|30.26%
* Annualized
|HDPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDPSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|198 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|68.25%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|2
|2519
|92.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|82.3 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|45.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.42%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|5.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDPSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.21%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|50.17%
|Cash
|1.79%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|48.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|56.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|56.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|56.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|56.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDPSX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|28.18%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|0.52%
|Energy
|16.64%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|0.69%
|Basic Materials
|16.02%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|0.86%
|Industrials
|11.80%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|97.59%
|Technology
|10.83%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|86.43%
|Healthcare
|5.67%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|93.47%
|Financial Services
|5.15%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|98.28%
|Consumer Defense
|3.86%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|61.34%
|Communication Services
|1.85%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|70.62%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|95.36%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|98.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDPSX % Rank
|US
|90.26%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|89.97%
|Non US
|7.95%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|7.48%
|HDPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|25.00%
|Management Fee
|0.82%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.08%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|HDPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HDPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|88.68%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HDPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|71.71%
|HDPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDPSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|66.89%
|HDPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HDPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDPSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.60%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|89.37%
|HDPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2007
14.46
14.5%
Gary M. Bradshaw has been a portfolio manager with Hodges Capital Management since 2001, has 34 years of experience in the investment industry and serves as Senior Vice President. He serves on the Board of Directors of Hodges Capital Holdings, Inc. Gary earned his MBA from East Texas State University and his BS from Virginia Tech.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2007
14.46
14.5%
Craig D. Hodges has been a portfolio manager with Hodges since 1999, where he has managed individual and institutional investment portfolios. He entered the securities business in 1986 after graduating from Baylor University with a degree in finance. He is Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Hodges.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2007
14.46
14.5%
Eric J. Marshall, CFA, joined Hodges in 1997 and currently serves as President and Director of Research. Eric manages a number of investment portfolios and has 22 years experience in researching small cap stocks. He serves on the Board of Directors of Hodges Capital Holdings, Inc. Eric has a BA in finance from West Texas A&M and is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
