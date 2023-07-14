Home
Hodges Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
HDPSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.74 -0.42 -1.99%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Adv (HDPSX) Primary Inst (HDSIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

12.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$198 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HDPSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hodges Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hodges
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    7368599
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gary Bradshaw

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Small Cap Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of small capitalization (“small cap”) companies. The Small Cap Fund defines small cap companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, are consistent with the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Index. As of the last reconstitution date, May 6, 2022, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index ranged from $240.1 million to $6.4 billion. The Advisor seeks to buy securities of companies that it believes are undervalued, under-followed and/or offer above-average growth prospects. The remaining 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in the stocks of micro, mid and/or large capitalization companies, U.S. government securities and other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Although most of the Fund’s securities will be domestic, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets, which may include both direct investments and investments in U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities, and in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. From time to time, the Fund may engage in short sale transactions with respect to 10% of its net assets. The Fund uses a “bottom-up” approach in investing. The Fund also may invest in money market instruments and may, from time to time, purchase put and call options on U.S. traded stocks, currencies or security indices. The Fund may also sell options purchased and write “covered” put and call options. The Small Cap Fund is permitted to invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities futures and options.
The Advisor considers selling a security in the Small Cap Fund’s portfolio if the Advisor believes that security has become overvalued or has reached its growth potential. In addition, in an attempt to increase
the Small Cap Fund’s tax efficiency or to satisfy certain tax diversification requirements, the Advisor may take tax considerations into account in deciding whether or when to sell a particular security. The Small Cap Fund’s portfolio turnover could exceed 100% in a given year.  A high turnover may result in the realization and distribution of capital gains, as well as higher transaction costs. The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. As of March 31, 2022, 30.2% of the Fund’s net assets were invested in securities within the consumer cyclical sector.Note: Because there are practical limits to the amount of small cap assets that can be effectively managed, the Small Cap Fund will close to new investors when it reaches an asset size as determined by the Advisor to be too large to sustain additional assets. Shareholders will be provided 30 days’ written notice upon such conditions. If the Small Cap Fund closes to new investors, based on market conditions and other factors, it may reopen at a later date.
HDPSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -14.5% 140.9% 8.36%
1 Yr 12.7% -34.7% 196.6% 26.11%
3 Yr 12.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 13.11%
5 Yr -0.4%* -23.7% 9.2% 35.54%
10 Yr 2.3%* -11.7% 15.3% 30.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -59.3% 118.2% 30.36%
2021 6.6% -17.3% 18.6% 34.73%
2020 5.4% -21.2% 28.2% 17.95%
2019 1.9% -17.9% 8.4% 95.74%
2018 -4.3% -20.0% 0.2% 43.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -17.6% 140.9% 8.36%
1 Yr 12.7% -34.7% 196.6% 23.55%
3 Yr 12.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 11.35%
5 Yr 0.4%* -23.7% 10.7% 32.89%
10 Yr 4.8%* -9.0% 15.3% 28.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -59.3% 118.2% 30.36%
2021 6.6% -17.3% 18.6% 34.73%
2020 5.4% -21.2% 28.2% 17.95%
2019 1.9% -17.9% 8.4% 95.74%
2018 -3.5% -19.9% 0.2% 45.14%

NAV & Total Return History

HDPSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HDPSX Category Low Category High HDPSX % Rank
Net Assets 198 M 1.48 M 120 B 68.25%
Number of Holdings 50 2 2519 92.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 82.3 M 213 K 4.6 B 45.58%
Weighting of Top 10 39.42% 2.8% 101.7% 5.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Commercial Metals Co 5.38%
  2. Texas Pacific Land Corp 4.99%
  3. Texas Pacific Land 4.98%
  4. SM Energy Co 4.94%
  5. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc 4.63%
  6. Matador Resources Co 4.44%
  7. NCR Corp 3.74%
  8. Eagle Materials Inc 3.38%
  9. Five9 Inc 3.34%
  10. Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR 3.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HDPSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.21% 25.32% 100.32% 50.17%
Cash 		1.79% -79.10% 74.68% 48.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 56.80%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 56.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 56.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 56.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDPSX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		28.18% 0.99% 47.79% 0.52%
Energy 		16.64% 0.00% 37.72% 0.69%
Basic Materials 		16.02% 0.00% 18.66% 0.86%
Industrials 		11.80% 2.46% 37.42% 97.59%
Technology 		10.83% 0.00% 54.70% 86.43%
Healthcare 		5.67% 0.00% 26.53% 93.47%
Financial Services 		5.15% 0.00% 35.52% 98.28%
Consumer Defense 		3.86% 0.00% 18.87% 61.34%
Communication Services 		1.85% 0.00% 14.85% 70.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 95.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 98.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDPSX % Rank
US 		90.26% 24.89% 100.00% 89.97%
Non US 		7.95% 0.00% 36.31% 7.48%

HDPSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HDPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.01% 13.16% 25.00%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.00% 1.50% 70.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

HDPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HDPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 88.68%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HDPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 1.00% 314.00% 71.71%

HDPSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HDPSX Category Low Category High HDPSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 66.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HDPSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HDPSX Category Low Category High HDPSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -2.40% 2.49% 89.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HDPSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HDPSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gary Bradshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2007

14.46

14.5%

Gary M. Bradshaw has been a portfolio manager with Hodges Capital Management since 2001, has 34 years of experience in the investment industry and serves as Senior Vice President. He serves on the Board of Directors of Hodges Capital Holdings, Inc. Gary earned his MBA from East Texas State University and his BS from Virginia Tech.

Craig Hodges

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2007

14.46

14.5%

Craig D. Hodges has been a portfolio manager with Hodges since 1999, where he has managed individual and institutional investment portfolios. He entered the securities business in 1986 after graduating from Baylor University with a degree in finance. He is Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Hodges.

Eric Marshall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2007

14.46

14.5%

Eric J. Marshall, CFA, joined Hodges in 1997 and currently serves as President and Director of Research. Eric manages a number of investment portfolios and has 22 years experience in researching small cap stocks. He serves on the Board of Directors of Hodges Capital Holdings, Inc. Eric has a BA in finance from West Texas A&M and is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

