Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

28.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

20.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$157 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 96.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

HDPMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hodges Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hodges
  • Inception Date
    Oct 09, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    3075181
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Hodges

Fund Description

The Hodges Fund invests in common stocks of companies of any size market capitalization – small, medium or large. The Hodges Fund’s portfolio managers invest in what could be described as growth and value companies. In selecting investments, the Advisor can also invest where it is deemed appropriate in companies having special situations and whose shares are out of favor, but appear to have prospects for above-average growth and recovery over an extended period of time. Such companies may include companies that are experiencing management changes, for instance.
From time to time, the Fund may engage in short sale transactions with respect to 10% of its net assets. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments and may, from time to time, purchase put and call options on U.S. traded stocks or security indices. The Fund may also sell options and write “covered” put and call options. The Hodges Fund is permitted to invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities futures and options.
The Hodges Fund may also invest in moderate growth stocks whose shares offer a consistent dividend yield and in the stocks of foreign companies, including those in emerging markets, which are U.S. dollar denominated and traded on a domestic national securities exchange, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).
The Advisor will consider selling a security in the Hodges Fund’s portfolio if that security has become overvalued or has reached its growth potential. In addition, in an attempt to increase the Hodges Fund’s tax efficiency or to satisfy certain tax diversification requirements, the Advisor may take tax considerations into account in deciding whether or when to sell a particular stock. The Hodges Fund’s portfolio turnover could exceed 100% in a given year. A high portfolio turnover may result in the realization and distribution of capital gains, as well as higher transaction costs. The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. As of March 31, 2022, 26.4% of the Fund’s net assets were invested in securities within the consumer cyclical sector.
Read More

HDPMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -23.7% 31.6% 4.29%
1 Yr 28.9% -41.1% 28.9% 0.25%
3 Yr 20.4%* -20.7% 20.7% 0.52%
5 Yr 2.3%* -15.0% 80.8% 29.44%
10 Yr 6.5%* -10.0% 11.3% 13.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -52.6% 20.1% 73.33%
2021 13.8% -25.0% 15.1% 1.57%
2020 9.0% -2.9% 196.6% 2.98%
2019 5.3% -2.6% 8.3% 53.85%
2018 -9.7% -11.1% 0.0% 99.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -27.0% 31.6% 3.79%
1 Yr 28.9% -41.1% 48.6% 0.50%
3 Yr 20.4%* -20.7% 20.7% 0.53%
5 Yr 4.1%* -15.0% 80.8% 23.53%
10 Yr 8.4%* -8.9% 12.9% 15.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -52.6% 20.1% 73.33%
2021 13.8% -25.0% 15.1% 1.57%
2020 9.0% -2.9% 196.6% 2.98%
2019 5.3% -2.6% 8.3% 53.85%
2018 -8.1% -11.1% 0.0% 99.70%

NAV & Total Return History

HDPMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HDPMX Category Low Category High HDPMX % Rank
Net Assets 157 M 481 K 145 B 69.27%
Number of Holdings 46 1 2445 80.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 77.2 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 48.74%
Weighting of Top 10 40.97% 2.9% 100.0% 18.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc 6.15%
  2. Moderna Inc 5.88%
  3. Matador Resources Co 5.62%
  4. Texas Pacific Land Corp 5.02%
  5. Texas Pacific Land Trust 4.48%
  6. Schrodinger Inc Ordinary Shares 4.08%
  7. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 3.96%
  8. Cree Inc 3.95%
  9. Luby's Inc 3.89%
  10. General Motors Co 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HDPMX % Rank
Stocks 		100.57% 0.00% 100.57% 0.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 56.53%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 56.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 55.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 55.78%
Cash 		-0.57% -2.51% 100.00% 98.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDPMX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		28.99% 2.49% 46.48% 1.26%
Technology 		19.54% 0.00% 40.65% 18.14%
Basic Materials 		16.26% 0.00% 26.18% 1.01%
Energy 		15.41% 0.00% 58.13% 3.27%
Industrials 		7.99% 0.00% 45.89% 90.18%
Financial Services 		5.99% 0.00% 46.10% 95.21%
Communication Services 		3.51% 0.00% 30.98% 29.47%
Utilities 		2.31% 0.00% 18.97% 74.31%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 94.71%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 47.15% 99.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 98.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDPMX % Rank
US 		96.57% 0.00% 100.04% 45.73%
Non US 		4.00% 0.00% 27.19% 28.39%

HDPMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HDPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.03% 33.98% 28.21%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.00% 1.50% 86.08%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

HDPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HDPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 92.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HDPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 96.00% 0.00% 321.00% 89.40%

HDPMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HDPMX Category Low Category High HDPMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 68.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HDPMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HDPMX Category Low Category High HDPMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.76% -2.06% 3.38% 94.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HDPMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HDPMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Hodges

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 20, 1999

23.13

23.1%

Craig D. Hodges has been a portfolio manager with Hodges since 1999, where he has managed individual and institutional investment portfolios. He entered the securities business in 1986 after graduating from Baylor University with a degree in finance. He is Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Hodges.

Eric Marshall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 03, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Eric J. Marshall, CFA, joined Hodges in 1997 and currently serves as President and Director of Research. Eric manages a number of investment portfolios and has 22 years experience in researching small cap stocks. He serves on the Board of Directors of Hodges Capital Holdings, Inc. Eric has a BA in finance from West Texas A&M and is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

