The Hodges Fund invests in common stocks of companies of any size market capitalization – small, medium or large. The Hodges Fund’s portfolio managers invest in what could be described as growth and value companies. In selecting investments, the Advisor can also invest where it is deemed appropriate in companies having special situations and whose shares are out of favor, but appear to have prospects for above-average growth and recovery over an extended period of time. Such companies may include companies that are experiencing management changes, for instance.

From time to time, the Fund may engage in short sale transactions with respect to 10% of its net assets. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments and may, from time to time, purchase put and call options on U.S. traded stocks or security indices. The Fund may also sell options and write “covered” put and call options. The Hodges Fund is permitted to invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities futures and options.

The Hodges Fund may also invest in moderate growth stocks whose shares offer a consistent dividend yield and in the stocks of foreign companies, including those in emerging markets, which are U.S. dollar denominated and traded on a domestic national securities exchange, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

The Advisor will consider selling a security in the Hodges Fund’s portfolio if that security has become overvalued or has reached its growth potential. In addition, in an attempt to increase the Hodges Fund’s tax efficiency or to satisfy certain tax diversification requirements, the Advisor may take tax considerations into account in deciding whether or when to sell a particular stock. The Hodges Fund’s portfolio turnover could exceed 100% in a given year. A high portfolio turnover may result in the realization and distribution of capital gains, as well as higher transaction costs. The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. As of March 31, 2022, 26.4% of the Fund’s net assets were invested in securities within the consumer cyclical sector.