Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
18.7%
1 yr return
28.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
20.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$157 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.0%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 96.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HDPMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|4.29%
|1 Yr
|28.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|0.25%
|3 Yr
|20.4%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|0.52%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|29.44%
|10 Yr
|6.5%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|13.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|HDPMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|3.79%
|1 Yr
|28.9%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|0.50%
|3 Yr
|20.4%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|0.53%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|23.53%
|10 Yr
|8.4%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|15.49%
* Annualized
|HDPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDPMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|157 M
|481 K
|145 B
|69.27%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|1
|2445
|80.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|77.2 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|48.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.97%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|18.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDPMX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.57%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|0.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|56.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|56.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|55.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|55.78%
|Cash
|-0.57%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|98.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDPMX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|28.99%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|1.26%
|Technology
|19.54%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|18.14%
|Basic Materials
|16.26%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|1.01%
|Energy
|15.41%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|3.27%
|Industrials
|7.99%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|90.18%
|Financial Services
|5.99%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|95.21%
|Communication Services
|3.51%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|29.47%
|Utilities
|2.31%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|74.31%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|94.71%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|99.75%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|98.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDPMX % Rank
|US
|96.57%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|45.73%
|Non US
|4.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|28.39%
|HDPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|28.21%
|Management Fee
|0.82%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|86.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|49.22%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|HDPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HDPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|92.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HDPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|96.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|89.40%
|HDPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDPMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|68.34%
|HDPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|HDPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDPMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.76%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|94.43%
|HDPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 1999
23.13
23.1%
Craig D. Hodges has been a portfolio manager with Hodges since 1999, where he has managed individual and institutional investment portfolios. He entered the securities business in 1986 after graduating from Baylor University with a degree in finance. He is Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Hodges.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 03, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Eric J. Marshall, CFA, joined Hodges in 1997 and currently serves as President and Director of Research. Eric manages a number of investment portfolios and has 22 years experience in researching small cap stocks. He serves on the Board of Directors of Hodges Capital Holdings, Inc. Eric has a BA in finance from West Texas A&M and is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
