Under normal market conditions, the Blue Chip Equity Income Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in large capitalization income producing equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in the stocks of large capitalization companies. The Blue Chip Equity Income Fund defines large capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, are within the range of market capitalization of companies constituting the S&P 500

®

Index.

As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalization of companies in the S&P 500

®

Index ranged from $3.1 billion to $2.2 trillion.

The Advisor selects investments using a “bottom-up” approach, which is largely driven by internal research, and means that the Advisor looks at companies one at a time to determine if a company is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment policies. While the Blue Chip Equity Income Fund invests primarily in securities that are traded in the United States, it may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in stocks of foreign companies, including those in emerging markets, which are U.S. dollar denominated and trade on a domestic national securities exchange, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers that have market capitalizations outside the defined large-cap level at the time of purchase. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and equity-equivalent securities such as convertible securities, stock futures contracts or equity options. The Blue Chip Equity Income Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in investment-grade debt securities, debt obligations of governments and their agencies and other similar securities, convertible and non-convertible debt securities, U.S. government securities and in money market funds. The Fund also may purchase put and call options on U.S. traded stocks, currencies or security indices. From time to time, the Blue Chip Equity Income Fund may also engage in short sales transactions and may sell options purchased and write “covered” put and call options. The Blue Chip Equity Income Fund is permitted to invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities futures and options.

The Blue Chip Equity Income Fund expects to issue dividends from net investment income, if any, on a quarterly basis. An investor may choose to have the quarterly dividend paid in cash or reinvested into the Fund.