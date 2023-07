The Fund invests approximately 50% of its assets in the 10 Dogs of the Dow stocks in roughly equal dollar amounts and approximately 50% of its assets in U.S. Treasury securities with a maturity of less than one year. The Fund then utilizes a borrowing strategy that allows the Fund’s performance to approximate what it would be if the Fund had an asset allocation of roughly 75% Dogs of the Dow stocks and 25% U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund typically borrows money by entering into reverse repurchase agreements secured by its portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities.

The total portfolio is divided into multiple sub-portfolios, each of which uses the Dogs of the Dow strategy. On various dates throughout the year, each of these sub-portfolios is reviewed. In a review, the Investment Manager determines the 10 highest yielding common stocks in the DJIA by annualizing the last quarterly or semi-annual ordinary dividend declared on each stock and dividing the result by the market value of that stock. The Fund then purchases those stocks in approximately equal amounts for the sub-portfolio being reviewed. From time to time, the Fund also may purchase an approximately equal amount of U.S. Treasury securities having a remaining maturity of less than one year for the sub-portfolio being reviewed. On the next date, another sub-portfolio is reviewed in a similar manner.

Regardless of whether they remain in the DJIA or retain the characteristics of Dogs of the Dow Stocks, the Fund generally holds the stock investments within each sub-portfolio for one year, at which time the applicable sub-portfolio is up for another review. At the end of the one-year period, the Fund sells any stocks in the applicable sub-portfolio that are no longer Dogs of the Dow stocks and replaces them with stocks that are Dogs of the Dow stocks. Additionally, the Fund may sell a portion of the stocks that remain in the applicable sub-portfolio so that the rebalanced portion of the sub-portfolio adheres to the Fund's asset allocation strategy.