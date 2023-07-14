Home
Trending ETFs

HDMBX (Mutual Fund)

HDMBX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Small Company HLS Fund

HDMBX | Fund

$12.64

$457 M

0.00%

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

-12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.4%

Net Assets

$457 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Hartford Small Company HLS Fund

HDMBX | Fund

$12.64

$457 M

0.00%

1.02%

HDMBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Small Company HLS Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Angeli

Fund Description

The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks selected on the basis of potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities, and may trade securities actively. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.Wellington Management uses fundamental analysis to evaluate a security for purchase or sale by the Fund. As part of this analysis, Wellington Management evaluates a company across several dimensions, including an understanding of the sustainability and magnitude of growth, quality, valuation, and assessment of management quality. Wellington Management also integrates into its fundamental analysis the evaluation of financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on its proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance and growth prospects of a company. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential.The Fund defines small capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations within the collective range of the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Indices. As of December 31, 2021, this range was approximately $31.6 million to $13.96 billion. The market capitalization range of these indices changes over time.
Read More

HDMBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -21.9% 50.1% 62.84%
1 Yr -12.5% -72.8% 36.6% 98.31%
3 Yr -14.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 93.54%
5 Yr -10.4%* -42.6% 12.7% 89.01%
10 Yr -6.2%* -23.1% 11.9% 90.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.1% -82.1% 547.9% 97.26%
2021 -6.4% -69.3% 196.9% 62.74%
2020 9.5% -28.2% 32.1% 41.44%
2019 2.1% -3.2% 9.3% 93.70%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 22.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -24.8% 50.1% 61.82%
1 Yr -12.5% -72.8% 36.6% 97.30%
3 Yr -14.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 93.54%
5 Yr -10.4%* -42.6% 14.6% 89.93%
10 Yr -2.5%* -20.1% 12.6% 85.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.1% -82.1% 547.9% 97.26%
2021 -6.4% -69.3% 196.9% 62.91%
2020 9.5% -28.2% 32.1% 41.44%
2019 2.1% -3.2% 9.3% 93.70%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 44.74%

NAV & Total Return History

HDMBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HDMBX Category Low Category High HDMBX % Rank
Net Assets 457 M 183 K 28 B 56.06%
Number of Holdings 99 6 1336 46.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 97.8 M 59 K 2.7 B 55.89%
Weighting of Top 10 20.11% 5.9% 100.0% 61.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DraftKings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 3.48%
  2. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 3.01%
  3. ITT Inc 2.95%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HDMBX % Rank
Stocks 		95.06% 77.52% 101.30% 82.83%
Cash 		4.58% -1.30% 22.49% 18.01%
Other 		0.36% -1.57% 7.18% 13.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 54.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 53.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 52.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDMBX % Rank
Technology 		25.39% 2.91% 75.51% 50.34%
Healthcare 		21.08% 0.00% 47.90% 61.62%
Industrials 		19.63% 0.00% 36.64% 23.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.49% 0.00% 40.68% 81.65%
Real Estate 		7.35% 0.00% 15.31% 7.91%
Communication Services 		5.33% 0.00% 15.31% 8.59%
Energy 		5.07% 0.00% 55.49% 18.18%
Consumer Defense 		2.86% 0.00% 13.56% 69.70%
Basic Materials 		1.93% 0.00% 10.30% 61.95%
Financial Services 		1.88% 0.00% 42.95% 96.46%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 65.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDMBX % Rank
US 		93.33% 67.06% 99.56% 52.86%
Non US 		1.73% 0.00% 26.08% 75.08%

HDMBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HDMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.05% 27.56% 66.04%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.05% 4.05% 33.56%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 47.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 4.56%

Sales Fees

HDMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HDMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HDMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.00% 3.00% 439.00% 82.35%

HDMBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HDMBX Category Low Category High HDMBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 55.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HDMBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HDMBX Category Low Category High HDMBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -4.08% 1.10% 55.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HDMBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HDMBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Angeli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2000

22.43

22.4%

Steven C. Angeli, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Steve serves as a portfolio manager and co-leader of the Growth Opportunities Team. He is also a member of both the Growth and Capital Appreciation Investment Groups. His investment focus has been on small- and mid-cap growth companies globally. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Steve was an associate analyst focusing on fixed income securities, including debt/equity private placements at Fidelity Management and Research (1990 — 1992). Steve earned his MBA from the University of Virginia (Darden, 1994) and his BS in finance from Boston College (1990). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.

John Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

John V. Schneider, CFA, is a Vice President and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management Company LLP. Prior to joining Wellington Management Company LLP in 2016 as an investment professional, Mr. Schneider worked at Granahan Investment Management (2006-2016) as a portfolio manager and equity research analyst specializing in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Prior to joining GIMI in 2006, Mr. Schneider was a Vice President and equities analyst for MFS Investment Management (2000-2006) in Boston, Massachusetts. Education: AB, Dartmouth College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Ranjit Ramachandran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Ranjit Ramachandran, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management. Mr. Ramachandran joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

×