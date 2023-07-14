The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities that typically have above average dividend yields and whose prospects for capital appreciation are considered favorable by the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”). Under normal market and economic conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in dividend paying equity securities. The Fund tends to focus on securities of larger, well-established companies with market capitalizations similar to those of companies in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities. The Fund’s portfolio seeks to be broadly diversified by company and industry. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. Wellington Management uses fundamental analysis to evaluate a security for purchase or sale by the Fund. As part of this analysis, Wellington Management evaluates a company’s ability to sustain and potentially increase its dividend payments. Wellington Management also evaluates a company’s business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and other related measures or indicators of value, including the evaluation of financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential.