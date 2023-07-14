Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS Fund

mutual fund
HDGBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.4 -0.06 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HIADX) Primary Inst (HDGBX)
HDGBX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.4 -0.06 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HIADX) Primary Inst (HDGBX)
HDGBX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.4 -0.06 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HIADX) Primary Inst (HDGBX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS Fund

HDGBX | Fund

$23.40

$3.72 B

0.00%

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.0%

1 yr return

-2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$3.72 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS Fund

HDGBX | Fund

$23.40

$3.72 B

0.00%

0.91%

HDGBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Baker

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities that typically have above average dividend yields and whose prospects for capital appreciation are considered favorable by the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”). Under normal market and economic conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in dividend paying equity securities. The Fund tends to focus on securities of larger, well-established companies with market capitalizations similar to those of companies in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities. The Fund’s portfolio seeks to be broadly diversified by company and industry. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.Wellington Management uses fundamental analysis to evaluate a security for purchase or sale by the Fund. As part of this analysis, Wellington Management evaluates a company’s ability to sustain and potentially increase its dividend payments. Wellington Management also evaluates a company’s business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and other related measures or indicators of value, including the evaluation of financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential.
Read More

HDGBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -13.6% 215.2% 24.30%
1 Yr -2.7% -58.6% 197.5% 88.56%
3 Yr 5.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 64.42%
5 Yr -0.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 67.67%
10 Yr -0.9%* -17.0% 13.3% 83.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -65.1% 22.3% 90.97%
2021 11.5% -25.3% 25.5% 14.93%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 44.88%
2019 2.6% -9.2% 10.4% 90.00%
2018 -3.6% -9.4% 3.1% 57.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -13.6% 215.2% 22.82%
1 Yr -2.7% -58.6% 197.5% 88.70%
3 Yr 5.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 64.82%
5 Yr 1.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 51.21%
10 Yr 6.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 29.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -65.1% 22.3% 90.97%
2021 11.5% -25.3% 25.5% 15.02%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 44.79%
2019 2.6% -9.2% 10.4% 90.00%
2018 -1.5% -8.9% 3.3% 18.91%

NAV & Total Return History

HDGBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HDGBX Category Low Category High HDGBX % Rank
Net Assets 3.72 B 1 M 151 B 21.99%
Number of Holdings 74 2 1727 55.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 965 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 24.90%
Weighting of Top 10 26.03% 5.0% 99.2% 57.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.73%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.02%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.85%
  4. Apple Inc 2.78%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.61%
  6. Pfizer Inc 2.40%
  7. Bank of America Corp 2.11%
  8. Broadcom Inc 2.06%
  9. Verizon Communications Inc 2.02%
  10. Chubb Ltd 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HDGBX % Rank
Stocks 		98.32% 28.02% 125.26% 48.22%
Cash 		1.68% -88.20% 71.98% 45.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 12.66%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 5.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 8.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDGBX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.49% 0.00% 58.05% 47.38%
Healthcare 		17.79% 0.00% 30.08% 50.46%
Technology 		16.98% 0.00% 54.02% 14.05%
Industrials 		8.97% 0.00% 42.76% 79.14%
Consumer Defense 		7.08% 0.00% 34.10% 68.50%
Communication Services 		6.80% 0.00% 26.58% 31.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.73% 0.00% 22.74% 49.46%
Utilities 		5.37% 0.00% 27.04% 37.16%
Energy 		4.36% 0.00% 54.00% 82.46%
Basic Materials 		3.75% 0.00% 21.69% 42.14%
Real Estate 		3.68% 0.00% 90.54% 37.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDGBX % Rank
US 		92.06% 24.51% 121.23% 56.91%
Non US 		6.26% 0.00% 41.42% 38.54%

HDGBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HDGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.04% 45.41% 51.02%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 62.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 23.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 3.11%

Sales Fees

HDGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HDGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HDGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 488.00% 22.15%

HDGBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HDGBX Category Low Category High HDGBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 59.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HDGBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HDGBX Category Low Category High HDGBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.12% -1.51% 4.28% 62.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HDGBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HDGBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Baker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Matthew G. Baker, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, joined Wellington Management since 2014 and involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Matt is an equity portfolio manager involved in the management of diversified portfolios, focusing on large-cap, quality companies with a value orientation. As a member of the Quality Value Team, he also has analytical responsibilities for the consumer, industrial, and material sectors. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2004, Matt was an equity analyst in the Central Research Group at MFS Investment Management and leader of the Global Capital Goods Team (2000 — 2004). He was responsible for covering the retail, chemical, and supermarket and drugstore industries. He also worked at Bank Boston as an investment specialist from 1995 — 1998. Matt received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton, 2000) and his BS in finance from Northeastern University (1998).

Nataliya Kofman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2019

2.81

2.8%

Nataliya is Managing Director and equity portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management and is a member of the Quality Equity team. She has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2017. She manages global equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. She also provides research to her team on the health care, industrial, insurance, semiconductor, and automotive sectors globally. She works in our Boston office. Prior to joining Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2006, Nataliya worked as a summer investment associate at Neuberger Berman, covering the medical device industry (2005). Before that, she served as an engineering team leader of the cross-functional powertrain design team at Ford Motor Company (1998 – 2004), responsible for product launch of Ford’s flagship F150 product. Nataliya started her career at Ford as engine design engineer, progressing through multiple global assignments in the engine and vehicle system design functions bringing products from concept to mass production. Nataliya earned her MBA from Harvard Business School (2006) and her MS (1997) and BS (1996), magna cum laude, in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. She is fluent in Russian.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×