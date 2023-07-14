Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.1%
1 yr return
15.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$153 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.0%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HDDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|46.78%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|45.71%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|62.14%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|57.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-12.5%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|33.48%
|2021
|3.2%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|58.77%
|2020
|0.5%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|24.77%
|2019
|3.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|63.43%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|YTD
|11.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|45.71%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|42.37%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|56.99%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|52.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-12.5%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|33.48%
|2021
|3.2%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|58.77%
|2020
|0.5%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|24.77%
|2019
|3.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|43.67%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|153 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|69.98%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|2
|10961
|67.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.3 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|72.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.00%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|69.84%
|Stocks
|87.24%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|3.97%
|Bonds
|10.31%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|84.55%
|Cash
|1.41%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|70.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.73%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|15.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.31%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|43.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|81.21%
|Technology
|18.55%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|23.35%
|Healthcare
|15.94%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|20.81%
|Financial Services
|14.46%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|26.96%
|Consumer Defense
|11.18%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|14.44%
|Industrials
|9.02%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|77.07%
|Communication Services
|7.67%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|54.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.99%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|48.83%
|Basic Materials
|6.31%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|45.44%
|Energy
|4.57%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|70.06%
|Utilities
|4.20%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|37.15%
|Real Estate
|1.11%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|88.96%
|Non US
|58.87%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|0.84%
|US
|28.37%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|67.43%
|Corporate
|88.98%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|7.10%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.02%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|38.83%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|66.81%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|81.21%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|60.33%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|94.15%
|US
|7.81%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|77.04%
|Non US
|2.50%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|67.64%
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|56.58%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|65.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|63.16%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|52.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|39.47%
|Dividend Yield
|3.73%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|57.59%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|4.29%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|5.45%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Aug 01, 2012
9.84
9.8%
"John Pattullo is Co-Head of Strategic Fixed Income at Janus Henderson Investors. He manages and co-manages a range of strategic fixed income strategies and funds meeting different client needs globally. John joined Henderson in 1997 as a trainee manager in corporate bonds and was head of the Strategic Fixed Income Team from 2009 until 2015 when he became Co-Head with Jenna Barnard. Prior to Henderson, he spent four years as a chartered accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. John has an MA (Hons) in economics from the University of St Andrews. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (CA) and an associate member of the Society of Investment Professionals (ASIP). He has 26 years of financial industry experience."
Aug 01, 2012
9.84
9.8%
"Jenna Barnard is Co-Head of Strategic Fixed Income at Janus Henderson Investors, a position she has held since 2015. She manages and co-manages a range of strategic fixed income strategies and funds meeting different client needs globally. Jenna joined Henderson in 2002 as a credit analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2004. Prior to this, she worked as an investment analyst with Orbitex Investments. Jenna graduated with a first class BA degree (Hons) in politics, philosophy, and economics from Oxford University. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a member of the Society of Technical Analysts, and is an Affiliate Member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. She has 18 years of financial industry experience."
Aug 01, 2012
9.84
9.8%
Alex Crooke is Co-Head of Equities – EMEA and Asia Pacific at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. Alex is responsible for equities in the EMEA and APAC regions and is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity Income and Global Dividend & Income strategies. Previously, he was head of global equity income and specialist equities from 2013. Alex was recruited by Henderson to co-manage the UK assets of an investment trust in 1994 as an associate director. He later became the fund manager responsible for a number of UK and Global income orientated equity products. Alex began his investment career with Equitable Life Assurance Society in 1990 as a U.S. investment analyst. Alex holds a BSc (Hons) in physics and astrophysics from Manchester University and is an associate member of the Society of Investment Professionals.
Nov 30, 2014
7.5
7.5%
"Ben Lofthouse is Head of Global Equity Income at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. Prior to this, Ben was a director and has been part of the Global Equity Income Team since joining Henderson in 2004. Additionally, he is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity Income and Global Dividend & Income strategies and has managed a range of equity income mandates since 2008. Prior to Henderson, Ben worked as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he started his career in 1998. Ben graduated with a BA degree (Hons) in business economics from Exeter University. He is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (CA) and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has 21 years of financial industry experience."
Oct 28, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Faizan Baig is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity Income Team at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He is a co-manager on the Global Dividend and Income Builder strategy. Before that, he was a Research Analyst at the firm. Prior to joining Henderson in 2015, Faizan was a senior global long/short equity analyst at RWC Partners generating fundamentally researched investment ideas in all sectors. Before that, he worked for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he began his career as a global equity analyst and later became a junior portfolio manager performing fundamental bottom-up analysis of companies across all sectors. In addition to generalist stock picking, he was responsible for the technology sector and advised on construction of global equity portfolios. Faizan holds a BEng degree in electrical and electronic engineering from University College London. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 14 years of financial industry experience.
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
