Faizan Baig is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity Income Team at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He is a co-manager on the Global Dividend and Income Builder strategy. Before that, he was a Research Analyst at the firm. Prior to joining Henderson in 2015, Faizan was a senior global long/short equity analyst at RWC Partners generating fundamentally researched investment ideas in all sectors. Before that, he worked for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he began his career as a global equity analyst and later became a junior portfolio manager performing fundamental bottom-up analysis of companies across all sectors. In addition to generalist stock picking, he was responsible for the technology sector and advised on construction of global equity portfolios. Faizan holds a BEng degree in electrical and electronic engineering from University College London. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 14 years of financial industry experience.